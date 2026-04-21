The instruments of power—arms, gold, machines, magical or technical secrets—always exist independently of him who disposes of them, and can be taken up by others. Consequently all power is unstable. —Simone Weil, Oppression and Liberty.

I seem to be going through a moment where the scale of what we are on the verge of losing—as well as the mechanisms by which our loss is being orchestrated—are looming large in everything I read and write. What is unsettling is not just the shallowness of those driving this change, but the way something more intimate is being altered alongside it: the slow unravelling of the moral assumptions that once made it possible to imagine a decent civilisation at all, or to learn from those more ancient.

These monsters from the Valley act as if their own perspective is the organising principle of reality. They flatten the world until it reflects their own image back at them, and they call it order. They recast dominance as necessity, exclusion as clarity, cruelty as truth-telling. What they are building is not just a politics, but a way of being in which other lives appear as obstacles, or worse, as background.

In a recent thread on X, military contractor and software company Palantir laid out a 22‑point mini‑manifesto summarising CEO Alexander Karp’s book The Technological Republic, pitching it as the company’s worldview. It envisions a West rebuilt around permanent conflict, AI‑driven deterrence and an engineering elite that sees itself as a governing class. It is not a random list; it is a tightly woven fantasy about who “we” are, who should rule, and what counts as “decadence”. That we must take such miserable speculative fiction seriously at all is a measure of how far we have fallen.

The 22 points in the X thread tell a single story.

The world is dangerous and conflict is permanent

AI weapons and rearmament are non‑negotiable

The United States and ‘the West’ are uniquely virtuous and must harden themselves against ‘regressive’ cultures

Silicon Valley’s engineers and billionaire founders are the natural stewards of this project, in war, crime and governance

Scrutiny, pluralism and egalitarian cultural norms are symptoms of decadence to be overcome

What is being offered is not simply a foreign policy doctrine or a tech strategy, but a political settlement in which democracy survives only to the extent that it consents to be led by this software‑building aristocracy.

Three themes do most the work: permanent war, a ruling tech caste, and a civilisational hierarchy that delegitimises pluralism, that is, all non-white American cultures. The themes are constructed around a series of self-serving, ahistorical arguments that can sometimes sound like moral reasonableness, but that in context amount to nothing more than fascist authoritarianism.

We’ve been here before.

According to these masters of the universe, Silicon Valley “owes a moral debt” to the US and its “engineering elite… has an affirmative obligation to participate in the defense of the nation”. They assert that “soft power” and “soaring rhetoric” have failed and free societies now require “hard power…built on software”, conveniently recasting Palantir‑style systems as the core of legitimate force.

AI weapons are not optional and the only question is “who will build them”. Any semblance of democratic contestation around such matters is cast as childish. So ultimately, a self-serving technological determinism kicks in because adversaries “will proceed” while we indulge in “theatrical debates”. As well, national service is presented as something that “should be a universal duty” so “the next war” spreads “risk and cost” across the population. This is presented as egalitarianism, though it would amount to nothing much more than the normalisation of permanent mobilisation.

The tract insists that the atomic age is ending, conveniently ignoring the stockpiles of nuclear weapons that underpin US foreign policy to this day. To this moment. The intent of this assertion is to insert private software platforms as the new backbone of strategic stability. This in turns sits atop a mythologised history in which “American power has made possible an extraordinarily long peace”, while the “postwar neutering of Germany and Japan must be undone” because their “defanging” was an “overcorrection”.

It is hard to imagine how you could “overcorrect” the Holocaust and what the Third Reich did to the world, but that’s what the good folks at Palantir would have us believe has happened. Pacifism and restraint are recoded as mistakes; rearmament as common sense.

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They complain—in a register many progressives might be tempted to sympathise with—that “we must rebel against the tyranny of the apps” and ask whether “the iPhone” is really our “crowning achievement as a civilization”. But all this is really about pushing engineers away from consumer tech and towards grander, state‑facing projects. “If a U.S. Marine asks for a better rifle, we should build it; and the same goes for software”, and the net effect is to collapse code into weaponry, making refusal to build certain systems look like betrayal.

