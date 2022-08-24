the sun shone

As it had to on the white legs disappearing into the green

Water, and the expensive delicate ship that must have seen

Something amazing, a boy falling out of the sky,

Had somewhere to get to and sailed calmly on.

Musee des Beaux Arts —W. H. Auden

Matthew Ricketson from Deakin University has a very good piece in The Conversation about the new book, Plagued, the tome that revealed (rather than exposed) the fact that Scott Morrison had installed himself in five other ministries while he was PM without bothering to tell anyone.

Ricketson documents the failures of the book, the way in which the author’s allow their independence to be compromised by the promise of fly-on-the-wall access, and how, consequently, they write almost exclusively from Morrison’s point of view without really revealing that fact, let alone interrogating it:

Benson and Chambers have not only failed to give readers any idea of the source of their exclusive material, but aggravate matters by rendering numerous passages in the omniscient authorial voice – as quoted above, when Morrison learnt of his father’s death. The omniscient authorial voice is a longstanding device in novels where the author is literally the creator of their fictional universe, but journalists by definition are not omniscient. They deal with verifying the truth of events that are contested or confected or hidden.

It is a reminder of what a pox on democracy the whole notion of “insider” journalism is, underlining the way in which co-dependency between journalists and politicians corrupts aspects of our democracy.

There was another great example of how this mindset works on Wednesday with Network Ten's political editor, Peter van Onselen saying:

This is a classic case of how insiderism subverts basic moral, not to mention journalistic judgement. Dutton’s “dilemma” is presented not as a choice between right and wrong but as about balancing interests.

The insider mindset—and the journalistic practice that goes with it—isolates the journalist from other important political trends within the country, and in pursuit of the “inside story” they can easily miss what is happening in the “outside” world.

In the moments when they return to world the rest of us live in, they fall back on heuristics, mental shortcuts to describe reality that may well have outlived their usefulness. As I say in my forthcoming book, this is why easily demonstrable falsehoods persist: that the Coalition are better economic managers; working-class means men in factories and high-vis vests; deficits are always bad. It is easier to regurgitate received wisdom than to pick it apart. It is more agreeable to maintain our prejudices than see past them. It is why, as Winston Churchill said, a lie gets halfway around the world before truth puts on its boots.

In this way, insiders constantly pull us back into a world that no longer exists, and it is the very essence of how the status quo stabilises itself in the face of change and why so much political journalism does not speak truth to established power but, rather, is supportive of it.

A classic example of this political blindness showed up in Ricketson’s review, where he quotes the authors of Plagued saying this:

Politically, the prime minister had fallen victim to the longevity of the plague, the elevation of hostile Labor premiers to a national platform, the inevitable mistakes that would be made the longer it persisted, and an impatient and cranky public.

The “impatient and cranky public” is a classic media heuristic/trope of the disengaged, not-interested-in-politics ordinary voter, a staple of the political-class imaginary.

But who is really disengaged here?

In fact, what removed Morrison from power was a highly engaged, patient, and joyous bunch of citizens that had quietly gathered themselves into community-based groups, who organised public meetings, kitchen table conversations, and teams of volunteers to unearth local independent candidates who would represent their community interests in parliament.

It was a movement of such power that it defeated the most successful political party in Australian history in some of their safest seats, reploughing the fields where Liberal treasurers and prime ministers had been nurtured for generations, leaving the party that Morrison was ostensibly leading in tatters. While these journalists were inside the tent with the then-prime minister, scrupulously following his every word and move, and recording it all for posterity, the entire country left them, and him, behind.

The ploughman may have heard the splash, the forsaken cry, but for him it was not an important failure

All insiders are victims of this problem, mistaking access for analysis, inside for insight, while the rest of the world transforms outside their carefully closed door, their walled garden. The worst of it is that when they do deign to join the rest of us in the outside world, they shrug as if nothing important has happened and keep talking about two-party politics, major and minor parties, about the thin line the insiders have to walk, and other figments of their outdated mindset, dragging us all back to a place we left a long time ago.

Voices of Us: The Independents’ movement transforming Australian democracy will be out on 1 December 2022 through NewSouth Books. This site will be offering discounts for subscribers.