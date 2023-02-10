The departure of DjabWurrung Gunnai Gunditjmara Senator Lidia Thorpe to the crossbench—a development that is hardly unprecedented—brings into focus, once again, an abiding problem of contemporary politics, namely, the limitations of the whole idea of a political party.

For the record, I am impressed by what she has done, and I also think the Greens have handled the fallout pretty well. But let’s step back a bit for a clearer view of what else we can see playing out in this year of unusually substantive debate around big, meaningful ideas.

Since the rise of the “teals”, there has been a renewed focus on the democratic shortcomings of political parties, with the success of the independents showing the extent to which voters were sick of a system where community interests were being subsumed by partisan priorities; where evidence-based policy, nation building, public interest and provision of needs-based essential services are over-ridden by ideology, religion, and corporate power.

In the prosperous post-war period, the Australian electorate broadly approved of the stability party government provided. Over the last thirty years or so, however, there has emerged increasing awareness that the flipside of stability is corruption.

This is related to a deeper matter, the ways in which parties themselves have become subordinate to executive government, a kind of creeping presidentialism. The shift enables opaque decision making without consultation; a lack of accountability even in the face of proven malfeasance; all backed up by an unprecedented willingness of leaders to lie to journalists (who too often uncritically amplify the lies of conservatives), to constituencies, to the entire population.

Sound familiar?

There is also the reality of consensus neoliberalism across the legacy parties, with its profoundly anti-democratic values and structures. Neoliberalism entrenches the inequality that is poison to democracy; it also, by design, takes control of governance away from democratic institutions, away from citizens, and embeds it in various technocratic structures, from an independent Reserve Bank to international trade covenants.

In this renewed discussion about the centrality of parties to our political system—one, I might add, most of the mainstream media is still not taking seriously—attention has been on the three legacy parties of our two-party system of government—Labor, the Nationals, and most particularly, the dying Liberal Party.

The departure of DjabWurrung Gunnai Gunditjmara Senator Lidia Thorpe from the Greens, in both her boldness and much over-excited coverage, pushes deep problems with the party system into the light of public scrutiny.

The whole idea of a political party is that it accommodates conflict—different points of view—in an uneasy compromise in the name of achieving political power, a life-or-death proposition that shapes and determines the life outcomes for millions of people.

Parties are a device for simplifying the inevitable complexities of democratic politics, providing solidarity and support to the like-minded, without erasing conflict all together. All parties deal with ongoing internal ructions—that is built into the party system—but what party structures do is shift the locus of that conflict away from the public political environment and into a more manageable private realm.

Parties do this by demanding discipline and loyalty of their members, which necessarily involves various degrees of in/flexibility, and thus they risk turning dissent into a weakness, rather than celebrating it as part of the democratic process.

Internal party dissent is reported by the media as a failure of discipline rather than an enactment of deliberation, as conflict rather than debate. Not surprisingly, voters pick up this view of internal factional conflict as a weakness when it is widely reported (and compare the screeching coverage of “Rudd-Gillard-Rudd” to the muted acceptance of Abbott-Turnbull-Morrison and Truss-Joyce-McCormack-Joyce). You can’t govern the country if you can’t govern yourself, as the saying goes.

The problem, though, is not internal arguments, per se, but that the structure of a political party is an increasingly poor tool for managing such dissent. Dutton’s ham-fisted handling of the Voice referendum—as non-gallery observers like Dr Ingrid Matthews point out—is predicated on the simple fact that he leads a deeply divided party incapable of reaching consensus. His strategy is about appeasing internal forces, holding the party—not the country—together, and keeping his job.

The ALP have their own problems, being almost completely incapable of matching policy to rhetoric, or living up to the progressivism their supporters claim is what drives them. The factions insist that real politick “forces” Labor to be indistinguishable from the Coalition on too many key issues, and while corporate media has Labor spooked, particularly the unapologetically partisan murdoch press, so what? Albanese still won, as did Daniel Andrews in Victoria, and Annastacia Palaszczuk in Queensland, despite noisy mainstream media campaigns against them all.

