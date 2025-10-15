And there’s a girl falling in love near where the pianola stands

With a young local factory out-of-worker just holding hands

And I’m wondering if he’ll go or if he’ll stay —Flame Trees, Cold Chisel

The idea—oft heard in the corridors of political commentary—that having one of our major political parties in disarray is “bad for democracy” is the sort of truism that misses a bigger point. As diagnoses go, it is like fixating on the runny nose of a person who has terminal heart failure.

So, what is the bigger point?

Robert Seymour, The March of Intellect , ca. 1828.

If you think about the role the Liberal Party has played in our politics, it is largely about representing the interests of capital. They have also pitched themselves—especially after the War—to a growing middle class, but the logic of doing that was about aligning the interests of that middle class with the interests of capital. The Liberal Party’s key pitch was to an aspirational grouping who understood the traditional family as the keystone of a decent society and the small business owner as the “backbone” of the economy. To paraphrase a famous misattributed quote, these people didn’t understand themselves as an exploited proletariat but as temporarily embarrassed millionaires.

A key plank of John Howard’s modus operandi was to use such cultural appeals, particularly to men, to reset the idea of the working class from being an alignment whose material interests could be served by the collective action of unions, labour protections and wage stability to one in which they were recast as individuals—rugged individuals, no less—competing in a deregulated economy.

“Mainstream Australians”, “ordinary people”, “battlers”, and “Howard’s battlers” were all terms used to evoke a social alignment that undercut the traditional idea of a structural working class tied to Labor. It was surprisingly successful, but it also worked to create another faction, sometimes (disparagingly) called ‘doctor wives’ or ‘inner-city greens’ (small g) who eventually found a home in the community independents.

Of course, these realignments were aided and abetted by the neoliberalism the Labor Party itself instigated during the Hawke-Keating years, as well as by the shifts in the world economy from, basically, a manufacturing base to one in which services dominated. From blue-collar to white-collar; from physical to mental; from men to women. In Australia, the ABN class, whether they liked it or not, were called into existence, and that more or less formalised the arrangement.

The mess the Liberals currently find themselves in arises from a failure to reintegrate this splintering base. My guess is, it ain’t ever going to happen, particularly if the community independents hold their ground.

If you want a sense of what is going on, it is worth reading a recent speech given by Liberal Senator, James Patterson. It is completely fascinating to see a rightwing warrior like Senator Patterson—late of the IPA, no less—concerned about such matters. His comments are worth attending to for the parts he gets right as well as for his discussion’s overall incoherence, which speaks to the incoherence at the heart of the Liberal Party project.

He says, for instance, that there are “some marginal voices arguing that the Liberal Party should split. They argue that the differences between people who call themselves ‘conservatives’ and ‘liberals’ today are unbridgeable and we should go our separate ways. Our task is to make sure these voices remain marginal.”

But who exactly are these conservatives within his party of whom he speaks? They are a spent force at best and the real division is between an extreme and moderate version of rightwing populism.

Patterson is concerned that such a split, were it to occur, would be “a disaster for the Liberal Party and Australia,” that is, bad for democracy. I suspect, though, we could live with it. What we can’t live with is a system in which the political “centre” keeps shifting to the right and where the case for progressive politics slips into silence.

Look at it this way…

On an historic understanding of the nature of our two-party system—where one side represents capital and the other side labour—you would think that if the party of capital collapsed, as it has, then the party of labour would emerge triumphant.

Well, it has, but not in the way that analysis suggests.

What has happened is that the party of labour has shifted to the right and now sees itself as “the natural party of government”, as Anthony Albanese keeps telling everyone. This hasn’t meant the triumph of any sort of progressive—let alone a socialist—agenda; far from it. They have decided instead that their ongoing success depends on them replicating the position the Liberals once represented alone and, bugger me, if I don’t find myself agreeing with Senator Patterson, who in the speech mentioned above says that “such an ambition is deeply weird: A politician in a democracy admitting his true motivation is the accumulation of power, for its own sake.”

Sure, the Labor Party retain more than a semblance of their commitment to equality and fairness—around wages and healthcare in particular—but the truth is, for years now, they have been deprioritising such goals in the name of what they consider electability. Even with an unassailable majority in the lower house and a workable progressive majority in the Senate, they prefer, or Albanese prefers, to abandon even modest reforms, as we saw this week when they dumped plans to change the way superannuation is taxed. Progressives dismiss such an outcome as a type of cowardice, but it clearly isn’t. It is just who Labor are now.

The aspiration to be “the natural party of government” is not a progressive goal.

Anthony Albanese has a dream, and he set it out in an interview in The Australian a few weeks back:

Having won a thumping re-election victory on May 3 with 94 seats in parliament, leaving the Liberal Party existentially challenged and internally divided, [Albanese] says his ultimate ambition is for Labor to become “the natural party of government” in Australia. It is a goal he says he believes is in reach, but only if the party and government he leads are clear about who they represent, what they stand for and what they want to achieve. Albanese…is not about to risk it all with a crazy-brave agenda, exceeding his mandate or rushing to reform.

He says, “I’ve never seen the Labor Party so united as it is. Some of the old ideological divides in the party have just disappeared.

“We have an ideology, but it is one in which there is a great deal of consensus across the Labor Party that people don’t go into a room with the left hat on or a right hat on. People go in with the Labor hat.”

He says all this like it’s a good thing, and I guess it is if your aim is to be “the natural party of government.”

