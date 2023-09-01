In a recent podcast, Guardian Australia Editor in Chief, Lenore Taylor, made this point about being on Twitter at the moment:

I do wonder if there's a lot of people who are kind of quiet quitting? Sort of like me. I still have a Twitter account, I have occasionally tweeted, I don't use it anymore. I sort of feel like I should get rid of it. I'm a little bit reluctant because I have all these followers on Twitter that I built up since I began using it in 2010. But ultimately, you know, I know the gigs up, and I'm not going to use this thing much anymore. And I think there's probably a lot of users in that in that camp.

I’m sure this resonates with many people (puts hand up).

My Twitter account remains open, and I check in most days and do the odd retweet. In the last week in particular, I’ve only posted a couple times. The DM function, when it works, is still useful to have. I likely won’t close it down completely, but never say never, I guess—so, yeah, “quiet quitting” feels like what is going on.

There are still many good people there, but I wonder for how long.

All the things people are saying about Twitter’s technical unreliability, the preponderance of shitty ads, the tweaking of the algorithm to not only favour extreme right-wing views but to kill nearly all external linking, it’s all true, and so the place is a shadow of its former self.

The place is a shadow.

Apart from anything, Musk has made it physically ugly. It is ugly to look at. It’s just ugly.

It is such a shame, because, despite the shit it used to get from some mainstream journalists in particular, the site fulfilled a useful function within the Australian media ecosphere.

Australian media has traditionally been so concentrated—so corporate—and so unchallenged, that there was a desperate need for a release valve, and Twitter provided that. You could hardly claim that it overthrew mainstream sources of power in Australia, but it decentralised them to some extent, and we were unlikely to have any sort of #metoo movement without it. It also helped the equal marriage movement (after decades of activist struggle in many forums, which I am not discounting at all), and I doubt the community independents would’ve been as successful as they have been without Twitter, or social media more generally.

In a way that didn’t quite happen in any other Western country, Australian Twitter grew from the remains of the blogging revolution of the early 2000s and, as a microblogging platform in its own right, it has provided somewhere for alternative voices to be heard and to find each other.

Individual writers, and groups often ignored by the mainstream media—from First Nations’ writers and intellectuals, to Netball fans with a deep knowledge and love of the game, to artists, musicians, authors and the like—many found a community and audience on the bird site.

What’s more, good journalists knew its strengths, even as they acknowledged it faults, and the discussion on the Guardian Australia podcast I mentioned at the start of this is particularly interesting where they talk about how they have used Twitter and what they will do now. Here is Guardian Head of News, Mike Ticher (with a little crosstalk from the others):

Twitter was amazingly useful in a variety of ways. I mean, there are different kinds of journalists who are using it for different kinds of things. But my point of view was, it was most useful in the way that Lenore just described as just a way to monitor breaking news. Obviously, reporters use it to find sources to look for people who are knowledgeable about a particular area, sometimes to call out for people who might help them with a particular story—or had any experience—yeah, exactly. And then there's the debate side of it, which, often the debates were not that constructive or useful in some ways, but you could find very interesting opinions that you might not have thought about before or come across before—And that was useful.

There has been a genuine, and understandable, outpouring of grief (and anger) at the loss—or diminishment—of the platform for this sort of activity and interaction, and maybe the saddest thing is that it has become clear that we are not going to be able to replicate elsewhere Twitter’s good points.

The moment has passed.

The main Twitter alternatives at the moment are BlueSky, Threads, and Mastodon, and each have their strengths and weaknesses, but the key point is to recognise that asking which one will be the “new Twitter” is the wrong question.

It’s not just that it is hard to catch lighting in a bottle twice; it’s that the overall conditions of and for social media have shifted drastically since Twitter launched in 2006. The whole notion of the open web has been usurped by corporations who have used the platforms to trap people behind moats in order to the sell them things, rather than to use the original architecture Tim Berners-Lee developed to share information (and be social). The idea of the link, and the networks links create, is being throttled.

Musk is doubling down on this moated approach, with a side order of authoritarianism and just plain dumb. What’s worse, his disregard for any sort of standards of truth or quality is spreading beyond the platform he controls. The Washington Post reported the other day that:

Social media companies are receding from their role as watchdogs against political misinformation, abandoning their most aggressive efforts to police online falsehoods in a trend expected to profoundly affect the 2024 presidential election. …X CEO Elon Musk has reset industry standards, rolling back strict rules against misinformation on the site formerly known as Twitter… “Musk has taken the bar and put it on the floor,” said Emily Bell, a professor at the Tow Center for Digital Journalism at Columbia University, where she studies the relationship between tech platforms and news publishers. For the 2024 presidential election, misinformation around races is “going to be even worse,” she added.

We could say we want the Web to reflect a vision of the world where everything is done democratically. To do that, we get computers to talk with each other in such a way as to promote that ideal. —Tim Berners-Lee

What happens now?

For me, Threads has been the most successful substitute in terms of engagement and the sharing of information, but this could change in the tweak of a line of code. Management there has already made it clear they are not interested in news or the discussion that goes with it, so Twitter refugees would be advised not to put too many eggs in the Threads basket.

But I am happy enough to be there for now.

I also like Mastodon, but it is hard to see it ever getting to critical mass.

BlueSky is taking a long time to get going, and the fact that you can only join via an invitation remains problematic. It is self-consciously Twitter-like, and I know many like that it is developing in that direction, but it might’ve missed the boat. If they had been in a position to open it up before Threads hit, I think they would be laughing by now. But we’ll see what happens.

In the end, I am increasingly concluding that this Substack newsletter will be my primary platform for engagement. It is a completely different thing to what we have usually thought of as social media, but it is also the one that best replicates the “vibe” of blogging and the networking that happened amongst them. Given that its revenue does not come from advertising, it is also the one that will most resist the building of moats.

It is interesting, for instance, to see Indigenous X going down the newsletter route (if not on Substack) for similar reasons. This is from a recent email of theirs:

Why have we revived our Newsletter? Similar to Twitter/X (in its heyday), our Newsletter presents the opportunity for IX to share our latest stories with you. Plus, it gives me more than 280 characters to share my thoughts on certain issues that shits or excites me. With Twitter's growing limitations, we have already started to reduce our usage of the platform. It’s sad because Twitter birthed IX, and we had a good thing running for over a decade with almost 78K followers! But, as one door closes another opens (which isn’t actually how doors work but whatever, you know what I mean), and so as we move away from twitter it means we will be looking for new ways to connect, like this one. We're still very active on other social channels. You can follow IX over on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram or Threads.

This is what I mean about not just trying to replicate Twitter: it is about finding new ways to develop conversations, exchange information and build communities. What remains true is that we need alternatives to the mainstream media so that the full diversity of our democracy can be given voice.

X is over. Bring on Y, whatever it is.