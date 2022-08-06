It is probably foolish to get into this argument, given how absolutely committed the rusted-ons on either side will be to their version of events—and given that the terms involved, ‘neoliberalism’ in particular—are infinitely contested at the best of times, but it did strike me as interesting that Paul Keating rejected the label of neoliberalism when his government was described as such by Adam Bandt the other day:

Keating rejected Bandt’s claim, made in a speech to the National Press Club on Wednesday, that Labor had pursued “neoliberal” policies like privatisation and engaged in “austerity” budget policy. “This is both a lie and a slur,” Keating said. “How could any reasonable person describe the universality of Medicare as an exercise in conservative neoliberalism? Or providing the whole Australian community, every working person, with mandated capital savings leading to substantial superannuation assets and retirement incomes. “How could any reasonable person describe these mammoth changes as ‘neoliberalism’, a word associated with the likes of [former British prime minister] Margaret Thatcher and [former United States president] Ronald Reagan. “And more than that, the world’s leading system of minimum award rates of pay, a safety net superintended by the Fair Work Commission – a Keating government creation. Again, hardly an exercise in neoliberalism. “But Bandt is a bounder and a distorter of political truth.”

Keating was always quite happy to describe himself as an economic rationalist, and on one telling of this story, economic rationalism and neoliberalism are interchangeable. I well-remember Keating at his height mocking a journalist who dared challenge his economic rationalist approach, replying with something like, well what’s the alternative, economic irrationalism?

Are economic rationalism and neoliberalism really interchangeable terms?

Historically, I’d say economic rationalism was a transition term, as Treasury, and through them, the Labor Party—including Whitlam and Hayden and then ultimately Hawke and Keating—came around to a more market-oriented position on economic management, undoubtedly under the influence of the likes Friedman and Hayek. Back in the 70s, economic rationalism still contained an element of governmental management and intervention, and Donald Horne, amongst others, saw Whitlam and Hayden as finding in ‘economic rationalism’ what he described in his book Money Made Us as, ‘the most subtle theoretical compromise of the mixed economy era.’

There was also a sense at this time in which Keynesianism was seen as appropriate at the macro level, but that a more market-based approach was necessary at the micro level, again underlining the lack of clarity around any overarching term.

Terms like ‘free market’, ‘economic efficiency’ and ‘deregulation’ are already doing a lot of work, setting up images that never really reflect reality: the free markets of neoliberalism, and neoliberalism itself, are as much a species of government design as they are of the individual choices of homo economicus. Howard’s ‘deregulation’ of working conditions in Work Choices, was, after all, a thousand-page document. (Maybe it was 900, I can’t quite remember.)

Like neoliberalism, economic rationalism has been a term of art, and often of abuse—books like Michael Pusey’s Economic Rationalism in Canberra contributed to that—but it is pretty clear that its use indicated a move towards a more market-oriented approach to economic management where this was seen as a more ‘efficient’ way of allocating resources. Everything from the privatisation of Qantas to dairy deregulation was predicated on such arguments. Brian Head wrote in 1976 (old PhD notes!):

The ideology of ‘economic rationalism’ derives from a priori assumptions of neo-classical economic theory. In particular, it assumes that market forces typically unleash growth, innovation and efficiency, whereas governmental regulations and expenditures typically impede growth, stifle productivity and entrepreneurship, and generate inefficiencies in both the public and private sectors.

‘Efficiency’ versus ‘effectiveness’ was a key way in which arguments about economic management were framed, all the way through the eighties and nineties. And the Hilmer report of 1995 enshrined competition as a governing principle in public policy, though they noted that ‘Competition policy is not about the pursuit of competition per se. Rather, it seeks to facilitate effective competition to promote efficiency and economic growth while accommodating situations where competition does not achieve efficiency or conflicts with other social objectives. These accommodations are reflected in the content and breadth of application of pro-competitive policies, as well as the sanctioning of anti-competitive arrangements on public benefit grounds.'

As will become clear, drawing such lines is harder than it sounds, and one of the central issues of all this is the way in which practice moves beyond the control of even the most careful social-democratic Treasurer.

So economic rationalism still has room within it for government intervention and therefore could be considered as incorporating—even defining—the idea of a mixed economy, and I think this is why Keating rejects so vehemently the neoliberal label, which he apparently associates with the more hard-line approaches of Thatcher and Reagan . And with some justification, I have to say.

There is an element of hair-splitting in this, but it is worth noting the extent to which the Hawke-Keating government put in place various social protections and I’m happy to give them full acknowledgement, using Keating’s own words, from a speech at he gave at Sydney Uni in 1995:

Over the last 12 years, we have transformed the economic structure of Australia.