At the top of the pyramid these tiny minds are constructing live “the builders”: “We should applaud those who attempt to build where the market has failed to act,” they insist, lamenting that “the culture almost snickers at Musk’s interest in grand narrative” and wants billionaires to “stay in their lane of enriching themselves”. Musk becomes a misunderstood saviour; scepticism about billionaire power is trivialised as “thinly veiled scorn”.

And then we get this, bringing the whole authoritarian shebang back home: “Silicon Valley must play a role in addressing violent crime” because politicians have “shrugged”. The fact that Palantir’s existing footprint is in predictive policing and carceral data is just a happy coincidence, no doubt.

It all adds up to system in which engineers and founder‑kings supply strategy and tools while elected institutions are at best junior partners, and at worst obstacles.

The real kicker is the underlying civilisational hierarchy and war on pluralism that pervades the whole racist mess. The project is wrapped in a story about Western virtue and “regressive” others.

“No other country in the history of the world has advanced progressive values more than this one,” they say of the US. This exceptionalism justifies the militarism, and if America is uniquely progressive, then its power is uniquely benign. We’re bombing you for your own good, is the logic. At the cultural level, they warn of “the pervasive intolerance of religious belief in certain circles” and call this a key sign that elite politics is “less open” than it claims. In other words, they are deploying the familiar culture‑war trope that interprets secularism or egalitarianism as oppressors of “belief”.

In the context of extolling “the West” and castigating unnamed adversaries, they argue to restore a cultural/racial hierarchy, with Western, militarised, tech‑driven societies at the top and others labelled as “regressive”. They go so far as to say that a belief exists that “All cultures are now equal. Criticism and value judgments are forbidden”. The truth they wish to assert instead—their truth is—“Some cultures have produced vital advances; others remain dysfunctional and regressive.”

USA über alles.

Giving yet more air to the racist undertones of the whole project, the manifesto urges us to “resist the shallow temptation of a vacant and hollow pluralism,” noting that the West has “resisted defining national cultures in the name of inclusivity. But inclusion into what?”. Their implied answer is: inclusion into a thick, bounded, re‑armed Western identity, policed by software and guided by engineers and billionaires.

If you need a shower after all of that, you are not alone.

The thread is an attempt to naturalise a social order in which war is permanent, hierarchy is normalised, and democracy is tolerated only if it follows where its “technological” betters lead.

Two matters give this nonsense traction and presence.

One is their own willingness and ability to assert it into the public sphere. But just as importantly is a concomitant absence. The voices that once claimed to speak for a shared moral horizon have grown faint, or cautious, or pathetically procedural. Incremental, one might even say. Such “leaders” gesture towards norms they no longer quite defend, for fear that invoking them might mean we have to live up to them. But norms don’t survive as relics. They require repetition, insistence, and sometimes conflict. Without that, they begin to feel less like commitments than like memories. To paraphrase Aldous Huxley, we end up preferring stability to truth and we call the bargain civilisation.

Change seeps in sideways.

It arrives through the language we stop questioning, the arguments we no longer bother to answer, the small concessions that accumulate into a different common sense, all spruiked by the Brahmins of the “sensible centre”. It is not always dramatic. Often it is wearying, even dull. But that is its force. Exhaustion sets in and the unacceptable begins to look inevitable and can pass itself off as truth.

Resistance is cast as naive.

What we are witnessing is not simply the destruction of a stable moral order, but the revelation of how contingent it always was—how much it was actively held in place by people willing to argue for it, to imagine it, to insist upon it even when it seemed secure. To live it, however imperfectly. If that is the case, then the task now is not to mourn its passing as though it were inevitable, but to recognise that it was always a partial but nonetheless incredible achievement.

Let’s remain in awe of the imperfect thing we had and not give it up without a fight.

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