The Future of Everything

The Future of Everything

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Dave Irving's avatar
Dave Irving
9h

Yeah, I didn't quite understand why Bullock seemed to think raising interest rates would have any effect on the cause of the fuel and hence everything else price rises. It's not like that'll reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

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Deb's avatar
Deb
9h

Yes! But what can we do about it!!!

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