…never send to know for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for thee. —John Donne

The other day at a press conference, the leader of the Opposition, Peter Dutton, with his signature smile on his face, a skip in his step, and with a kind word for everyone, posed what he seemed to think was a chilling proposition: “Can anyone name anything the teals have achieved since they’ve been in parliament?”

The Canutes of the LNP and Labor are desperate to hold back the “teal” tide

As framed, the question focussed on the community independents’ role in parliament, a role necessarily proscribed by the inbuilt two-team bias against which smaller parties and independents are constantly fighting, everything from staff allocations to committee representation to the ability to ask questions during Question Time.

Nonetheless, smiling Pete fell into his the obvious Monty Python trap, and Climate 200, the community crowd-funded initiative founded by Simon Holmes à Court, shot back with their list of policies and issues that can be justifiably be held up as examples of the against-the-odds parliamentary achievements attributable to the “teals”. C200 said, in effect, “Apart from the aqueducts, sanitation, roads, irrigation, medicine, education, wine, public baths and peace, what have the Romans ever done for us?” They quite rightly pointed out that beyond any legislative wins, the “teals” have put onto the agenda topics and issues that simply would not have had any prominence without their presence in the parliament.

These are huge achievements in a political system that has traditionally been two-team dominated and that has been kept in line by the most concentrated and rightwing media market in the western world.

The situation only becomes more embarrassing for Dutton if you take away his careful framing.

Ask simply, what have the “teals” achieved, and the most obvious answer is that that they have wiped out the Liberal heartland from a standing start. Kooyong, Goldstein, North Sydney, Wentworth, Warringah, Mackellar and Curtin were all once safe Liberal seats and now they aren’t.

Quite the achievement, I would’ve thought, destroying the most powerful and successful party in the nation’s postwar history and turning it into a rump.

But it goes deeper than this.

The real achievement of the community independents movement, going back to Cathy McGowan’s win in 2013, her handing of the baton to Helen Haines in 2019, and to Zali Steggall’s increased majority after her second victory in Warringah in 2022, is that they have unearthed a way of doing politics that has put flesh on the bones of a trend that has been developing in Australia for several decades.

People’s dissatisfaction with the LNP and Labor was reaching fever pitch, especially during the years of the leadership merry-go-round of the post-Howard, post-Rudd years. A number of smaller parties, including the Greens, and some stand-alone independents, had been picking up the support the major parties had been shedding. But until the rise of the community independents, and the Voices Of movement that underpinned it, nobody had come up with a cohesive alternative, especially in those Liberal heartland seats. Nobody had provided a way for the communities themselves to take power back into their own hands and force change.

Voters in these leafy Liberal electorates—even in a safe Labor seat like Fowler—figured out that the worst thing you could be is a voter in safe seat. “Safe” was a recipe for being ignored, but most locals hesitated in shifting their allegiance elsewhere. Occasionally an outstanding local candidate—like Ted Mack in North Sydney, or Peter Andren in Calare, or Andrew Wilkie in Clark—would, against the odds, take a seat and a place on the crossbench, but the community independents brought a new level of organisation and viability.

Unlike the traditional idea of a lower-house independent in Australia, where a given individual put his or her hand up and tried to garner support, the community independents worked the other way around. The community itself organised, held public meetings and consultations—the famous kitchen-table conversations, for instance—and it was from this process that a candidate emerged.

As Alana Johnson, from the Victorian Women’s Trust, the organisation that first developed the Kitchen Table Conversation approach in Australia, has said:

[T]his was a process that had to give people a way to reclaim their rightful democratic voice, and that wasn’t going to happen by just standing an independent candidate. That would not change at all how people perceive their connection to politics. All they would have was somebody else to vote for in a system that still silenced them. That candidate might have been preferred, but it was never going to fundamentally change the relationship. Dunlop, Tim. Voices of us: The independents' movement transforming Australian democracy (p. 23). NewSouth. Kindle Edition.

The net effect of all this is that it has—or is in the process of—changing the mindset of a substantial section of the voting electorate. The traditional concern that a “hung parliament” was by definition an unstable parliament is no longer received wisdom. So, as the independents and smaller parties prove their worth, voters are increasingly coming to, not just trust the idea of a strong crossbench, but to see it as legitimate way of holding Labor and the LNP to account in a manner that has never previously been possible.

You following this, Pete?

To be clear, the major parties have been on the nose for a long time, and much of the talk in the mainstream media about people losing faith in democracy was more likely about them losing faith in Labor and the LNP.

But it was never enough that the major parties were on the nose, completely out of touch with their traditional bases and riven by internal disputes that are resolving in the sort of right-of-centre neoliberalism of Labor and the far-right extremism of Dutton’s white, Christian, anti-immigration, climate denialist Coalition.

What was also needed was for voters to be able to trust that any alternative they voted for was legitimate and viable, and against the odds—odds that are still being battled—the “teals” and the crossbench in general have gone a long way to ensuring this.

As political achievements go, they don’t come much bigger.

All Mr Dutton’s pissy little rhetorical question reveals—thrown up like a furball at that press conference—is his own fear. The fact that he felt the need to ask the question at all, without, apparently, recognising that the answer is long and obvious, perfectly illustrates the weakness of his position and the extent to which he is completely out of touch with the voters he needs to win back.