This is a follow-on from what I wrote earlier this week, and the story has blown up.

The controversy over the way in which the SMH handled its initial reporting of the government-led industrial action at NSW Rail—where the NSW Government shutdown the commuter service with no warning and that the SMH reported as a strike—has brought to the surface a lot of internal dissatisfaction at the masthead, especially around the role of editor, Bevan Shields.

I have contacted Shields for comment, as noted earlier, but am yet to receive a reply.

In the meantime, a number of people with knowledge of internal matters at the paper have contacted me and provided me with copies of staff discussions, and it is clear that the issues go well beyond the matter of how the rail lockout was reported and include concerns about the general working conditions at the masthead, as well as matters such as how they have dealt with former columnist, Clementine Ford.

Some of this had already been reported by the friendlyjordies Twitter account, and Guardian media writer, Amanda Meade.

Meade has written about the internal conversation at the SMH, where people could post anonymous comments, and where questions about staff mental health issues were raised, as well as the matter about whether to call the shutdown/lockout a strike or not.

Screenshot of SMH Slack meeting exchange between a journalist and the Editor

I was told that at least one journalist involved in the discussions reported later that they had “copped a lot of abuse” about the use of the word strike.

The same source also told me that, “We're negotiating our EBA soon, and at a recent union meeting a lot of staff mentioned feeling overworked and burnt out.”

As noted above, the SMH’s ongoing dispute with former columnist, Clementine Ford, was raised too, and as this screengrab shows, staff are not happy about the way in the company is handling matters.

Still, it seems apparent that the way in which the editor handled the reporting of the NSW Rail industrial action caused a lot of angst amongst journalists and that, at least initially, editor Bevan Shields insisted on the use of the word strike (see the screen grab above).

Even when asked by the customer service team, who handle reader queries, about how to respond to what sounds like a lot of reader inquiry and complaint about coverage of the lockout, the editor replied:

Nonetheless, my source told me, “A few hours later when other editors had logged on, Bevan finally ceded editorial control and the paper was able to accurately describe it as a shutdown.”

We need to be clear here: the misreporting of the NSW Rail industrial action is a major abrogation of trust, a misreporting of an important political and industrial matter that does damage to the newspaper’s relationship of trust with its audience, not to mention the damage it does to the concept of truth, of factual reporting.

What’s more, despite Shields’ comment that this was just a bit of fuss raised by “few activist accounts” on Twitter, nothing could be further from the truth.

Indeed, the SMH’s internal communications show clearly that many journalists were concerned about what was happening from the beginning, but were, at least initially, shut down by their editor.

At the very least, the paper and its editor need to explain themselves to their readers and apologise. As I have said before, it is too serious a matter to simply “move on” from as if nothing had happened.

