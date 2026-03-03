There has been a major realignment in how we come to together as communities and nations. New technologies, almost exclusively owned and operated by captured and self-interested elites, have fundamentally altered our ability to imagine a shared community—or share an imagined community—and we have not figured out the how to respond. These tools—which in different hands could be immensely useful—are used to isolate and baffle us.

Detail from Samuel Bough, Snowballing Outside Edinburgh University , 1853 — Source .

Meanwhile, most us keep bringing analogue snowballs to the digital gun fight. That is, we keep presuming a media and political landscape that no longer exists.

The single biggest achievement of people like Donald Trump has been to have internalised this transformation ahead of everyone else and acclimatised themselves to it. They live happily in its chaos.

It’s like they have learned to breathe underwater while the rest of us are forced to come up for air while they swim away. Every time you hear someone complain that Trump (or whomever) “can’t do that” then you know they are missing the point. Every time someone says “that’s illegal” or “that’s disgusting” or “that’s not how it should work” you know they are gasping for air.

The biggest tell, though, is when people say that such-and-such an event is “a distraction”. The Epstein Files are distraction. Greenland is distraction. Closing the Kennedy Centre is a distraction. No pronouncement shows more clearly that you have no idea what is going on—let alone how to respond—than when you decide that something is a distraction.

This is not to say that politicians don’t do things to distract us, There has long been a “wag-the-dog” theory of political action, popularised by the movie of that name. And then along came Steve Bannon and his theory of “flooding the zone”, which is a similar thing. What I am arguing is that in this changed media environment, “distraction” has lost any real explanatory power and we need a clearer way of thinking about what is happening.

Everything Donald Trump is doing, from slow‑walking the Epstein files to launching a war against Iran to the killings on the streets of Minneapolis, all of it is designed not to distract but to build an environment in which his rule is extended, his authoritarianism is normalised, and some version of MAGA will outlive him.

It is everything, everywhere, all at once, leading to a permanent transformation. And it is working, as the instantaneous compliance by the likes of Anthony Albanese and Penny Wong to the attacks of Iran shows in spades.

Think about what “distraction” actually implies.

It presupposes a stable centre of attention, a norm from which the public gaze has been diverted, and to which it can return once the trick has been identified. It assumes a media environment in which information is finite and manageable—a front page with limited real estate, a nightly news bulletin with thirty minutes to fill—and where choosing to cover one thing means choosing not to cover another.

In that world, distraction was a meaningful category. A prime minister could start a fight about the flag to avoid scrutiny of an unpopular budget or launch an inquiry into some matter to deflect immediate attention. To some extent, such “dead cat” practices can still work, but the word “distraction” has become a comfort blanket that hides more than it explains.

What we are witnessing is not distraction but consolidation—the deliberate, simultaneous transformation of multiple institutions, norms, and expectations in the service of a new kind of power. Historian Timothy Snyder has described how authoritarian regimes seize power gradually at first, “slicing off layers of opposition,” and then, when they see the opportunity, grab it all at once.

Trump's second term is precisely that moment of acceleration.

The flood-the-zone approach is not, as some imagine, a cynical magician's misdirection. It is a construction project. Every executive order, every institutional assault, every norm violated, is another brick in the wall. The Epstein files are not a distraction from the dismantling of USAID; the dismantling of USAID is not a distraction from the tariffs; the tariffs are not a distraction from the war against Iran. They are all load-bearing walls in the same structure.

Russian emigré author and critic, Masha Gessen, noted this early. Writing in the days after Trump's first election in 2016, Gessen argued that the greatest danger was not any single policy but the normalisation of autocratic ambition—the way citizens, institutions, and allied governments would gradually adjust themselves to an unreality until it became the only reality available. The risk, Gessen warned, was that people would either accept the Trumpian version of the world or simply disengage and retreat into private life. Both responses serve consolidation equally. One provides active consent; the other provides passive permission.

This is the framework through which we should understand what Snyder has called “anticipatory obedience”—the tendency of people and institutions to comply with power before they are even asked to, thereby teaching that power what it can get away with. It is, in some ways, the most important concept for understanding how liberal democracies unravel, because it explains the process by which the unthinkable becomes the inevitable, without anyone having to give the order.

And this brings us to Australia.

The “instantaneous compliance” of the Albanese government is the clearest Australian expression of anticipatory obedience.

Consider the trajectory.

Before Trump's second inauguration, Kevin Rudd, then ambassador to Washington, scrambled to delete old social media posts critical of Trump—not because anyone demanded it, but because the diplomatic class could feel which way the wind was blowing and chose to bend before it arrived. Penny Wong attended the inauguration and spoke afterwards in the language of reassurance, emphasising the “deep” and “trusting” strategic partnership, even as the administration she was praising had already begun to shred the rules-based international order that Australian foreign policy has depended on for decades.

By the time Albanese met Trump in October 2025, signing a critical minerals deal, the performance was complete: Australia had learned to speak Trump's language, to translate its own national interest into the grammar of “America First.”

The strongest counterargument to this idea of consolidation runs something like this: Trump is too incompetent and too chaotic to be a real authoritarian, and it is not a trivial objection. His tariff policy contradicts his promise of lower prices. His coalition is internally incoherent—libertarians, Christian nationalists, tech oligarchs, anxious suburbanites—and governing requires choices that will inevitably fracture it. (In fact, the attack on Iran has already seen some sections of MAGA revolt.) Many of his executive orders have been struck down by courts. DOGE has been a shambles. The incompetence argument says: relax, the institutions will hold, the man is not capable of building anything that lasts.

There is a version of this argument specific to Australia.

Canberra's accommodations are not obedience but pragmatism. Australia has always managed its alliance with the United States by a mixture of deference and quiet manoeuvre. Albanese's government won re-election in May 2025, stood firm on defence spending demands, deepened engagement with China, and signed a defence treaty with Papua New Guinea—all while maintaining the relationship with Washington. The critical minerals deal, on this reading, was smart policy dressed in Trump-friendly wrapping. As one Australian analyst noted, Trump “doesn't think much about us,” and that neglect may be Australia's greatest strategic asset, allowing policy to proceed without drama precisely because we are not a prop in Trump's theatre.

These are valid arguments that deserve recognition, but let me explain why I think they miss the deeper point in two crucial ways.

First, the incompetence objection confuses personal capacity with stuctural change. Trump may be erratic and narcissistic. He may not be able to articulate a coherent ideology. But that doesn’t matter, because the transformation is not really about Trump. It is about the network that is being put in place—Stephen Miller drafting executive orders through the transition, the Heritage Foundation's Project 2025 providing the policy architecture, Elon Musk's DOGE embedding itself across federal agencies and the data extraction that that allowed, and a Supreme Court already shaped to defer to executive power.

The consolidation does not require a strategic genius at the top. It requires only that the person at the top is willing to sign whatever is put in front of him and fight (belittle) anyone who objects. Trump is very good at that. So, the question has never been whether Trump is competent. The question is whether the machine around him can operate. And in 2025, it proved that it can.

Second, the pragmatism defence of Australia's position mistakes adaptation for strategy. Yes, Albanese has been more measured than, say, Peter Dutton, who during the 2025 election campaign tried to out-Trump Trump with his own version of culture-war flooding. And yes, Foreign Minister Wong has continued to advocate for tariff removal and to press Australia's case in multilateral forums. But the deeper structural reality is that Australia has, for at least fifteen years, bet its strategic house on American power in the Indo-Pacific, and that bet is now being called in ways nobody in Canberra anticipated.

AUKUS—the $368 billion nuclear submarine deal—is the most vivid expression of this dependency. When the Pentagon announced its review of the agreement in mid-2025, framing it through the lens of “America First,” some described it not as partnership but as a “shakedown.” Wong continues to describe American leadership as “indispensable,” clinging to the language of a relationship that no longer has the ballast it once had.

In that changed environment, pragmatism becomes supplication.

The real danger for Australia—and for every middle power still operating within the assumptions of the old liberal-democratic order—is that the world Trump is building, or helping to build, does not have a place for the kind of multilateral, rules-based system on which our prosperity and security have depended. Trump's National Security Strategy, released in December 2025, explicitly endorses a world of spheres of influence—an American hemisphere policed by Washington, and an implicit acceptance that China and Russia may police their own. In such a world, the middle powers do not balance. They choose. And choosing, under these conditions, is a form of compliance.

All of this is why the word “distraction” is so dangerous.

It lets us pretend we are watching a magic show when we are actually watching a demolition. It lets us believe there is a “real” agenda hidden behind the noise, when the noise is the agenda. It flatters our intelligence—we think we are seeing through the trick—while the world transforms in plain sight. Every action Trump takes, from hiding the Epstein files to launching military strikes, is a stress test of the system. Each one asks: will anyone stop this? And when the answer is no—when courts defer, when Congress capitulates, when allied governments nod along, when the media capitulates—the system recalibrates. The old ceiling becomes the new floor.

What is happening in America is reshaping the international order, and Australia is not a spectator. We are already inside it, already adapting to it, already learning to breathe its air.

The question that matters now is whether we will keep telling ourselves it is all just a distraction and congratulate ourselves for either seeing through it or “pragmatically” responding to it, or whether we will finally see it for what it is: a deeply organised—if chaotic—movement to end liberal democracy.

