“Gradually, the concrete details fell away and only the explanations remained.” —attributed to Leon Lederman

This week, The Guardian released the first in a series of deep-dive articles into concern within the Labor Party that the government has little “appetite” for reform. That topic has become almost the defining issue of progressive politics ever since Labor’s rise to power in 2022, and it speaks to some fundamental frustrations about how political power is being used.

“Force accumulated always attracts, force released is wasted and neutralized”, diagram from A Course in Personal Magnetism: Self-Control and the Development of Character , the first part of the mail-order “Series ‘B’”, published by Sydney Flower’s Psychic Research Company in 1901 — Source .

Many of us feel the same disquiet reported by The Guardian, and what sets a lot of this criticism in motion is a perceived clash between what we think of as Labor values and the sorts of policies and rhetoric the Albanese government actually delivers.

It is easy enough to point to contradictions that underline this concern, such as Labor choosing to slash funding for the NDIS while refusing to tax fossil fuel company’s super profits. But as I was reading a speech the PM delivered in Western Australia last week, I realised there was an even deeper contradiction at work. One that in the day-to-day of regular political discussion is hard to articulate.

But worth articulating.

Contradiction mightn’t even be the right word. But what emerges when you pull the speech apart is a mismatch between what the prime minister says—or the way he frames what he says—and the policies he delivers. The mix between the two is enacted so seamlessly and so professionally that it is easy to get swept along in the moment-to-moment logic of the speech (and speeches like it), and miss the detail. In fact, I’d guess that is precisely what the PM and his helpers are trying to achieve: a presentation of policy that seeks to cover its tracks.

It mightn’t be gaslighting exactly, but we are definitely being lulled into something.

On first reading, the speech presents as a brilliant product of political positioning and prime ministerial reassurance. But stay with it, and it’s like looking at some postmodernist building where you admire the thing itself, even as something about it leaves you uneasy.

The Dancing House ( Tančící dům in Czech) is a building situated on the corner of Rašínovo Embankment ( Rašínovo nábřeží ) and Jiráskovo Square ( Jiráskovo náměstí ) in the New Town of Prague . It was designed by the Czech architect Vlado Milunić in cooperation with the American Canadian-born architect Frank O. Gehry.

The speech contains three specific budget commitments:

$45 million for “single-touch” federal-state environmental approvals, eliminating one bureaucratic layer by allowing states to assess projects on behalf of the Commonwealth (a nod towards the currently trendy Abundance agenda)

$1.1 billion for Anketell Road upgrades to support freight corridors to the planned Westport container port and Henderson Defence Precinct

Confirmation that the budget “will not undermine existing contracts on gas exports” while introducing a Domestic Gas Reservation scheme for the east coast modelled on WA’s existing system

I guess you could add to the list the mention of the “400 million additional litres of diesel on top of our regular supply” for Western Australia, FNQ, and the east coast, but my point is this: these policies are buried in a carefully constructed discussion that speaks to different audiences out of different corners of the prime minister’s mouth, all at the same time.

It is that dexterity I want to unpack and unpick, and there are number of ways of doing that.

One is to point out the inconsistencies in the arguments, which can provide a particular insight into how the PM justifies his approach. The most obvious example of this involves his comments about the need for structural reform and his apparent obliviousness to the fact that he ends up arguing for the precise opposite.

In one breath, he lays out a clear diagnosis: “For decades, we were told that it was somehow efficient and rational to cut apprenticeships and TAFE, offshore manufacturing and close refineries, because in the end Australia would be able to rely on someone else, somewhere else to make things cheaper than we could ourselves. That equation has changed. Fundamentally”.

This is the sort of honed critique of neoliberalism and strategic vulnerability many progressives are looking for. And yet, in almost the next breath, he manages to say that “our gas exports are directly linked to our national fuel security” and that “the middle of a global fuel crisis is the worst possible time to jeopardise these partnerships, or the investment that underpins them”.

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So note: he ​(correctly​) points out that ​o​ur current vulnerability stems from accepting the role of raw commodity exporter dependent on others for refined products​, but instantly proposes maintaining exactly that arrangement for gas.

Let’s linger on this a little, for clarity.

Australia exports raw gas to regional partners who provide​, as the PM says, “assurances for future supplies of petrol, diesel and fertiliser​” in return. This is the idea of dependency that he just critiqued​: we closed our refineries, exported the raw material, then re-imported refined fuel at global prices in a way that is being affected by the current supply disruptions. In other words, the fuel crisis is caused by this structural arrangement, yet his solution is to deepen it by proving Australia is a “reliable trading partner” who honours export commitments.

​H​e allows both positions to coexist​, and this is getting to the heart of the sleight of hand I am talking about. You acknowledge the problem, refuse to implement the solution, ​​while framing the contradiction as “resilience​” and ​”pragmatism.”

Talk about having your cake and eating it.

I am giving the PM full credit, not pretending this is some accidental rhetorical manoeuvre. His approach isn’t a mistake or confusion—it’s doing fundamental political work. He begins by articulating a structural critique of dependency and offshoring which serves to inoculate him against left criticism, or more accurately, to position him as of the left. But in the next breath, he lays out policies that deepen the very arrangements he’s diagnosing as problematic. The progressive language creates political cover for business-as-usual outcomes.

But I think there is a better way of analysing what is happening in the speech which is to look at the way the PM’s economic approach and announcements are interlaced with a connective tissue of Laborite and more generalised values-speak. The address is absolutely built upon a careful and robust scaffolding of historical Labor touchstones and a recitation of what we are to understand as egalitarian values.