The Liberals are running on fumes, hanging on because capital cannot quite allow itself to abandon them, although it makes no real difference to the vast majority whether this party or the next represents propertied power in the parliament. Meanwhile, the automatic stabilisers of the status quo—most especially corporate media—help keep them vaguely viable.

Labor is doing okay because they are in power, but all sorts of fault lines threaten to open up: the First Nations Voice to Parliament is but one of those.

The Greens have always had to embrace the watermelon (democratic socialist-environmentalist) and tree tory (propertied conservationist) arms of their electoral appeal. They have been trying for months to reconcile the ontology of First Nations sovereignty as powerfully articulated by Senator Thorpe with a base of supporters committed to voting Yes in the Voice referendum.

That such divisions might arise over this issue is hardly surprising. Stakes in sovereignty are stakes in law-making and governing power itself; and a shared sovereignty inevitably raises questions about the legitimacy of the Australian state.

As Birpai Goori journalist Jack Latimore points out, establishment views and the Uluru Statement from the Heart distinguish First Nations sovereignty from assertion of sovereignty on behalf of the British crown and by its direct descendant, the Commonwealth of Australia. The former derives from a timeless connection to kin and country, to jus soli citizenship (recently and narrowly confirmed by our highest court), to being of this land. The latter is a legal concept, imposed and maintained by invasion, colonisation, and state control.

The Uluru Statement says:

This sovereignty is a spiritual notion: the ancestral tie between the land, or ‘mother nature’, and the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples who were born therefrom, remain attached thereto, and must one day return thither to be united with our ancestors. This link is the basis of the ownership of the soil, or better, of sovereignty. It has never been ceded or extinguished, and co-exists with the sovereignty of the Crown.

This is not how Blak sovereignty is conceptualised in its own movement, as articulated by Senator Thorpe:

“The interpretation that the constitutional lawyers are bringing is the argument of the native title definition that our sovereignty is a spiritual notion,” Thorpe told NITV in February. “Well, I challenge that, it’s not just a spiritual notion, it’s a position of power in this country that we’ve always had and that we will always have until we come to a peace agreement to be able to unite this country once and for all.”

No matter how much goodwill and flexibility a party brings to such discussions, some circles cannot be squared, and on this basis alone, Senator Thorpe acted with integrity by leaving the party. Given the irreconcilable differences, and the limitations of the system, what else was she meant to do?

The betrayal of which she has been accused, the handwringing about being elected on a Greens ticket that she presumably could not have achieved without party endorsement, assigns a degree of malice that I just don’t see. It also overlooks the fact that the incommensurability belongs to the structures of electoral politics—and its colonial foundations—more so than to the actions of any one individual.

The Nationals—the other member of the Coalition—have said they will vote No (but not that they will campaign for the No vote). Their show of “party discipline” caused only one defection (so far?), that of Andrew Gee in Calare, who now sits as an independent.

“I feel that I can best represent the constituents of Calare and our region by speaking out on issues, free from party constraints and expectations,” Gee said, underlining the point I am making.

His departure caused little of the acrimony that has been heaped on Senator Lidia Thorpe, and the difference in reception suggests other factors at play, including the perennials: sexism and, yes, racism.

If Senator Thorpe arriving on the crossbench highlights endemic problems with political parties, her move also brings us to the limits of the role of the independent.

Senator Thorpe is advocating for the Blak sovereignty movement, and there is no doubt that creating such representation in the Australian parliament is a powerful and historic move. As with the First Nations proportion of the population itself, the Blak sovereignty movement is a small part of the body politic. According to electoral analyst Ben Raue, the number of “Indigenous federal MPs has shot up over recent years to the point where they are a larger proportion of the parliament than the Indigenous population as a proportion of the Australian population” and, simultaneously, that if “Thorpe wants to be re-elected, she'd need to appeal beyond Indigenous voters.”

