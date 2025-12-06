His soul swooned slowly as he heard the snow falling faintly through the universe and faintly falling, like the descent of their last end, upon all the living and the dead. —James Joyce

The end of the year is closing in, with various deadlines looming, exhausting and exciting at the same time. The book I am writing is taking up every space in my head, and in our apartment, and Tanya and I step around it, shimmy sideways past it, ignore it on our way to do other things. When we can. It’s there, inside the fridge when I open the door, before the light comes on. It’s in the folds of the doona at night, and flowing out of the shower head every morning. I skip breakfast so as not to taste it first thing, but I eat it for lunch and dinner.

The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse from the Ottheinrich-Bibel (ca.1530-1532) illustrated by Matthias Gerung, Bayerische Staatsbibliothek - Source .

I just read Nicholas Jose’s review of a new book about Patrick White, and I added my name to Gideon Haigh’s open letter objecting to what is happening to the State Library of Victoria. I read his article about the library and Judith Brett’s article about the library, and Guy Rundle’s extraordinary piece about the library (that I disagree with in some of its fundamentals).

By the 2020s the number of people using it for actual scholarship, was a fraction of its patrons. It was aftercare for Melbourne High and MacRob. Its ranks of free computers looked like a Lagos internet cafe. It had become a magnet for those needing somewhere to sit, many of them a bit troubled. Those people should be cared for, but the state library is probably not the ideal venue. Everyone realised that this couldn’t go on.

Well, no.

We have been watching Pluribus, the new series from Vince Gilligan. I gather it is meant to be some of sort of allegory about artificial intelligence, and sure, you can see that. To me, it feels more like Maga and the ugly American distilled into a single person. The central character, Carol, is so unrelenting awful, so convinced of the rightness of her own world view, so Trumpian in her unwillingness to even contemplate another way of seeing things, that it can’t help but feel like the present moment. I hope it doesn’t turn into just another tale about the triumph of the individual over the oppressiveness of community, of the heroic outsider succeeding against the mob. Our moment deserves better.

This week I discovered, Kalshi. It is a company—an app—that lets people trade on the outcomes of real‑world events through binary “yes/no” contracts known as event contracts. Instead of buying shares in companies, users buy and sell contracts on questions such as whether inflation will hit a certain level, which party will control Congress, or who will win a major sporting event, with each contract settling at a fixed amount if the specified outcome occurs.

Kalshi users take opposite sides of a clearly defined yes/no proposition, and when the two sides meet at a combined price of one dollar, a trade is made between participants rather than against the house. If the event ends up occurring, “Yes” settles at one dollar and “No” at zero (or vice versa), so the winning side receives the full payout while the losing side gets nothing. The platform charges transaction fees on trades and does not profit from user losses, positioning itself closer to an exchange or broker model than a traditional bookmaker.

Is this really where we are heading? To a world where that little sh*t of a “founder” and his stinking “vision” to “financialise everything” has a say in things and gets rich in the process?

According to The Guardian, the Albanese Government is considering changes to the NDIS that would see human control of support plans superseded by some sort of artificial intelligence.

Under the changes, human involvement in deciding support for NDIS participants will be dramatically reduced. The changes, which are due to be rolled out from mid-2026 under the NDIS’s New Framework Planning model, will also significantly affect a participant’s right to appeal decisions about their funding. If NDIS participants appeal against their plans to the administrative review tribunal (ART), it will no longer have the authority to alter a person’s plan or reinstate funding, according to the staff briefing. Instead, an NDIA manager said the agency had received legal advice that the ART would be able to send the plan back to the NDIA for the agency to conduct another assessment, and cannot get an external party to amend the plan.

Greg Jericho had a good line in one of his recent articles, that what matters is not so much the size of the economy but its shape. Data centres for AI and solar panels for energy both make GDP grow, but each shapes the economy in different ways—for better and for worse—and we should therefore pay attention to those differences.

Culture wars, the subject of the book I am writing, are often presented as a fight for the soul or the heart of a nation, but I think it makes more sense to see them as a fight for the shape of the nation. The differences of opinion with which culture wars concern themselves are necessarily unresolved, so all that matters is the shape of the spaces we build—institutional, cultural and ideological—to accommodate them. They are inevitably couched in us-versus them terms, dividing us, most commonly, into elites and ordinary people, but that is a false dichotomy.

There is short story by JG Ballard called The Garden of Time. Fellow British author, Anthony Burgess, called it one of the most beautiful stories in the English language, and it is. It reminds me of that other beautiful story, The Dead, by James Joyce. Both deal in their different ways with loss, the sort of loss we all live through, and that seems particularly heightened now is this era of loss.

The Garden of Time is about Count Axel and his wife, who live in a remote villa surrounded by a garden of crystalline “time flowers”. On the horizon, a vast, indistinct horde advances across the plain toward them, drawing closer each time the couple look out from their terrace.

As was his custom before beginning his regular evening stroll, Count Axel looked out across the plain to the final rise, where the horizon was illuminated like a distant stage by the fading sun. As the Mozart chimed delicately around him, flowing from his wife‟s graceful hands, he saw that the advance columns of an enormous army were moving slowly over the horizon. At first glance, the long ranks seemed to be progressing in orderly lines, but on closer inspection, it was apparent that, like the obscured detail of a Goya landscape, the army was composed of a vast confused throng of people, men and women, interspersed with a few soldiers in ragged uniforms, pressing forward in a disorganised tide. Some laboured under heavy loads suspended from crude yokes around their necks; others struggled with cumbersome wooden carts, their hands wrenching at the wheel spokes; a few trudged on alone; but all moved on at the same pace, bowed backs illuminated in the fleeting sun.

It is often read as an allegory of class and privilege being overwhelmed by the masses, but it is so much more. It is about protecting what is best in us against those who would reduce life to the size of an economy, reduce it to an unappealable disability plan designed by AI, or to the profitability of a library. Against those who would crush complex matters into either/or financial instruments to be traded for the enrichment of the tiny class of the super wealthy.

Each day, Axel and his wife come out to their garden and they see the army of their destruction getting closer and closer. I won’t tell you how the story ends.

