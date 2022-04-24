Though justice be thy plea, consider this:

That in the course of justice none of us

Should see salvation.

William Shakespeare, The Merchant of Venice.

The other day, Crikey ran an article pointing out the way in which both major parties—and the media—are avoiding the issue of climate change, saying that “data from Isentia shows how the most important issue facing Australia is being ignored by the major parties and the media, just weeks after large areas of northern NSW suffered repeated record floods.”

As ever, the running on this issue is being left to smaller parties and independents, as well as community groups and interests’ groups, and one of those is The Truth and Integrity Project.

As part of their desire to keep climate change front-and-centre in public discussion, and to, you know, encourage our political leaders to take the matter seriously, they have just released a new video, featuring some well-known Australian actors, that presents in stark terms exactly what is at stake.

I hope Jen and the girls watch it so they can tell Scott.

The video found a home at The Truth and Integrity Project (TTIP), but it was the brainchild of Sydney-based author, Margaret Morgan. Morgan, who wrote the prophetic 2018 work of speculative fiction, The Second Cure, had the idea kicking around in her over-productive brain for some time, but with the arrival of TTIP on the scene, she saw a chance.

Margaret has been a friend for a while now (which is why I feel comfortable using her first name), one of those people I got to know through social media, and I have interviewed her before.

In the following chat, we talk about the new video and how it came into existence, but we also get into a more wide-ranging discussion of how successful this sort of activism is likely to be.

Hope you enjoy it.

(And as ever, thank you for your support. Your paid subscriptions allow this site and content like this to exist, and they also allow me to pay other contributors: some of those pieces will be coming through soon.)

Margaret Morgan

Tell us about this project and who the organisation is. How did you become involved and what is your role? Who else is involved?

The Truth and Integrity Project is a not-for-profit set up by Noel Turnbull and Bob Weis to raise awareness of issues of significance in the run-up to the Federal election. They were particularly motivated by the lack of political action in Australia on climate change and on the failures in matters of integrity and truth in government. The Project's mentors are John Hewson and Labor legend, Barry Jones. It isn't party political, but united in its opposition to the Morrison-Joyce Government.

I learned about it from an article in The Guardian in November.



As it happened, Bob and I worked together around 30 years ago on the development of a TV drama project. When I read about his involvement, I decided to contact him and offer my services as a writer. I've written a few opinion pieces since, including this one for Margo Kingston’s website, and this for The Big Smoke.

My main goal was to pitch to them a short film idea that had been kicking around in my head for a while.

Knowing you as I do, and your eclectic study and employment background, I suspect the idea has an interesting genesis.

I went back to uni to study and work in biology around 14 years ago. I was confronted by biologists and ecologists who were dealing with the tangible effects of climate change in their fields of research. The evidence of the damage of climate change was unequivocal, yet they were frustrated by the difficulty of conveying it to the broader public.

That frustration was compounded by a media that tended either to sensationalise their findings, or to simply ignore it for political reasons. And of course, there was the politicisation of climate science by a conservative government that had a direct financial interest in denigrating it, which forced scientists to "take sides" in what was being portrayed as a mere difference of opinion, a dynamic anathema to those whose entire careers are based on empiricism.

Few dared stick their heads over the parapet.

One who did was my old Head of Department, Professor Lesley Hughes. Lesley has gone on to become Distinguished Professor of Biology and Pro Vice-Chancellor (Research Integrity and Development) at Macquarie University, a lead author with the IPCC, a Commissioner of Gillard's Climate Commission and—when that was trashed by Abbott—a founder of the Climate Council. Her fearlessness and integrity are an inspiration.



I didn't stay in science, instead returning to creative writing. But the lessons I learned during that time from people like Lesley have stayed with me, and I've been long musing how best to convey them. How best to act to help force political change on a subject that is quite simply existential, but which has become mired in partisanship in this country.

So, some sort of combination of art and politics?

It seemed to me that the most important people to target were those who accepted the science of climate change, but for whom it wasn't yet an issue that would affect their votes. To reach them, I decided that simple facts wouldn't be enough. I had to use emotion—and emotion is something that film is uniquely able to achieve.



When I reconnected with Bob, I pitched the ad idea to him and to others in the Truth and Integrity Project, and it was agreed that we'd try to get it made.

And that’s where the fun started, I presume?

It was a lot more ambitious than the previous media work they'd done, and we were working with zero budget. As well as writing the script, I took on the job of co-producing, and all of us with film and television connections began approaching folk we thought would be onside with our message and who might be willing to work for free.

The response was fabulous and so encouraging.

Greg Apps, a veteran casting director and member of the TTIP team, started contacting agents.

One of the first on board was Rachel Ward as our director. She also took on one of the roles.

Soon we had a full cast, all enthusiastic about our message, all happy to work gratis. As well as Rachel, we cast Michael Caton (The Castle, Packed to the Rafters), Jenny Wu (Australia Day, Top of the Lake, Secret City), Marcus Graham (The Heights, Mulholland Drive) and Tim Franklin ("Before Dawn, Home & Away").

