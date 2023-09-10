In a number of forums since the 2022 federal election, I’ve noted that Australia has managed to avoid the authoritarian extremes afflicting other democracies. My book, Voices of Us, is a discussion of just that, and part of the reason I wrote it was capture that moment of hope.

A key to our relative success—two cheers for Australian democracy—is that we use preferential voting; that we have compulsory voting; and that we have the Australian Electoral Commission, three pillars which help rescue us from the worst excesses of, particularly, US politics, where electoral boundaries and voter turnout can be endlessly manipulated against the national will.

The key point to make, though, is that while these three pillars offer some protection against authoritarian forces, they do not make us immune, and that’s what I want to get at here.

The thing that makes me saddest, as someone who welcomed the new Labor government, is that they have misread the national mood and adopted a political strategy out of whack with what the country voted for.

Alex Fein, drawing on quantitative and qualitative data produced by research and analysis group, Redbridge, notes in a recent must-read piece, that, “across cohorts, there are consistent calls for bold, systemic reform,” not the incrementalism favoured by the prime minister and his brains trust. She writes that “there is widespread, profound dislike for what [voters] describe as ‘band aid solutions’ - the piecemeal tinkering around the policy edges that serves the short-term demands of the electoral cycle rather than Australians’ long-term interests.”

Readers here will be familiar with this argument: it is one I have made many times in these pages.

She also picks up on another regular theme discussed here at The Future of Everything, that while “the political class argue that all political contests in Australia must be won from the centre…this received wisdom fails to interrogate the nature of our preferential system which conceals all manner of complexity inside primary votes, participation, and preference flows.”

Labor and the LNP, in very different ways, are still tied to the animating idea that ours is a two-party system and be damned the complexities Fein cites.

In the immediate aftermath of the 2022 election, Labor’s National Secretary told the press club that “I don’t accept that we are in some new epoch or new era where everything is different,” and it wasn’t just a statement dripping with arrogance, it was one that flew in the face of reality.

To quote John Quiggin:

While most of the political commentariat is still focused on the long-standing two-party system, urban Australia has already moved to a three-party system, in which Labor confronts a divided opposition. The Liberals now hold only 19 seats in the metropolitan areas of Australia’s capitals, barely more than the combined total of Greens and independents. The trend is even clearer among young voters. According to the Australian Electoral Survey, about 38% of those under 40 voted Labor, compared with about 25% each for the Liberals-Nationals and the Greens, leaving about 12% for independents and minor parties.

Instead of recognising this changed landscape, grasping the opportunities provided by an unusually erudite and eager-to-participate crossbench—many of whom had all-but destroyed the heartland of the once-dominant Liberal Party—recognising the challenges that many voters, particularly younger cohorts, want addressed, and seizing the moment to take people into their confidence and use the power of office to redefine the terms of debate, Labor has chosen appeasement of the status quo and key sources of corporate power within it.

They have openly chosen longevity over the immediate exercise of power.

Now, I know the argument is that longevity brings the opportunity for major reform (eventually), but I want to suggest that this isn’t true, particularly in the changed political environment in which we find ourselves, one that has been developing for decades, as primary support for the major parties has slipped away.

As Fein also argues, “Across cohorts, people are not begging for the ‘sensible centre’ to hold. They are longing for relief that is structural - from a system they perceive as rapacious, that they believe is actively harming them and the people they love.”

By failing to recognise this, Labor is handing the all-but destroyed Liberals a gift, the ability to use their minority status and their nothing-to-lose desperation to act as precisely the sort of wrecking ball that is destroying American politics and society more generally.

Dutton doesn’t need popularity or anything like majority support to do real damage. In fact, these things work in his favour, especially when most of the media continue to give him an easy run—either seeking to understand him, or openly support him— rather than holding him to account, and nowhere is this more obvious than the way in which media have reported the Voice to Parliament campaign and Dutton’s role in it.

Alan Sunderland, a former editorial director at the ABC, wrote in the SMH the other day: “In 2023, you can’t talk about the problems of the world without talking about polarisation, disinformation and conflict. The media, far from being seen as a solution to those problems, is generally recognised as being part of them.”

And editor of The Conversation, Misha Ketchell, is right to say that “Much of what we read online is determined by algorithms that reward conflict but never contemplation,” but the fact is, the mainstream media has never needed algorithms in order pursue conflict, and the Voice in particular plays into prejudices the mainstream media, particularly the Murdoch press, have wallowed in for decades.

Even the National Broadcaster is letting us down badly, as Barrie Cassidy recently told the UnMade podcast: “The end result of this - and I think it's a sad development in terms of how political journalism works,” he says “is the coziness of the relationship between the politicians and the journalists. They all depend so much on one another and it becomes this bubble, this club where there's an attempt to mutually benefit one another.”

He still believes the ABC is our “most important public institution” but that it's “become just a little too arrogant and authoritarian in some respects,” particularly, he says, in their unwillingness to listen to outside criticism.

Incrementalism in this environment of a weakened, arrogant media, is poison. It creates a vacuum for desperado anti-democrats like Dutton to practice their dark arts. The issue is less the algorithms that generate conflict than a mainstream media that has lost sight of their democratic mission. Well may we wish for the sorts of reforms US media commentator Jay Rosen promotes, and sets out as follows:

Defense of democracy seen as basic to the job.

