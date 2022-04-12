As I noted the other day:

…. Morrison has held off as long as possible to call an election in the hope that the stink surrounding his rotten government on so many fronts burns itself out, that the media tires of reporting it, in their goldfish way, and that he (and they) can reset within the finite constraints of an election campaign.

What I underestimated was the ferocity of this reset.

The absolute brutality and glee with which the press gang jumped on Alabanes’s failure to cite the daily cash rate and official unemployment rate speaks to a level of fear of a Labor win within key sections of the media that even I did not expect.

Their reaction was so out of whack with the level of the transgression that even John Howard was found to have a more balanced view of the Labor leader than most of the journalists covering the matter:

Former prime minister John Howard …was asked whether it was bad that Albanese didn’t know the nation’s unemployment rate. He responded incredulously: “Is that a serious question?” “Anthony Albanese didn’t know the unemployment, all right, so what?” Howard said.

John-frigging-Howard was more even-handed than most journalists. Let that sink in.

Share

Refer a friend

Don’t get me wrong: I accept this was a mistake Albanese should not have made. What I don’t accept is that it deserved the attention and conclusion-jumping it attracted from a rabid media.

It was so over the top, you can’t help but feel that gotchas like this consciously create a post facto justification for a pre-existing bias.

Even Fran Kelly, an experienced journalist who many hold in high regard, could not help herself:

What was even more revealing were those journalists who were so quick to mark this moment—on day one of a six-week campaign—as the moment that Labor lost the election.

To even be thinking in these terms reveals a very particular mindset, of the way journalists construct a narrative. But what is worse is that it betrays a complete lack of respect for the voters themselves.

By suggesting that this mistake will wipe every other thought from voters’ minds—about all the failures and shortcomings of the Morrison Government accumulated over the last three-to-nine years—and that it is this one moment that will ultimately sway their decision, is a revealing insight into how too many journalists think about voters.

No wonder we get the political coverage we get.

The thing to realise as this kabuki continues to unfold is that none of this coverage is inevitable, that none of it is preordained. At every point, decisions are made about what and how to cover this election, and those decisions are driven by presumptions and values that most journalists and editors are loathe to examine.

Yesterday’s media brainfart tells us more about the media’s underlying values and presumptions and biases than it does about Labor’s ability to govern.