Ted Carter
1d

Tim, I think Canadian PM Carney addressed "liberal democracy" at Davos when he spoke of "the international rules based order," a set of rules made up by the USA and applied as directed by America's satraps around the globe, whether they be pretend democracies like our own, or authoritarian states as in the Persian Gulf, or Pinochet's Chile.

Australia's complicity in US crimes over the decades doesn't stand up too well to scrutiny. Even when we weren't following them into a war in some sovereign nation somewhere, our spooks were doing US dirty work, as in Chile in 1973, https://nsarchive.gwu.edu/briefing-book/chile/2021-09-10/australian-spies-aided-and-abetted-cia-chile.

Our nation has stood idly by while the US has instigated illegal sanctions on multiple nations for decades. Cuba since 1960. What have the Cuban people ever done to the USA, apart from show them how to run a medical system for ALL the people.

Is what we are witnessing really a consolidation? I think we are witnessing the truth coming out regarding the myth of American exceptionalism, and the end of unfettered American capitalism.

The USA through NATO elected to place its missiles on the Russia/Ukraine border and intended to wind the Russian economy down as occurred in Afghanistan, and for three years we have been told the Russian economy is on its knees, while the US corporations that were permitted to take over arms manufacture, were unwilling to invest in production facilities and storage for the days of war, became unable to supply the wars in Ukraine and West Asia with basic materiel, like 155mm artillery shells. More sophisticated weapons are even more in demand and the capitalists who have so far made a motza from never ending wars are incapable of any great increase in production.

For years we have been told that Iran, since 1979, has been the greatest sponsor of terrorism in the world. While the USA has set up its 800 bases in foreign nations, to project power, and that power has been used to force sovereign nations to conduct their affairs according to US dictats, or be subsumed by US terror as was most of South America, Libya, Yugoslavia, Iraq, and many others.

Since the twelve day war, when Iran displayed its power, to devastating effect in Israel, leading to Israel pleading for a ceasefire, both the USA and Israel have been warning Iran of another attack unless......... To which the Iranian leadership has replied, "any future attack on Iran will result in regional war."

When Israel, supported by the USA attacked Iran on Saturday, killing Ayatollah Khamenei, Iran commenced a missile attack on all the US bases in the region and Israeli targets. That has gone on for three days with Israel and the US using up defensive missiles, sometimes firing off a years production defending one attack, and capitalism has not got an answer. Not only can they not keep up with the materiel necessary for the wars they are conducting, in the 1980s when US corporations were busily offshoring manufacturing, they thought it would be a good idea to offshore the rare earth refining to China, not much money in that dirty work. In 2026, when the USA has been flexing and threatening war with China over Taiwan for years, China has ceased export of certain rare earth magnets, and Lockheed Martin cannot supply the radar in the nose of the F35s so some F35's are currently being delivered with weights fixed in the nose of the aircraft for balance.

Far from consolidation Tim, we are witnessing the unwinding of a collossus. While Gramsci may not have written the following Tim, Ithink it was what he was getting at. The empire is dying and a new world being born. Now is the time of monsters.

Godfrey Moase
1d

Great article. The current leadership of the political class appear to be consuming their own basis for longer term survival in order to get through each day. This mirrors the climate crisis but in writ small.