There is nothing new here, or not to First Nations People, who are acutely aware of their small numbers and its origins, from invasion to colonisation to Stolen Generations to mass incarceration. The realities of “the numbers” in politics are inescapable, and Voice Treaty Truth campaigners like Wailwan Wiradjuri lawyer Teela Reid have repeatedly stated over the past five years “we need all Australians to walk with us” for this very reason.

So why are arguments about the Voice simultaneously represented as being too conservative and too radical?

In politics, principled opposition plays a valuable role. Personally, I welcome someone as articulate and effective as Senator Thorpe taking this part. For Thorpe and others to make their case within the restrictions of the political system we have, the crossbench is exactly the right place to be

My overall point is that while people are increasingly questioning the centrality of political parties in our system of governance, the rise of independents is not a silver-bullet solution and brings with it other complications. As I note in my account of the teal independents Voices of Us, “members of parliament don’t just represent the people who voted for them. They also represent those who didn’t vote for them – something that has added salience in Australia, where everyone is obliged to vote, and participation is regularly high.”

It is hard to overestimate how important this notion is to a functioning polity. To quote myself again:

Politics will remain messy and forever involve trade-offs. Circles can’t be squared. What matters is that you have the tools in place that allow people to agree on what irregular form the final square/circle will take. Civilisation is the ability to abide by the resulting imperfection. And then we strive for a more perfect squared circle.

All of this bring us up against another major matter of political change over the last few decades, the limits of so-called identity politics. Before continuing, I emphasise that Senator Thorpe is engaging in constructive advocacy for the material conditions of First Nations people, by calling on governments to implement recommendations of the Royal Commission into Aboriginal Deaths in Custody (1991) and the Bringing Them Home report (1997). As speaker after speaker at 26 January rallies annually demand: stop stealing out kids. Stop locking us up. Stop killing us. These are unambiguously reasonable demands, grounded in the Truth (to come after Voice and Treaty) of daily lives, where Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander sovereignty is continuously violated by a state that forcibly removes their kin from country, no longer by massacre and missions but through child removal, criminalisation, and incarceration.

People who are upset about Thorpe’s move to the crossbench on the grounds that she was elected as a Green and how dare she are confusing process with the underlying unruliness that is vital to democratic renewal. As John Keane puts in The Shortest History of Democracy, a key to successful democratic practice is to allow the “unplanned mutiny of disgruntled citizens.”

I’m not saying a democracy doesn’t need rules, doesn’t need procedures, and doesn’t need adherence to order, but the argument about Voice is an argument about the deeper values and structure of the polity itself and its stated commitment to diversity and contingency.

Yes, it is a fucking paradox, but this is always the case: in a country as relatively peaceful and prosperous as this, real policy difficulties arise in choosing between options that are mostly an improvement, sometimes structural, often incremental.

For what it is worth, I do not agree with how Senator Thorpe characterises the sequencing of Voice Treaty Truth (referendum, then Makaratta) as being in the wrong order. She—and the federal Greens, formally—say Treaty should come first, and that is obviously a legitimate view, and treaty is genuinely vital for a mature nation.

But it is also worth noting that at this stage, she is not advocating a No-vote, and it is wholly reasonable to continue negotiations before announcing her position. That is what politicians do.

In a way that is lost in coverage churned out by false-binary conflict journalists, the transgressive approach Senator Thorpe brings to the referendum debate is quintessentially democratic, and progressively minded voters could and should welcome the perspective she brings.

Anyway, my point is less about Voice and the referendum and a party-endorsed Senator resigning and moving to the crossbench than it is about what insights emerge —or are illuminated—about the growing instability of Australia’s party system.

Parties may still be a necessary element in the overall process, but they need to change.

We have learned that the best way to protect the occupants of a car in the event of major road accident is not to design vehicles as inflexible boxes of steel, but to build in crumple zones, airbags, and seatbelts, so that the energy of a collision is dissipated. If political parties are going to survive and prosper in the modern era, they—and our politics more generally—need to build in the same sort of flexibility.

That is precisely the role a powerful crossbench of independents can play.