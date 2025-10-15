The Future of Everything

Dorothy Dix
Nailed it, Tim. This is such an incredibly important topic, since "Albanese’s bloodless, technocratic approach" is very much like you say, "bad for democracy".

If only more people realised that the unconstructive and incompetent LNP getting handed two straight devastating electoral defeats in a row is actually GOOD for democracy.

But this all seems dreadfully ironic considering how much column space has been devoted to debates on the existential questions surrounding the Liberal Party when it's actually progressivism that is in an existential quandary.

The point about capital is spot-on. Probably the best example of both the 'major' parties uniting in their mission to serve capital is in housing policy. The whole 'let it rip' approach to deregulating planning* is entirely about serving property development corporations' desire to profit from selling increasingly expensive luxury apartments in an ever-inflating housing market, and not at all about genuinely addressing people's needs for affordable homes. The ALP at federal and NSW State level (if not other states too) are all aboard the property developers' YIMBY train, and the LNP are acquiescing. Meanwhile, the economics of property speculation for investment purposes remain untouched. What happened to the housing crisis???

The reason for raising that housing problem is that it needs to be clearly pointed out how the ALP are now as much a party of serving capital as the LNP. They are failing to serve the interests of the Australian people.

How long will the ALP be able to maintain this "united" approach while crises escalate? How long will the ALP continue while their party structure becomes as hollowed-out as the LNP's? Which usually ALP-supporting demographics will be the equivalent of the "doctors wives" - the ones whose concerns are failing to be addressed by the party so much that they fall of the party bandwagon and rebel against it? Young people? Diverse communities?

The only way that we can peacefully reconcile this is to find a progressive challenge to the ALP. I don't mind whether that's independents or Greens or something else (or, most likely, a combination of all these).

The challenge is that it'll take a lot of hard work in communities where everyone is already working hard just trying to keep a roof over their heads.

---

*Let's also remember that planning is an important (but imperfect) way to try to democratically reconcile competing interests over the uses and impacts of private space relative to the public common good.

Godfrey Moase's avatar
Godfrey Moase
2d

The relative collapse of the Liberal Party into incoherence is precisely because capital generally is so confident that it no longer requires a single party to represent its interests.

The Liberal Party’s original mission of protecting capital has been fulfilled (for now) and it exists staggering on without coherence or purpose like Barnaby Joyce deep into a night out in Canberra.

