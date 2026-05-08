I was struck by the Bondi Royal Commission’s decision to use the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism as the basis of their investigations. It is a telling example of how certain biases are built into the operating system of our institutions and how this means that their deliberations are less about rational governance than the performance of a self-serving ritual.

Let me justify that claim.

The IHRA definition is not some neutral, uncontested technical tool pulled from a big vat of objectivity. It is a highly politicised definition that presumes the very thing the Commission should be investigating: that is, in practice, the definition already blurs criticism of the Israeli government and Zionism with antisemitism, thus building into the process the conclusion the Commission is meant to be testing.

This means that the Commissioner’s choice of definition is not a minor procedural detail, and her rationale for using it—because this definition has already been adopted by most Australian governments and agencies—is unsatisfactory. I mean, so what if most governments are already using this definition? All the more reason to test its assumptions. There is nothing in her terms of reference forcing her to use it and the fact that she did—and clearly felt obliged to do so—shows how background forces shape political and social outcomes in ways that are rarely acknowledged.

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In analysing such matters it can become difficult—not to mention legally risky—to assign blame or intention, and this is why I think it helps to step back and see the bigger picture of such social forces through an aesthetics framework.

Aesthetics here is not meant in the trivial sense of mere presentation or style, but in the deep sense of how events and decisions are staged in order to enact control. They look neutral but are in fact carefully staged to reproduce existing power relations. Such matters are examples of symbolic actions trumping justice or democratic principle in ways that appear completely normal. Institutions like the Royal Commission or the RBA (see below) are embedded in rhetoric and performances of fairness and balance—and their operation can be justified as both—but they are in fact shaped so that other understandings—other definitions, other policies—are ruled out in advance.

In this case, the infringement on fairness—the shaping—imposed by the use of such an obviously contentious tool as the IHRA definition of antisemitism is so serious that it makes any recommendations made at the end of the process suspect. But the whole process trundles on because the rituals have been performed. The purpose of the system is what it does, as system analysts say.

We had another classic example of this sort of aestheticised ritual with the most recent decision by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to raise interest rates. What was presented as a highly rational exercise in economic judgement was in fact a deeply ritualised process of expectations’ management and elite control. The supporting cast of yea-sayers and structural habit runs so deep that the whole thing appears, not just normal, but as if there is no alternative, instantly marginalising anyone who dares question the process or the policy.

The RBA ​says inflation has picked up because higher fuel prices are “adding to inflation” and are likely to have “second-round effects on prices for goods and services more broadly”, ​while the May Statement on Monetary Policy makes clear that inflation will ease only as “capacity pressures” diminish under a “higher path​” for interest rates. The source of the inflation uptick is acknowledged as external​ and geopolitical​, but the instrument used to contain it is, inevitably, the same old domestic sledgehammer. The Bank cannot discipline the Strait of Hormuz, global oil markets or war, so it disciplines Australian households instead.

The RBA is not really concealing the disconnect. Its baseline forecast assumes that higher global energy prices will directly lift inflation, ​eventually feed through supply chains and slow growth​. ​Higher ​interest rates will further weigh on activity and “ease” the labour market. In other words, the Bank’s answer to a supply shock is to flatten domestic demand and accept higher unemployment as the price of institutional credibility.

As Greg Jericho from the Australia Institute argues, the RBA has abandoned its mandate to balance price stability with full employment and economic welfare. Instead, t​hey are using higher unemployment and falling real wages to discipline workers while leaving corporate profits and energy windfalls largely untouched. So, we can see the depth to which a class problem is embedded as received wisdom and enacted through a series of aesthetic rituals.

As it happens, the Nobel laureate Elias Canetti had something to say about precisely this sort of performance. In his idiosyncratic but revelatory book, Crowds and Power, Canetti treats inflation not just as a technical phenomenon but as a mass experience of dissolution, what he calls a “witches’ sabbath of devaluation”. When the source of a threat lies beyond reach—a war, a geopolitical shock, a chain of causation running from a bombing campaign to a petrol station in suburban Australia—those in charge don’t admit powerlessness. They impose a cost on those below them, not because it will necessarily solve the underlying problem but because imposing such a cost demonstrates who is in command. The ritual reassures those who run the economy that order has not dissolved. The households paying the price are simply the material through which that reassurance is communicated.

None of this is to say we can ignore what is going on with inflation, and the question is not whether inflation should be managed, but under whose control, by what instruments, with what results, along with a genuine consideration of who pays the price for those results. As Jericho notes, other levers were available, including a tax on gas exports, but they were ruled out in advance by the government and the RBA, and he is right to highlight the cruelty involved in such decisions.

Cruelty might not be the point, but it is often an adjunct to the performance of such rituals. As Canetti says, “Every command consists of momentum and sting. The momentum forces the recipient to act, and to act in accordance with the content of the command; the sting remains behind in him.”

It’s almost comical when you see the trick revealed and how seriously it takes itself. The various communiqués from the RBA are written in the flat, measured language of economic necessity, and more in sorrow than in anger they note that the labour market is tight; inflation expectations must be anchored; rates must rise. The impression is one of finely calibrated, data-driven expertise, of careful, important people doing the hard but necessary work of economic management. It is the aesthetics of technocracy: neutral, sober, responsible.

All completely necessary to justify the underlying cruelty and contradictions.

The blunt instrument, in other words, is wielded not to fix the inflation, but to perform the fixing of it. How else can we explain the disconnect Jericho and others have noted?

So much of what we think of as governance is power exercised, stabilised and justified within rituals we barely notice. This is just how humans do things, but we need to stop confusing performance with democratic legitimacy. Ultimately, democracy must be judged by the quality of the lives it produces, not by whether our elites are satisfied with the show they put on for the rest of us.

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