We are well known for this. It has been well advertised. What is sometimes

forgotten is that at the same time we transformed the social infrastructure of the

nation. Let me run through just some of our achievements: the introduction of Medicare; payments for low income families increased by at least 80 per cent in real terms; an age pension set at the benchmark of at least 25 per cent of average weekly earnings; reforms to superannuation so that close to 90 per cent of the workforce receive superannuation compared with less than 40 per cent in 1983; the introduction of the Job Compact which means that everyone unemployed for 18 months or more will be offered a job; the establishment of the Child Support Scheme; a more than five-fold increase in child care places, with a commitment to meet demand for work-related child care by 2001; the extension of Child Care Assistance and the introduction of the Child Care Cash Rebate; the recognition and protection of native title; more than 7 in 10 young people completing high school compared with only 3 in 10 in 1983; more than 50 per cent increase in enrolments in tertiary education; the establishment of a national vocational education system under ANTA; a comprehensive network of community care services for older people and people with disabilities through the Home and Community Care Program; the enactment of the Disability Discrimination Act making discrimination on the grounds of disability unlawful; and the Government's landmark Sex Discrimination Act outlawing discrimination on the basis of sex, marital status or pregnancy. And in the last three months, the Government has brought the Budget back into

surplus; introduced a Maternity Allowance; reached agreement with the ACTU on

Accord VIII; significantly improved national savings and retirement incomes through increased superannuation contributions; and delivered the Justice Statement.

In her book, How Labor Built Neoliberalism, academic Elizabeth Humphrys notes that the benefits of all this are contested and far from straightforward:

Although this book is largely concerned with events up to the end of the Accord, on the question of superannuation it is also important to evaluate the longer-term trajectory of the pension system and its associated risk for the working class. Superannuation has long been held up as ‘an industrial achievement of the labour movement, specifically the unions’ (Combet 2004, 17; see also Pierson 2002). However, its legacy is paradoxical. Quiggin (2010, 36) has argued that the social wage policies ‘of the Hawke-Keating government had mixed effects on the social allocation of risk’, with Medicare reducing private risk while superannuation increased it for workers and households in the last years of the Keating government.

She goes onto to point out that:

In considering the social wage gains of the Accord, there has been a tendency to view the outcomes as a case of ‘anything is better than nothing’. Yet, as Johnson (1989, 101) argued, the introduction of Medicare was not without contradictions and the alp in general ‘subordinated welfare policies to their wider economic’ priorities. Free access to health care was limited in various ways under Medicare. While public hospital inpatient and emergency treatment was made free and was generally government funded, it was private doctors (reimbursed by government) who performed most general and specialist medical outpatient treatments. Medicare was effectively ‘a new version of Whitlam’s Medibank and, like its predecessor, subsidise[d] rather than challenge[d] private medicine’ (ibid 1989, 101). Private doctors could charge ‘gap’ fees over 148 Chapter 7 what the government would subsidise; and certain areas of healthcare including most dental, physiotherapy and psychology were not provided for in the public system. Further, doctor-ordered medications continued to be only partly subsidised. Thus, although Medicare is often described as a ‘universal’ system, it has significant gaps in its coverage.

I know Labor-types aren’t fans of Humphrys’ book or the approach it takes, but I am yet to see anything that refutes her work with the same rigour in which she mounts her arguments.

Let me give you a little more of that speech of Keating’s I quoted above because I think it is clear that he, and Labor, really did see themselves—and with good reason—as doing something different from what unabashed neoliberals like Thatcher and Reagan were doing in their countries, and that he was trying to find a different balance, one driven by ‘Labor values’:

That term " social wage" is an instructive one. It makes the point that to go on

talking about the " economic" and the " social" as if they were separate and distinct

defies the reality. The social wage is both a social policy and an economic one. It

serves both social and economic ends. It is an expression of the fact admittedly

not recognised in some quarters that good economic policy has a good social

purpose, that social justice and economic efficiency are not only generally

compatible but generally complementary. This is why, I suppose, some of us grow a

little short-tempered with those who tell us that we are concentrating too much on

social matters, or cultural matters as opposed to economic ones or economic

matters as opposed to these others.

To me, there is an element of tragedy in all this, and it is something I argue in my new book (out in December), making the point that these arguments are central to the rise of the independents we saw at the last election.

I think Humphrys is right to note that ‘it is…important to evaluate the longer-term trajectory of the pension system and its associated risk for the working class,’ and not just of pensions.

We have reached a point now where we can better assess the underlying efficacy of the changes Hawke-Keating put in place and it is clear that it is a mixed legacy, not least because subsequent Coalition Governments have doubled down on the neoliberal side of any economic rationalist/neoliberal divide. The point is, I don’t think anyone can deny Labor has shifted considerably to the right, that the whole centre of Australian politics—not to mention the media—has shifted to the right, and that was, to a considerable extent, enabled by the Hawke-Keating reforms.

This is more important than any dispute between Keating and Bandt about who is or isn’t a neoliberal.

The revolution Keating and Hawke put in place has a Shakespearean quality, with a party driven by a desire to improve the material and spiritual life of a nation embracing the tools of the enemy—free-market economics—succeeding beyond their wildest dreams but setting in train forces they could not control.

We became a less generous, less equal country.

We lived less in a society and more in an economy.

None of this was entirely by design, but nor was it by accident. We privatised public services and replaced—certainly at the level of government—the moral imperative of care for our fellow citizens implicit in the idea of a welfare state with the incentives for profit of a market economy. We changed the fundamental settings of the economy, turning everything from education to healthcare to unemployment benefits into opportunities for someone to make a profit and so, of course, people behaved differently. We distributed public funds upwards to achieve these ends. We became less citizens and more customers, and this has demanded a different mindset just to survive, a more individualistic, if not selfish self-understanding, and this new mindset crept in over the decades between the elections of 1983 and 2022.

We mightn’t have been neoliberal then, but we are now, and the last election was a reaction against that, an attempt to find a new settlement, to wrestle afresh with the forces Hawke and Keating unleashed in the 1980s.