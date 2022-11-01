Scientist and educator Carl Sagan once said, 'If you wish to make an apple pie from scratch, you must first invent the universe'.

A similar act of backtracking is necessary to figure what is going on with Twitter now that it has moved from being a public company to one owned by Elon Musk and his investors. On a purely commercial basis, paying $44 billion for the bird site doesn’t make a lot of sense, and even if you buy into the bullshit that Musk has some edge lord plan mere mortals cannot comprehend, he has investors who do want a return on their investment, and quickly, and they will be putting pressure on him to “fix things”.

In fact, as the Financial Times reported, banks involved in the takeover are looking to offload their debt early next year and expect to take a (bird) bath:

Banks that lent $12.7bn to Elon Musk for his $44bn Twitter takeover are preparing to hold the debt until early next year as they wait for the billionaire to unveil a clearer business plan they can market to investors, according to three people with knowledge of the plans. Barring an unexpected rally in credit markets this year, the group of lenders, led by Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Barclays, have conceded they will be stuck holding the debt on their books for months or even longer and will probably end up incurring huge losses on the financing package.

In the meantime, they are pressuring Musk, and it is having an effect.

The flurry of announcements—from Musk’s letter to advertisers assuring them he won’t let Twitter turn into free-for-all of unmoderated content, to him floating more user-pay options for the site—are all evidence of the fact that whatever other wind the new owners are trying to blow up our skirts, commercial imperatives still apply.

Share

Leave a comment

Nonetheless, it helps to realise—in the manner of going back to the start of the universe to make our apple pie—that Musk and many of those around him, Silicon Valley libertarian authoritarians (oh, the paradox!) with egos the size of the aforementioned universe, have a set of values that underpin their actions and their self-belief, and they are being driven by these philosophies, however ridiculous they sound to mere mortals.

Musk, for starters, subscribes to the idea of “longtermism” a pernicious manifestation of a sort of authoritarian, right-wing thought process that convinces itself, amongst other things, that we don’t have to worry about climate change because it doesn’t necessarily mean that, in the very long run, humanity will not be better off. As Émile P. Thomas explains in a recent article:

[Longtermism] has roots in the work of philosopher Nick Bostrom, who coined the term “existential risk” in 2002 and, three years later, founded the Future of Humanity Institute (FHI) based at the University of Oxford, which has received large sums of money from both Tallinn and Musk. Over the past decade, “longtermism” has become one of the main ideas promoted by the “Effective Altruism” (EA) movement, which generated controversy in the past for encouraging young people to work for Wall Street and petrochemical companies in order to donate part of their income to charity, an idea called “earn to give.” …Longtermism should not be confused with “long-term thinking.” It goes way beyond the observation that our society is dangerously myopic, and that we should care about future generations no less than present ones. At the heart of this worldview…is the idea that what matters most is for “Earth-originating intelligent life” to fulfill its potential in the cosmos. What exactly is “our potential”? [It] involves subjugating nature, maximizing economic productivity, replacing humanity with a superior “posthuman” species, colonizing the universe, and ultimately creating an unfathomably huge population of conscious beings living what Bostrom describes as “rich and happy lives” inside high-resolution computer simulations.

(For a thorough debunking of this nonsense, see this piece by the same author.)

Musk and former CEO (and co-founder) Jack Dorsey, see Twitter as a vehicle for pursuing this “vision”. Dorsey, in fact, sees Musk as the catalyst for transforming Twitter in this “longtermism” direction, as he made, um, clear, in a recent Twitter thread:

Journalist Dave Troy notes in a must-read piece that this sort of thinking is driving Musk’s approach to Twitter, saying that “Dorsey and Musk believe it can do more good for humanity if it’s an open technology than if it’s a company owned by any one person or by Wall Street investors trying to maximize profits for shareholders.”

I want to make a few other points.

The important thing to understand here is that, to the extent that all this, and those involved, represent any sort of a coherent political movement, it is one predicated on the existence of the various online forums of which Twitter is just one.

