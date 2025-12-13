Hush now, baby, baby, don’t you cry

Mama’s gonna check out all your girlfriends for you

Mama won’t let anyone dirty get through

Mama’s gonna wait up ‘til you get in

Mama will always find out where you’ve been

Mamma’s gonna keep baby healthy and clean —Pink Floyd



The activation this week of the Australian Government’s Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age Act), which restricts the access of kids under 16 years to various platforms, is a perfect demonstration of how our systems of governance—our politicians—shortchange us when responding to genuinely important matters. Regulating social media is a consequential matter that needs to be addressed, but instead of giving us the democratic engagement the issue deserved, the Albanese Government delivered a culture war.

Devils in the night — illustration from a ca. 1910 crepe-paper reprint of The Old Man & The Devils — Source .

I must admit, I have shifted position on this a little. At first I was completely dismissive, worried about the origins of the campaign, particularly the role of US anxiety entrepreneur, Jonathan Haidt, and the self-serving campaign run by News Corp based on his ‘work’. But the point I am making is that all of us need to get past those sorts of barriers, no matter how legitimate they are, and not fall for the oversimplification such players try to impose.

Let me try and complicate things.

The push towards a ban was constructed as a classic moral panic, dressed up as child protection, but driven by a mix of culture‑war instincts, commercial interests, and a selective reading of the evidence. Haidt’s thesis that social media was “rewiring” adolescence, and News Corp’s uncritical embrace of it, made me especially wary of how neatly the narrative aligned with News Corp’s commercial interests.

Share

Refer a friend

Experts in the field were either ignored or marginalised, and it was clear the destination had been chosen first and the evidence was being retro‑fitted. Haidt’s genius seems to be an ability to tell vested interests a story they want to hear, and boy, did they hear it. “I remember precisely the moment that [my wife] said to me ‘you’ve got to read this book and you’ve got to do something about it’,” South Australia Premier Peter Malinauskas told reporters, speaking as if this was a good way to do complex policy.

Nuanced positions about differentiated risks, the role of poverty, family violence, school climate, bullying across a range “real life” activities, such as sport, or broader mental health funding barely got a look‑in compared with simple, headline‑friendly claims that “phones are breaking our kids’ brains”.

This is the classic culture-war play. A legitimate and complicated problem is identified—in this case adolescent distress and the uglier parts of online life—and then a villain is identified and the whole thing is simplified into a single, ostensibly decisive, solution. The villain is Big Tech, the solution is to “ban kids from social media”, and everything that does not fit neatly into that binary—such as structural inequality, underfunded mental health services, school resourcing, youth agency, and especially, the damage legacy media creates—is pushed offstage.



Once that script is activated, certain incentives lock into place.

Politicians are rewarded for striking tough, symbolic poses rather than doing the slower, more grinding work of building a deeper evidence base and a multi‑layered policy response. Media players, especially those who helped script the panic, claim ownership and cast any hesitation as a betrayal of children or capitulation to Silicon Valley. And researchers or advocates who inject nuance—you know, facts—are recast as pedants or, worse, as apologists for harm.

The end result is a policy that may do some good at the margins, and that certainly scratches a public itch for action, but that ultimately narrows political imagination. If the problem is defined as a matter of restricting access, then a world where platforms redesign their products, schools change how they work, parents get real support, and young people are treated as citizens rather than as agentless victims, recedes from view.

Just to be clear, there is a serious issue that needs to be addressed, and government has a regulatory role to play. But this whole episode underlines fundamental flaws in how we do democracy, the sorts of things I talk about here all the time.

The sheer difficulty of pushing past the us-and-them framing such policy interventions assume is evidence enough of how our systems are built to reward particular interests rather than solve actual problems. It is also evidence of how vulnerable politicians are to this sort of oversimplification, and that this is a key factor in what stops us having nice things. Just naming it, as I am doing here, is not enough, but nothing changes until we recognise the problem.

And, oh my god.

We should be horrified, on any number of levels, that the prime minister is describing this inadequate legislation as “his proudest achievement”.

Leave a comment

The Future of Everything is a reader-supported publication with a free subscription option. To help me maintain my work here, consider becoming a paid subscriber.