The road to hell is paved with good inventions
Moral hygiene in the age of social media and a plea for better democratic engagement
Hush now, baby, baby, don’t you cry
Mama’s gonna check out all your girlfriends for you
Mama won’t let anyone dirty get through
Mama’s gonna wait up ‘til you get in
Mama will always find out where you’ve been
Mamma’s gonna keep baby healthy and clean
—Pink Floyd
The activation this week of the Australian Government’s Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age Act), which restricts the access of kids under 16 years to various platforms, is a perfect demonstration of how our systems of governance—our politicians—shortchange us when responding to genuinely important matters. Regulating social media is a consequential matter that needs to be addressed, but instead of giving us the democratic engagement the issue deserved, the Albanese Government delivered a culture war.
I must admit, I have shifted position on this a little. At first I was completely dismissive, worried about the origins of the campaign, particularly the role of US anxiety entrepreneur, Jonathan Haidt, and the self-serving campaign run by News Corp based on his ‘work’. But the point I am making is that all of us need to get past those sorts of barriers, no matter how legitimate they are, and not fall for the oversimplification such players try to impose.
Let me try and complicate things.
The push towards a ban was constructed as a classic moral panic, dressed up as child protection, but driven by a mix of culture‑war instincts, commercial interests, and a selective reading of the evidence. Haidt’s thesis that social media was “rewiring” adolescence, and News Corp’s uncritical embrace of it, made me especially wary of how neatly the narrative aligned with News Corp’s commercial interests.
Experts in the field were either ignored or marginalised, and it was clear the destination had been chosen first and the evidence was being retro‑fitted. Haidt’s genius seems to be an ability to tell vested interests a story they want to hear, and boy, did they hear it. “I remember precisely the moment that [my wife] said to me ‘you’ve got to read this book and you’ve got to do something about it’,” South Australia Premier Peter Malinauskas told reporters, speaking as if this was a good way to do complex policy.
Nuanced positions about differentiated risks, the role of poverty, family violence, school climate, bullying across a range “real life” activities, such as sport, or broader mental health funding barely got a look‑in compared with simple, headline‑friendly claims that “phones are breaking our kids’ brains”.
This is the classic culture-war play. A legitimate and complicated problem is identified—in this case adolescent distress and the uglier parts of online life—and then a villain is identified and the whole thing is simplified into a single, ostensibly decisive, solution. The villain is Big Tech, the solution is to “ban kids from social media”, and everything that does not fit neatly into that binary—such as structural inequality, underfunded mental health services, school resourcing, youth agency, and especially, the damage legacy media creates—is pushed offstage.
Once that script is activated, certain incentives lock into place.
Politicians are rewarded for striking tough, symbolic poses rather than doing the slower, more grinding work of building a deeper evidence base and a multi‑layered policy response. Media players, especially those who helped script the panic, claim ownership and cast any hesitation as a betrayal of children or capitulation to Silicon Valley. And researchers or advocates who inject nuance—you know, facts—are recast as pedants or, worse, as apologists for harm.
The end result is a policy that may do some good at the margins, and that certainly scratches a public itch for action, but that ultimately narrows political imagination. If the problem is defined as a matter of restricting access, then a world where platforms redesign their products, schools change how they work, parents get real support, and young people are treated as citizens rather than as agentless victims, recedes from view.
Just to be clear, there is a serious issue that needs to be addressed, and government has a regulatory role to play. But this whole episode underlines fundamental flaws in how we do democracy, the sorts of things I talk about here all the time.
The sheer difficulty of pushing past the us-and-them framing such policy interventions assume is evidence enough of how our systems are built to reward particular interests rather than solve actual problems. It is also evidence of how vulnerable politicians are to this sort of oversimplification, and that this is a key factor in what stops us having nice things. Just naming it, as I am doing here, is not enough, but nothing changes until we recognise the problem.
And, oh my god.
We should be horrified, on any number of levels, that the prime minister is describing this inadequate legislation as “his proudest achievement”.
What's striking,as with the government's efforts on anti-semitism and islamophobia is the absence of any real effort once the announcement has been made. If the government were serious about making this work, it would have been rolling out lots of messages to kids about how they could prepare for the ban, alternatives to social media and so on. Instead we have Albo saying "learn a musical instrument".
And if they cared about whether the ban worked, and how it could be improved, they would have been doing a big before and after study, looking a large panel of kids aged both above and below 16 before the ban, then following their computer use, mental health measures etc after the ban. Looking for anything like this, all I could find were studies the e-safety body did three or four years ago. The current commissioner appears to be entirely focused on PR and dealing with the platforms.
Perhaps Albo could attend to this first: children as young as 10 are held in police "watch houses" or "reception prisons" alongside adult offenders, particularly in Queensland and Tasmania. These facilities are part of the adult correctional system and are not dedicated juvenile detention centers.