Symmetrical accounts of asymmetrical realities seen as malpractice.

“Politics as strategic game” frame seen as low quality, downmarket, amateurish— and overmatched.

Bad actors with a history of misinforming the public seen as unsuitable sources and unwelcome guests.

Internalizing of the “liberal bias” critique seen as self-crippling, a historic mistake in need of correction.

But as Rosen also notes, the media have “hitched their star to the political class” and now they must “recover their connection to a live public.”

I’m not holding my breath. (Though, stay tuned for some new developments on how we might build out a new media in the midst of this mainstream failure.)

Dutton’s adoption of a destroy-the-referendum strategy can’t be about regaining power, not really, as his promotion of the No-vote counts against him in the “teal” seats. As George Megalongenis wrote in the Nine Media, “surely [Dutton] understands the electoral maths? Referendums are easier to defeat than governments, and there is no precedent for a successful No campaigner from opposition bringing down an incumbent at the next federal election, or the one after that.”

Ideally, I’m sure, Dutton wants to win government again, but the problem is, it is clearly not his primary aim—otherwise he wouldn’t be so alienating those former heartland seats—while the vehicle for that improbable victory, the Liberal Party itself, is divided beyond repair and increasingly dominated by a GOP-inflected extremism.

Dutton is never going to fix that.

Over and over again, we are seeing the LNP trash the institutions of Australian democracy, increasingly refusing to participate as a genuine alternative government, but instead acting as representatives of a permanently disgruntled rump, still wedded to 1950s patriarchy and the idea that climate change is a myth.

Dutton lets loose the idea that somehow the AEC are rigging the referendum vote, while his troops in parliament cheer disrupters in the parliamentary gallery…

…or act themselves as the disruptors.

John Hewson wrote recently that he was “at a loss to understand why the current Coalition seems so hell-bent on emulating the US Republican Party, exploiting the politics of division by weaponising the Voice, hoping to undermine Albanese and his government, and even, I am told, hiring Republican advisers to help to develop the strategy.”

But is it really such a mystery?

The current Liberal Party is one small cog in an international full-court press by extreme rightwing forces to replace open democracies with at best, some sort of “managed” democracy on the authoritarian Chinese model, or simply to overthrow democracy all together.

Yes, to some extent, Australia’s “three pillars” have protected us from falling into this hole, but we are not immune. Can we, then, please stop pretending that the Liberal Party are going to somehow magically turn back into the party of Menzies and accept the truth of what they really are. Or that Labor is going to suddenly be all progressive all the time.

How much more evidence do we need?

Meanwhile other vacuums appear that well-meaning people seek to fill in undemocratic ways, and it is no coincidence that we are seeing a rise in calls for reforms to take control of certain areas of government away from parliament and put it into allegedly “independent” hands.

Michael Pascoe had a good piece the other day about an aspect of this:

I’ve been paid to observe, report on and throw the odd stone at RBA governors for 40 years. In that time, none has been as radical as Dr Lowe was in his parting suggestion that we can’t trust the federal government, our politicians, to do the right thing in a crisis. This is the implication of Dr Lowe’s suggestion that we need to take some of the taxation decisions out of the hands of the Treasurer and give them to an independent body – a sort-of central bank for fiscal policy – because the pollies’ first priority is winning the next election rather than plotting the best course for our nation.

And then there was this call by Greens Senator Janet Rice to hand control of matters to do with poverty to an Anti-Poverty Commission. I certainly applaud the fact that she at least addresses the need for people with firsthand experience of poverty to be Commissioners, and suggests other safeguards, but the resort to this kind of solution should be a warning to us about how business-as-usual party politics is failing us and that it is that that we need to address, not just step around it with technocratic fixes like independent commissions.

Calls of this nature are part of the legacy of Labor’s incrementalism and the LNPs kamikaze strategy. As people lose faith in the traditional parties to act in their best interests, and as they see governments from both “major” parties unable to break away from powerful special interest groups, they hope that technocracy might save us.

It won’t.

While appealing in one sense, it is a dangerous path to go down. Far better to reinvigorate grassroots democracy and decisions making via reforms like citizens assemblies and kitchen-table conversations than to hand control to unelected organisations whose members will, let’s face it, be drawn from the pool of usual suspects, representatives of the status quo, who will be completely out of touch with the cohorts whose interests most need to be addressed.

Even if Rice’s pre-conditions were fulfilled regarding an Antipoverty Commission, such bodies still send the wrong message about how to fix what ails our democracy.

The solution to problems with democracy is more democracy.

It’s about using the power of office to harness the support in the community that is already there to build a consensus around issues Redbridge and other researchers are picking up: a consensus that unquestionably favours big, progressive reform in key areas, from housing to climate change.

Labor are to be commended for many things they have done, but the overall strategy of incrementalism is going inflict on all of us years of getting by, or falling behind, when we could be building the basis for a country that better represents the interests of the majority, one that is focussed on saving the planet, now, rather than trying to manage the destruction that is already on its way.

It’s not too late, not even for the Voice referendum.

But Labor’s leadership needs to recognise now—contra the arrogant assertions of their National Secretary after the election—that things have indeed changed, fundamentally so, and that unless they recognise that change and offer the genuine reform so many are screaming out for they are dooming all of us to spend the next few election cycles wasting away in Albaneseville.