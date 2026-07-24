The Future of Everything

The Future of Everything

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julieannmacken@gmail.com's avatar
julieannmacken@gmail.com
4d

Fantastic as always. I think a very infantile, almost prelinguistic level of envy drives the far Right and it, for them, insatiable

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Ken Brown's avatar
Ken Brown
4d

10,000 years ago we were all hunter gatherers living in small groups where we knew everyone and were probably related to most. We lived that life for hundreds of thousands of years. Fear of strangers was built in. They could steal your women and hunting grounds and spread disease. Some people in the 21st century sadly lack the intelligence to recognize that these primitive instincts are no longer needed. Just a guess. Personally I can't understand people like Hanson, Trump, Tommy Robinson and Nigel Farage.

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