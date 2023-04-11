I just published my first note on Substack Notes, and I think it has potential as a genuine Twitter alternative.

I thought you might all be interested.

More information below.

Notes is a new space on Substack where you can share links, short posts, quotes, photos, and more. I plan to use it for things that don’t fit in the newsletter, like work-in-progress or quick questions. Its like the bird site, but without the Musky smell.

And don’t worry: it is run separately from the newsletter and won’t fill up your inbox. If you’re not interested, no worries.

How to join

Head to substack.com/notes or find the “Notes” tab in the Substack app. As a subscriber to The Future of Everything, you’ll automatically see my notes when you use Notes. Feel free to like, reply, or share them around!

Main thing is, you can also share notes of your own: thoughts, ideas, and interesting quotes from the things you’re reading on Substack and beyond.

If you encounter any issues, you can always refer to the Notes FAQ for assistance. Looking forward to seeing you there!

