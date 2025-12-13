The Future of Everything

The Future of Everything

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Quiggin's avatar
John Quiggin
3d

What's striking,as with the government's efforts on anti-semitism and islamophobia is the absence of any real effort once the announcement has been made. If the government were serious about making this work, it would have been rolling out lots of messages to kids about how they could prepare for the ban, alternatives to social media and so on. Instead we have Albo saying "learn a musical instrument".

And if they cared about whether the ban worked, and how it could be improved, they would have been doing a big before and after study, looking a large panel of kids aged both above and below 16 before the ban, then following their computer use, mental health measures etc after the ban. Looking for anything like this, all I could find were studies the e-safety body did three or four years ago. The current commissioner appears to be entirely focused on PR and dealing with the platforms.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
15 replies by Tim Dunlop and others
Jenny's avatar
Jenny
3d

Perhaps Albo could attend to this first: children as young as 10 are held in police "watch houses" or "reception prisons" alongside adult offenders, particularly in Queensland and Tasmania. These facilities are part of the adult correctional system and are not dedicated juvenile detention centers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Tim Dunlop and others
54 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Tim Dunlop · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture