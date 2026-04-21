The Future of Everything

The Future of Everything

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_bgfhooman28's avatar
_bgfhooman28
18h

As an educator in the computer industry, I do my bit in society and wake people up about this AI bubble. Hopefully I wake up people to the realities of this bubble. The spectrum of AI from the good to the evil. Hopefully people will wake and allow this bubble to burst . One of the reasons for wars across the world is a hunt for energy...the energy that needs to be used to sustain this whole artificial technology, or fast biased pattern matching to colonise people again.

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1 reply by Tim Dunlop
Paisley Prickles's avatar
Paisley Prickles
18h

until the pinching is felt, most will nod along. I am feeling quite hopeless today, and I feel by then it will be far too late

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