And about that ideology?

“There’s broad support for a market-based economy, but one that also recognises that where market failure occurs a government has a responsibility to intervene,” and the order in which he explains that is telling. It means we live in an economy first and foremost and the most we can expect from Labor is some marginal interventions to shave off the odd rough edge.

Still, as John Quiggin argues, it doesn’t really make sense to think of what Labor is doing as neoliberalism anymore, and he cites recent government interventions including “the $2.4 billion rescue of the Whyalla steelworks, and a smaller assistance package for metals smelter Nyrstar,” noting that this “shift marks a final break with the policy framework (variously called “neoliberalism” or “economic rationalism”) under which intervention of this kind was seen as an undesirable “distortion” of the market, to be undertaken only in emergencies, if at all.”

I agree, but I would further argue that even as the economics of neoliberalism have lessened their hold on the major parties (remember, Dutton’s nuclear plan was heavily predicated on government involvement too), its cultural aspects have remained animating, displacing a lot of what we used to think of as Australian egalitarianism. Instead (in that interview) we get statements about “aspiration and opportunity” and about “entrepreneurialism”.

What Labor have pursued is a form of neoliberal corporatism—two sides of the same coin as Elizabeth Humphrys argues: “Corporatism was the form and method that vanguard neoliberalism took in Australia, and corporatism and neoliberalism were internally related.” The unions and a fading idea of a working class still inhabits Labor’s thinking, but since the period where the Accords—which gave the unions a central seat at the table—disappeared, the tripartite balance between labour, business and the state has shifted in favour of business.

This sort of arrangement takes participative politics out of the mix, and political participation belongs almost exclusively to elites working behind closed doors. We see this in the number of lobbyists given free access to parliament house, in the attempts to stifle Freedom of Information access, and in a bunch other ways in which this is a government lacking in transparency. For example, the non-profit Centre for Public Integrity notes:

One of the most powerful tools for accessing government information is the Senate’s ability to order the production of documents. This mechanism has, however, buckled in recent years under abuse of successive governments. Senate production compliance rates have fallen from 92per cent in 1993–96, to approximately 33 per cent for the current Parliament. The use of potentially bogus unilateral ‘public interest immunity’ claims to protect government documents from production in the Senate has rapidly increased under the Albanese Government in the 47th Parliament–averaging approximately one claim per week, compared to one approximately one claim every three weeks under by the Morrison Government in the 46th Parliament.

When the PM boasts that “I’ve never seen the party so united” and that “I’ve got a real understanding of the Labor Party, the machine structure culture, probably as much as anyone who’s ever been in this position,” he is simply underlining a preference for the sort of frictionless operation of a system where the broad democratic church and its messy disagreements are left behind.

Albanese’s sotto voce approach to politics might seem the epitome of “sensible centrism” but it creates precisely the gap that the far right is more than willing to fill. You can hear the oozing reasonableness when the PM says, “The solution to [polarisation] is to provide commonsense, straightforward policy and political leadership that isn’t angry, that isn’t full of hyperbole.” And I agree with that. But that doesn’t mean you can just quietly get on with things, and occasionally spell out your “vision” in a private chat with News Corp journalist who publishes a (very interesting) interview behind a paywall.

John Howard’s success wasn’t just in being the second-longest running government in our history but in reshaping the country around his values. He didn’t do that through sensible centrism but through the relentless prosecution of a set of values that shaped every policy he ever put forward. After four terms—four terms!—it blew up in his face, but the legacy persists.

So, that’s what worries me most. Albanese’s bloodless, technocratic approach that holds its cards close to its chest and sees normal interactive politics as something to be avoided at all costs is precisely how ordinary people become disenfranchised, and it is when they go looking for politicians and parties that will give them a voice.

Even if he gets to four terms, Albanese’s incrementalism means it will still be Howard’s legacy that is left in place, and a new rightwing government will pick up where they left off. And keep heading to the far right.

Labor has lost all interest in prosecuting the difficult case of actual progressive politics and it is a huge tell. Even with their landslide win, they feel so vulnerable that they hide behind this small-target strategy. As I have said before, they are in government but not in power. Or least, they won’t use their power for anything really transformative.

“Our primary vote still isn’t what we would want it to be,” the PM says at one point in the interview, and boy, does that understate the problem. They are operating on around 35 per cent of the primary vote, which means they are completely vulnerable, whatever any given set of two-party preferred figures say.

The problem our democracy currently has, then, is not that the Liberal Party are in disarray. What is really putting us at risk is that our so-called progressive party will no longer prosecute the case for the sort of progressive settlement that, imperfectly, held sway after the Second World War.

Part of the success of that period was that despite differences between the parties about means, there was broad agreement on ends; there was a liberal-democratic consensus that underpinned all the other differences of opinion and this provided not just coherence to the whole, but put a very strict upper limit on the level of extremism the system would tolerate.

That upper limit no longer exists.

The entire MAGA project is about destroying that liberal-democratic consensus, at home and around the world, and you don’t defeat that by incrementally making concessions on the edges of a market economy. Sure, MAGA-ism hasn’t triumphed in Australia as it has in US, but the working parts are in place, and neither compulsory nor preferential voting will save us.

Labor transforming from an—admittedly imperfect—vehicle for progressive reform to one that is content with “incremental” change in the interests of its own longevity…that is the loss our country can’t afford.

