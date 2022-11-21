I am tired. I am weary. I could sleep for a thousand years. Velvet Underground

I wanted to share two recent examples of the way in which the mainstream/legacy media continue to show contempt for their audience, and to say that, even after more than twenty years of watching this stuff up close, it still amazes me. It is incredible to watch them constantly shoot themselves in the foot like this, to the point where you have to conclude that it is a feature rather than a bug; that to whatever extent the media are acting as a “watchdog on power” they, in fact, operate most of the time as a servant of the status quo, corralling audiences with the intent of imparting the views of power rather than challenging those views.

How else to explain their ongoing sneering—direct and indirect—at the most engaged members of their audience, the sort of people who read newspaper editorials and watch specialist political programs?

The two examples are also a great illustration of how these guys live in a bubble of their own making and recycle dopey tropes amongst themselves, which simply adds to the pervasive feeling that they are just going through the motions, with little concern for properly informing or serving an audience of ordinary citizens.

The first piece is Monday’s editorial in The Sydney Morning Herald, which editor Bevan Shields tweeted thusly:

I pointed out on Mastodon that no-one in Victoria cares what Bevan Shields think about the election here, but of course, this editorial was not written for us. Victorians were just the drive-by victims of his north-of-the-border trolling. The message is, We in NSW are better than you rogues down there and that was all readers were meant to take away from this glorified graffiti.

The sheer pomposity of “The Herald believes…” is a clue to the delusion that is at work here.

In an era where there is no longer any such thing as a geographically bound newspaper, where there is only digital information charging through a borderless land of websites, social media platforms and a hundred other methods of electronic dispersion, Shields shows that he is still in the mindset of paper, unable to think outside the world of information scarcity and into the reality of abundance.

The failure to grasp what this means for audiences, and journalists’ relationship with that audience, is the essence of the contempt I am highlighting.

The other example is even more egregious and, undoubtedly, more comical.

On Insiders last Sunday, we-the-audience were treated to the incredible spectacle of that be-cardiganed relic of Australian foreign policy journalism, Greg Sheridan, sprawled out on the lounge like he had dropped from the ceiling, pontificating—as wannabe Pontiffs are liable to do—about, you guessed it, the Victorian election.

And what was his incredible insight?

That Labor’s Daniel Andrews (the sitting Premier) deserves to lose, while his Liberal challenger, Matthew Guy, doesn’t deserve to win.

This conclusion was delivered with no attempt to justify itself and was presented merely as received wisdom amongst those who matter, the political class represented by the whole concept of a show called “Insiders”. And of course, it is received wisdom amongst this class which is why it was repeated almost verbatim by Bevan Shields in his editorial twenty-fours later.

And the Sheridan bit got even worse, when he shared with us the thought that, "I'm a political journalist, I live in Melbourne, [and] I could barely tell you another Opposition frontbencher other than Matthew Guy…"

I mean?

These panellists, journalists and editors are talking to, and for, themselves, not us, and the show is so perfectly named and perfectly cast. "Insiders" sitting around giggling—you can hear the rest of the panel in the clip—at one of their number as he boasts about not knowing what he's talking about.

What better definition of an "Insider" is there than someone who gets to pontificate about matters of state of national television without the requisite knowledge, but with the comfort of being indulged by his peers?

What a privileged little bubble.

Despite promising to bring more diversity to the program, host David Speers mostly continues to serve up the same tired specimens that the name and concept of his program constrains him to: legacy-media stalwarts more interested in talking to each other than in engaging with their audience.

But the problem goes much deeper than Insiders, as perfectly formed an example of the rot as it is.

Honestly, how contemptuous of your audience, of your role as a journalist and an informer of the public, do those involved have to be to not only serve up this level of sneer, but use the clip as promotional material on social media, or repeat this pap in a major editorial?