Our crew was just as remarkable. We had some of the most talented people in the business, people who'd normally be working in high-budget international features, making my little film pro bono.



We shot it in the house of friends of mine and the atmosphere on the day was superb. The spirit of commitment we shared imbued every moment.



The pro bono status continued into post-production, with our sound engineer, archivist and film editors giving their time for free. A composer friend of mine, Robert Hart, wrote and performed the soundtrack.

So, this is a case of the sharing economy becoming a reality?



It's all been done through the generosity and commitment of film industry people who, like me, despair about the political response to climate change in Australia.

You said the idea for the ad had been kicking around for a while: can you talk about that? Was it an idea for a book or did you always see it as a short film?

I thought of it in more abstract terms. Just a concept. Nothing that had really found a concrete form till I read that Guardian article. I remember the moment. Reading it while I was staying with my pal, Annie, in Orange. Suddenly, the scene was in my mind. Annie is a grandmother. When I told her the idea, she said it gave her goosebumps. That's when I knew I had to find a way to make it.



After I'd written it, I learned from a mutual friend that Lesley Hughes had been finding when she was giving public lectures on climate change (while she started doing the circuit as a Climate Council member) that it was hard to connect emotionally with her audiences on the subject. She began talking in her lectures about her grandchildren, how old they'd be when certain climate catastrophic milestones were reached. And once she started incorporating that into the lectures, people began coming up to her afterwards, often in tears. They told her they'd never thought of it in those terms before. It started to make a real difference.



So, my confidence in the idea grew.

I think you are right to make an emotional appeal, but I sometimes wonder if empathy is the right emotion to try and leverage. Especially amongst the political class.

I wonder too. But I'm not aiming this at the political class. It’s aimed at voters.

And it's not just empathy. It goes deeper than that. It's biological.

One aspect of biology that is fascinating is the concept of "reproductive fitness". Selfish gene stuff. What really matters to us, in evolutionary terms, is not just that we reproduce, but that our offspring reproduce. Parents going crazy with love for the children of their children isn't just cultural, it's more than just caring about the people your kids care about. It's fundamental biology. It's probably why grandparents live on to become grandparents in our species. Our caring for our grandchildren gives them an evolutionary advantage.



When people don't connect with the future they are bequeathing their children and their children's children, that's just plain old compartmentalisation. Cognitive dissonance. It's fragile.

So, portraying the scenario that they're condemning their descendants to is a way of breaking through that dissonance.

When I was first pitching the idea, I said the film should be a mix of a Huggies ad and horrifying dystopia. I can't think of a better way to shatter that compartmentalisation. Maybe I'm wrong. I hope I'm not.

Sculpture titled "Bihar" ("Tomorrow" in Basque), by Mexican artist Ruben Orozco, submerged in the Nervion River in Bilbao, Spain, September 2021. REUTERS/Vincent West

Just as an aside, it never ceases to amaze me the projects you get involved with!



Sometimes I get a bit astonished about what I land myself in. But hell... if you can't, at my age (nudging 63!) get fearless and take the scary leap, then what is the point of it all? There is so much we need to change in this world but if we can't stop the worst of climate change, everything else is pretty much irrelevant.



This is something I've asked other activists and I’m always interested in how they answer: what does success look like? I mean, how do you think in terms of long- and short-term goals and what makes your efforts worthwhile?

Damn but this is a fine question.



In the short term, I want to see the Morrison government voted out of power. If I can contribute to any degree to that happening, I'd feel deeply gratified. Quite apart from its other sins, this is a government that not only diminishes the significance of climate change, but also adds to it without compunction and refuses to take responsibility even for those within our country who suffer its effects—from those still without proper shelter since the catastrophic 2019–20 bushfires to those struggling after our more recent floods.

The combination of greed fuelling our recalcitrance about the fossil fuel industry and the sheer disregard of its consequences frankly enrages me. And the superficiality of our current political discourse in the leadup to the election is just gobsmackingly disappointing.



Longer term? Oh my. How long have we got?

I'd love to think that the hope I shared with so many others back in my uni days in the seventies and eighties hasn't been utterly extinguished. I remember naively thinking back then that all it would take was evidence and logic to turn people's heads. I'd reckoned without self-interest and intellectual laziness.



I want to see our impact on global ecosystems reduced. I am not one who can call herself a humanist, because the preferencing of our particular species to the detriment of most others seems to me part of the problem.

Species, ecosystems and biotas have a value beyond mere human exploitation or appreciation. Yes, species go extinct. That's inevitable. But us causing a mass extinction, accelerating the Holocene Extinction, is intolerable.

A little while ago, I wrote a piece about how the left—atheists like us (which sounds like a good name for a book, btw)—might engage their spiritual side, and to be honest, it made me a bit uncomfortable. So, I am interested to hear you speak in these terms.



If I have a spiritual side, it's one that holds that killing off innumerable species that have evolved over billions of years is morally wrong. And anthropogenic climate change will ensure we do that in bucketloads.