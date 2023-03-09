I find it completely extraordinary that a mainstream columnist can write a piece about the state of political debate in Australia and not even mention the last election and the role community independents played.

And yet, that is exactly what Sean Kelly does in his most recent piece in the SMH:

Well, what a dispiriting week! Has there been a more perfect demonstration of the hopelessly petty place to which Australian politics has descended? It is probably too early to give up on politics altogether; but if, eventually, that is what it comes to, then surely our minds will return to last week and think, “The signs were clear. That was when we should have known.” The summary is simple. The government proposed a minor change to the way earnings on superannuation held by rich people are taxed. Quickly, the opposition summoned outrage. The media went in several directions: some sided with the opposition, declaring it a betrayal, a mistake and a harbinger of awful things to come; some said it was responsible, even important in some ways; others that it was not significant but still fundamentally suggestive of a serious government. There did seem to be consensus, however, that this was an important moment, deserving of lengthy and serious discussion.

Make no mistake, Kelly is a valuable contributor to our political discussion, and his book about Scott Morrison is well worth your time (as is this interview he did with my partner in podcasting, Peter Clarke). And Kelly’s observations aren’t without merit. But they are narrowly focussed and miss the meaningful change happening in our politics at the community level. In failing to even hint at what happened, he, like so many others with a mainstream platform, are contributing to the very thing they are complaining about.

My complaint—and it is a huge complaint—is that arguments like those presented by Kelly proceed as if the election of 22 May 2022 didn’t happen—or didn’t matter—and that it is somehow not relevant that more than thirty per cent of people voted for someone other than the major parties; that the crossbench came tantalisingly close to holding the balance of power in the federal parliament; that a group of impressive women candidates emerged from a process of community engagement in a way that has never happened before; that such independents are continuing to emerge at the state level; and that all this is a living example of exactly the sort of serious engagement articles like this suggest (imply) isn’t happening.

“Australia, in other words, is stuck,” Kelly declares, when it would be much more accurate to say that Australia’s political class, which includes the media, is stuck. The legitimate concerns Kelly raises do not belong to Australia per se, but to that part of the nation that make their living from either doing or pontificating about politics and policy.

Kelly is right, as far as he goes. The response to Labor’s changes to superannuation spoke to a broken system of debate, but let’s look down as well as up before falling into despair.

As ever, the media are the heart of these failures, and it is increasingly true that the mainstream is full of people from the political class talking to themselves, ignoring their audience, and anything that happens at the grassroots level or outside the conventional structures of our political system. Their business model is relentlessly inside out—it is an “Insiders” model of reporting—and it is obsessed with nonsense like the recent “Red Alert” series run by Nine Entertainment, or concocted “exclusives” like this at the AFR.

This approach is inherently conservative, and it serves to support the LNP and discipline Labor, and it works incredibly well. It just happens to be extremely bad at seeing or acknowledging anything that doesn’t fit within that narrow, insiders, worldview.

It is precisely these constraints that various community groups—including the so-called Teals—are trying to work around, and for which you must go to non-mainstream sources for any sort of serious discussion.

You know who my recent book about the last election, Voices of Us, has had the best reception from (apart from all you lovely people who follow me here)? It has come from the sorts of community organisations that were responsible for the rise of the independents in the first place. These people are inspired by what has happened and are looking to replicate that success in their own communities.

In fact, I have spent most of the past couple of weeks in discussion with various community organisers—from Kooyong to Western Sydney—who are trying to instigate their own citizens’ assemblies and kitchen-table conversations and the like, and not just with a focus on politics, but on other matters of community concern, including health.

These groups are truly inspiring and they undermine notions that our democracy is broken. It has its problems, but it is also trying to reinvent itself from the ground up.

There was a piece in The Guardian the other day that made a similar point. It was by Nina Ardill and she notes that too often, the mainstream media try to put the independents in the box of being a political party and consequently suggests that they are somehow part of a conspiracy being run by Simon Holmes à Court and his fundraising organisation, Climate 200.

The point is that this framing completely misses the point:

As one of many people volunteering to support a community independent, I find it irksome to see the media continually highlighting just one donor to these campaigns while this is never the case with political parties and their candidates. [The] media’s focus on funding of community independents, as if it is the sole reason for their success, ignores the incredible efforts made by the armies of volunteers (and indeed the candidates themselves) who work tirelessly to build and run their campaigns from scratch.

That’s it exactly: the mainstream alight on some thing that aligns with their prejudices and ignores the on-the-ground reality. And thus miss the real story.

I was on a panel at the Adelaide’s Writer’s Festival last week, discussing the Quarterly Essay by Waleed Aly and Scott Stephens, Uncivil Wars: How Contempt is Corroding Democracy. Their essay is part the same general concern that Kelly expresses, about the way in which political debate has become, in their view, more polarised, with each side unwilling to compromise, leading to a tendency, Aly and Stephens contend, to hold those with opposing views in contempt:

No moral or human complexity is to be admitted, and no discussion is possible. One’s opponents are not to be understood and then engaged, because they are not worthy of it – instead, each side sees the other as irredeemable. There is only winning and losing now. …. This essay argues that democracy cannot survive contempt. Democracy is about cultivating a common life even in the presence of serious disagreement.

Aly and Stephens, for solid reasons they explain in the essay, concentrate on American examples, but a key point I tried to make was that in many ways, Australia is bucking these trends. We are far from perfect, there is still much work to be done, but there is a case for two cheers for Australian democracy, and most of the political class is not willing to acknowledge it because it involves thinking outside the narrow circle of their own self-interest.

That’s the problem, not that Australia is “stuck”.

Australia isn’t stuck. The political class is stuck, and articles like Kelly’s don’t help. They perpetuate the myth that politics is a top-down rather than a bottom-up undertaking, and they serve to hide the many achievements of communities around the country who are using the robust tools of Australian democracy to make change happen.

God, their job would be so much easier, and the results would be so much better, if almost the entire political class didn’t just circle the wagons and carry on as if nothing had changed, even as they attempt to analyse “the problem”.

Of course, there are lessons in all this for the independents and the other community groups and they are learning them: the media are not your friend; the mainstream political parties are not your friends; change will rarely come from the centre, it will only come from the periphery and it requires robust community engagement for which you are probably going to need a bunch of dedicated women to get anything done.

By not even alluding to these developments, the SMH article, no doubt with all the best intentions, is indicative of the very problem it is seeking to highlight. It is stuck in a top-down, two-party mindset.

As I keep saying in talks and interviews, I wrote Voice of Us, not because I am aligned with the politics of the “Teals” (I’m really not), but because I wanted to recognise that what they achieved was extraordinary, that it spoke to fundamental (though still fragile) change happening in Australian politics, and that, on the level of democracy, it represented precisely the sort of deep engagement with issues that I think people like Kelly, Aly and Stephens are calling for.

Two cheers for Australian democracy, and down below ⬇️ are some roses. It might be time to wake up and smell them.