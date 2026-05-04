The Future of Everything

The Future of Everything

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Gavin Miller's avatar
Gavin Miller
8h

Great article which again gives me time to reflect on exactly what is Australia's govt for? Whom does it serve? We say we are a liberal democracy, but what does this term even mean? Do we have a govt that acts in the 'best interests' of the entire nation? Humour here please- for expediency I've had to put my thoughts down metaphorically: Isn't the govt a bit like a fully laden container mega-ship? Captain & crew are changed periodically but the ship with its mammoth momentum sails on. The cargo was established decades ago. A few containers are jettisoned here & there & some are taken onboard but essentially the ship remains on a heading to dog's knows where? The crew aren't employed to deliver to port the contents of the containers to an entire nation but to a select few. They are there to keep the ship and hence themselves afloat, alive & in a job. It seems what we are really seeking is a new ship that is fit-for-purpose for our time & into the near future. Can we throw into the mix policies that can be defined as 'best interests' for instance in terms of ecological sustainability/healthy population/an educated population/maximised profits for corporate donors or whatever? Thanks for the opportunity for a rant. Cheers

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Ella's avatar
Ella
8h

Thanks Tim for articulating so beautifully the disquiet I feel - but can't quite explain - with this PM

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