It’s quite extraordinary how dominating that framing is when you isolate the elements.

He begins with a pointed nod to the Welcome to Country. “It uplifted all of us, didn’t hurt anyone. It’s about bringing people together. And I thank Robyn and her son for that very warm welcome to her country.”

He cites progressive reform, dating back to Federation. “A bold new social democracy, leading the world on the minimum wage and the eight hour day, the first country where women could vote in elections and run for parliament.”

He evokes John Curtin, partly for Curtin’s resonances with a WA audience, but also as the great wartime leader, and he is keen to situate the current situation within our responses to other wars. He talks about war-time sacrifices to elevate our current challenges and Labor’s ability to manage a crisis.

He cites the Hawke-Keating period as evidence of Labor having “the vision and the courage to recognise that Australia’s economic future lay in our region, the Indo-Pacific.” This is used to bolster the idea that his government has the bone fides to deal with the regional aspects of the current crisis, positioning them as the inheritors of the Hawke-Keating “vision and courage”.

Then we get into a whole thing on ANZAC, which is framed as revealing “Australia’s character: their courage and resolve, the humanity and the humour they held onto, even in the toughest of times” and he invokes ANZAC and the “sacrifices they made, to look after each other” as a model, the model, for our current moment. “Those same qualities have steered our nation through conflict and hardship and disaster, down the generations”.

Medicare, tax cuts—tax cuts!—and free TAFE are used to illustrate notions of “fairness, aspiration and opportunity”

There is nothing wrong with this as a strategy, and almost any political leader is going to present themselves within this sort of nationalistic-come-party framework. But what I am saying is this practice goes beyond the mere feel-good content and righteous boasting that underscores democratic politics anywhere in the world, and that what our current Labor PM is enacting is a much more fundamental deception.

The values he evokes ​don’t constrain choices or generate priorities, they act as justification for decisions made on other grounds. The prime minister is using Labor’s social-democratic tradition, overlaying it with thick coating of almost Howardesque patriotism, but always ending back in market-friendly territory. ​The PM’s rhetorical use ​of Labor tradition is deployed to legitimise an agenda ​someone like Curtin would’ve found unrecognisable. Ultimately, the vision the PM is trying to create is one in which a particular sort of economic program is essential.

In fact, if you strip out the Laborite/nationalist framing and look at what is left, you have a speech that sets out a perfectly plausible set of policy options that in no way reflect the values he has dressed them up in. The prime minister says:

Put simply: to preserve everything that makes this the best country on earth, we have to make the economy work better for people. That means rebuilding - and strengthening – the connection between hard work and fair reward. Helping Australians earn more and keep more of what they earn, so they have the security to save for the future. And making it easier for businesses to build and invest and employ and innovate.

I actually performed the exercise and separated the values-talk from the policy talk, and I’ve put what is left over into the footnotes so you can read the policy talk in this unadorned form. (I’ve used subheadings to help clarify the relevant sections and used the odd paraphrase to highlight the padding.) If you think it reads like anything other than a right-of-centre, business friendly, market-orientated policy, I will be very surprised.

The original speech was around 2800 words. Stripped of its flam of historical references, Laborite name checking, values-talk, and patriotic puffery, all that is left is around 650 words any Liberal prime minister since the War would’ve been happy to put his name to (again, see the footnote). The scale of flam-to-policy—a 77% reduction—is telling us that the rhetorical scaffolding isn’t decoration, it is substance.

Progressive rhetoric is being used to generate neoliberal continuity, allowing policies that increase structural dependency to be presented as resistance to it; regulatory capture to be framed as productivity reform; and the preservation of commodity export arrangements to be sold as national sovereignty.

To me, the speech reads like centre-right policy with a social-democratic aesthetic.

This is now the natural shape of modern Labor: a market-friendly core dressed in the drag of a decaying labourism. The nature of the rhetoric I am talking about is designed not to acknowledge this, but to obscure it. For me, this brilliant deception is the precise source of the disquiet I feel in nearly everything this government does.

The name-checking of Labor heroes and Labor values is not being done in order to flag the same sort of reform happening in the future. It is being presented to cloak the absence of that reform. To underline this, it is worth noting that the evocations of Labor history themselves are revealing selective. There are no references to the union movement​ itself, to wealth redistribution, ​l​et alone any sort of confrontation with capital​. The Labor tradition ​the PM invokes is almost exclusively ​one of crisis management, regional engagement, and progressive symbolism​: class politics and structural economic transformation​ are a distant echo.

Given all this, it seems reasonable to conclude that something fundamental has changed in Labor’s self-understanding, or at least, in Anthony Albanese’s understanding of what a Labor government is for. It can be difficult to see the change because such an immense effort is being made to suggest continuity, but a speech like this reveals the rupture if you let it.

The Guardian article notes that “many Labor MPs…resent the suggestion this is not a progressive, ambitious government.” If that is remotely true, you simply wouldn’t need to construct speeches like the one given in WA last week—the results would speak for themselves. In fact, such protestations are simply a part of the same deception, self or otherwise.

Elise Roy wrote something recently that rather beautifully sums up what is going on here:

There is a particular kind of erosion that does not announce itself. It does not arrive as collapse, but as revision—measured, reasonable, almost invisible. A sentence gains a qualifier. A principle absorbs an exception. Over time, the distance between what is said and what is lived becomes too wide to confront directly, so it is managed instead through language.

This is the NeoLabor netherworld Anthony Albanese exists effortlessly within, and it is what makes so many of us despair about his political project.

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