TNR magazine had a good piece recently about some of the key players in all this, and the article makes the point that, they live online. The piece is about David Sacks and his cohort, a growing—movement is way too strong a word—of sometimes ex-leftists who are congealing around issues to do with urban crime:

Sacks is quietly becoming the leading practitioner of a new right-wing sensibility that has emerged in the political realignments provoked by Trumpism and the pandemic. On foreign policy, it offers a blend of isolationism, Trumpist nationalism, suspicion of the deep state, and the anti-empire realism of John Mearsheimer. Domestically, the vision is more muddled, a series of angry poses, a politics of pique, much of it playing out on Twitter, Callin, YouTube, Rumble, Substack, and other online media, especially among people who may have once counted themselves on the left but now can’t countenance the sight of homeless encampments.

That is to say, what is playing out in the Musk takeover of Twitter is the sort digitisation—or virtualisation—of politics that I have been documenting for a while, the shift from the logic of paper and front pages controlled by traditional gatekeepers to a world of user-generated content controlled or “moderated” by artificial intelligence.

It isn’t simply news and information in another form—an error in interpretation the legacy media have been making for thirty years—but a transformative unleashing of information creation and distribution that has a logic that defies all the institutional restraints on which modern governance—a child of the era of paper—has been built.

This approach—this technology—has enabled everything from the rise of Trump and the authoritarianism associated with him, to the demise of our own Liberal-National Party Coalition and the emergence of the community independents. Although the outcomes and sensibilities of these two examples are worlds apart, neither would have been possible without Twitter and other online forms of communication and the way those things change, not just how we communicate, but how we think.

In all this, it is fair to say that Musk and his peers are missing the point of Twitter, which is that it is not a tech site open to tweaking and optimising by a few bits of smart engineering, but a collection of communities that have come together serendipitously over time within the confines of what is a simple set of social and technical protocols, of which the 280-character limit and the relatively recent “threading” function are the most important elements.

Although Twitter is despised by the mainstream media and dismissed by them as an “echo chamber”, this is just another example of how the legacy media misses the point. Part of political Twitter’s attraction is in fact the exact opposite: that various “tribes” can come together and “own” each other. They mightn’t interreact in a way that meets the approval of people who think West Wing was a democracy user’s manual, but they do interact, and if Musk ends up chasing away one tribe or another, he will have a destroyed a key element of the site’s of appeal.

And here’s the thing.

The efficacy of those sorts of interactions—the attraction of being able to “own” your political opponents—relies on rules and moderation. Twitter has never got the balance right—because it is impossible to do so—but the idea that loosening such controls and expecting it to still function in its vaguely coherent way is the sort of childish claptrap that only a libertarian could believe.

But there is a bigger point to make: Twitter isn’t just politics.

It is an ecosphere in which all sorts of communication has been enabled and in which people have built contacts, friendships, and businesses. For example:

This is the sort of value that is under threat because the new owners aren’t nearly as smart as they think they are. Or to be generous, they are smart in the wrong way.

This sort of approach is a huge giveaway:

Apart from the incoherence (dishonesty) of “empowering the people” by charging them to use the site, the whole approach undermines rather than enhances the communities that form on the site and that are its real value. Journalist Paker Malloy noted in a recent Tweet, “[This] would quite obviously make the platform worse in so many ways. Reporter at a reputable news outlet who doesn't feel like paying Elon's speech tax will be buried while guy who registers patriotflagdoteaglemaga or whatever tf gets top billing. Cool. Great for users.”

Inevitably, there is a lot of talk about people leaving the site and going somewhere else, and if my follower list is anything to go by—and it is—there is a lot of churn at the moment.

I keep getting asked whether I will stay or go, and for the moment, I will stay. I think if enough of us do, we can still use it in a way that suits our purposes and having invested so much in the site (since 2008 in my case!) why tf would I just walk away because the new owner is a douche who doesn’t know what he has just coughed up $44 billion for?

Still, I will play it by ear, and continue to cultivate, in particular, this newsletter and the community that is starting to grow here. Ideally, all the social sites should work together, but if Twitter falls, this newsletter is my escape pod of choice.