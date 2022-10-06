On Wednesday evening I was part of a panel at RMIT (with journalists Patricia Karvelas, Luke Henrique-Gomes, and Achol Arok) talking about journalism as a career and related matters. Of course, the topic of Twitter came up, though we didn’t really get into a nuts-and-bolts discussion of its role.

One of the questions we addressed was what the future of journalism looked like. We all agreed that it was important for journalists to develop deep knowledge in a particular area, to become genuinely expert in some field, and I thought it was interesting that we all raised this point.

The further point I made was that it was important to accept that journalism is now digital, not just in the sense that most of it happens online—in the fusion space of online media, as I called it in my last book—but in the sense that it changes the journalistic mindset: you have to stop thinking in terms of the organising logic of paper, with concepts like a “front page”, and instead start thinking through the lens of the networking effects of the digital space.

This digital approach not only, significantly, changes your relationship with your audience—they are no long passive recipients of your work, but active participants in its creation and distribution—but it brings into question many of the norms of legacy journalism, including ideas around objectivity and balance. The way information can be disseminated digitally means journalists can’t fall back on the traditional idea that they are “just reporting” when repeating things politicians (and others) say: they have to provide context and be cognisant of the strategies of various players who use such practices to wrap their anti-democratic ideas in the legitimacy of having been reported by the “mainstream media”.

This means that the role of journalism needs to be underpinned by an unwavering commitment to democracy, and it is interesting seeing this idea inform hiring decisions, at least overseas. This is a recent position-vacant ad at The Washington Post (via Jay Rosen on Twitter).

I would love to see one of our mainstream outlets offer a role like this. (I might even apply for it!)

One of the other things going through my head last night was the fact that Chris Uhlmann had officially retired from his role as head of political reporting at Nine Entertainment, and I was thinking that it was potentially the end of an era, one of those moments that marks the industry developing a more sophisticated understanding of the online environment.

Uhlmann was famous for his antipathy towards Twitter, having, amongst other slanders, dubbed users of the site “sewer rats”, and his standing amongst his colleagues empowered many of them to express similar views. Even as he left the building, he couldn’t resist a final swipe at the bird site:

No-one doubts that journalists cop a lot of shit on Twitter, and inevitably, a percentage of it is straight-out abuse. I’m sure Uhlmann received his share. Nonetheless, there is something untoward about a very senior journalist expressing such public antipathy toward the platform, and as I sat on the stage last night talking to members of the public, to educators and journalists, and particularly, to journalism students, I had a little revelation about another thing that I think makes Uhlmann’s attitude so abhorrent.

It’s all very well for someone in Uhlmann’s position to dump on the platform because, put simply, he doesn’t need it. He is not only leaving the industry, but for a long time has held senior, well-remunerated and powerful positions within the media, has had a platform for whatever view he has wished to express, and has had the ear of whatever powerful person he might wish to speak with.

For a young journalist, a freelance journalist, or any number of other people who create journalism-adjacent work in this day and age, Twitter and other platforms are not a choice but a necessity, and such people do not have these advantages. Whatever shortcomings you think social media platforms might have, journalists and others must work with them and on them, and you can’t just opt out. For someone like me, Twitter is an essential tool of business, a place of work, even if it doesn’t look like that to someone in Uhlmann’s position.

So, here’s the thing.

It is almost a universal truth that the most virulent critics of Twitter are the most established journalists, those most secure and well remunerated in their employment, and they are, of course, entitled to their views.

But wouldn’t it be nice if such people could conjure a more mature and sympathetic view of social media and the relationship others, especially their younger colleagues, must have with these platforms. They could use their power to make them better places for young journalists, not to mention for their audience. But instead, they constantly denigrate them, making them worse places than they need to be, and—worst of all—making them more threatening and unfriendly workspaces for those who have no choice but to use them.

POSTSCRIPT: The other matter that came up in discussion after the event last night was what would happen to Twitter if Elon Musk acquired it. This has become a possibility again in the last few days, and I have to say, that it would mean all bets were off. Twitter’s situation as a private company run for profit is problematic enough now, raising different but related issues to those that arise with much of the mainstream media being in private hands. But Musk would bring a particularly virulent form of Silicon Valley libertarianism to the platform that I think would make it unfit for democratic purpose. His approach, I’m sure, would damage it, leaning into the dumbest aspects of “free speech” absolutism that would see it overrun by right-wing power players like Trump and his cohorts.

Anyway, let’s worry about all that when and if it happens.

My new book, Voices of Us: The Independents’ movement transforming Australian democracy, will be out on 1 December 2022 through NewSouth Books.