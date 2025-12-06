The Future of Everything

Ian Milliss
5d

I immediately purchased the Patrick White essay. I knew him, we were friends of a sort (within the limits of an almost forty year age difference) and I both liked and admired him. And hated Marr's biography. I have mixed feelings about his work, preferring the later work to the rather boring (I think) Voss, but I really wonder how young people would find anything at all in his work that would grip them. Maybe the gender switching and general tom-foolery in The Memoirs of Many in One (my favourite) would be a way in, or the the story of him faking his own manuscript.

As for Rundle's inexcusable comment, my first job was in the State Library of NSW. In the very first lecture of my librarianship course the grand NSW reading room was discussed and the lecturer Warren Horton, later to be National Librarian, said that we would encounter smelly disheveled and unwashed homeless people on a daily basis, that they had every right to be there and unless they were causing major disturbance were to be treated with the same respect as any other library user. As he said, even homeless people read and should be allowed to do it in comfort. As far as I know this is almost universal library policy to this day and people like Rundle should be told to shove it.

Ted Carter
5d

Thanks Tim, an interesting and informative article.

Gideon Haigh's letter re the State Library librarians says much about the use of bean counters in society, whatever they touch is turned to crap, Qantas, AMP, the PMG.....

The business named Kalshi was unknown to me. What will capitalists think up next? Iknow they are making a motza off the neverending wars, and the starving of Americans. I don't think I heard, or read a single Australian commentator refer to the recent close down of the US congress leading to the possible starvation of 42 million Americans without the intervention of the courts, or the report by UNIFIL declaring that the Israeli armed forces had made ground and air breaches of the November 2024 ceasefire in Lebanon only 10,000 times, and have attacked Palestinians in Gaza daily since the October 10th ceasefire, murdering only 360 and injuring over 920.

There are plenty of events for Kalshi to run a book on. I think gambling and wars are the only trades that guarantee a profit for the capitalists at present.

