While the poor people sleepin'

All the stars come out at night —Becker and Fagan

When the community independents wiped out the Liberal heartland in 2022, the one bright spot for the Liberals was that their Coalition partner, The Nationals, held onto all of their seats.

An illustration after a watercolour by Gottfried Mind (above) from Champfleury’s Les chats: histoire, moeurs, observations, anecdotes (1869) — Source .

The Nats’ margin dropped in most of those electorates, but they won nonetheless, eliciting a sigh of relief—a false sense of confidence as it happens—while setting in motion a change in the balance of power within the Coalition. Clearly, the Nationals thought they had some new leverage within the most powerful ruling clique in Australia’s history, but it was all a bit pyrrhic.

Although most of the political class were in denial, 2022 marked a point where a sea change that had been developing for a long time came to a head. The trend further consolidated—and then kept on rolling—after the 2025 federal election too. The culture wars had gone septic and began to eat the right-wing parties from the inside out (see my forthcoming book, due out October 13), but that was only part of their problem.

The Farrer by-election last Saturday, which saw One Nation convincingly win a seat held by the Coalition since the dawn of the electoral universe, is the next shoe dropping. Before it lands, I want to try to get my head around a process I have been watching closely and that is not at all straightforward.

The outright refusal to vote for the major parties

Asher Wolf, the activist and researcher who led the team that first alerted the world to the criminality of the Robodebt scheme, wrote on BlueSky after the Farrer result was clear:

Wolf’s comments, I think it is fair to say, are supported by recent analysis from pollster, Kos Samaras. He writes of the Farrer result that “The bleed is not ideological. It is institutional. The voters who used to send Liberal and National members to Canberra out of habit no longer regard the Coalition as their natural home.” He suggests that One Nation’s breakthrough in Farrer reflects a broader realignment in regional, largely Anglo Australia, towards right‑wing populism, as Coalition support structurally erodes, and I think that is exactly right.

What both Wolf and Samaras are articulating is that voters are actively angry at how the major parties conduct themselves and what they deliver. That discontent has been building for decades, manifesting in a collapsing primary vote for the major parties, but what is emerging now is something more intense, a willingness in electorates to burn traditional alliances to the ground and not just play with their preferences. This, in turn, resonates with another factor: that the magic of the two-party system—largely built on a particular idea of stability—has evaporated and people no longer feel threatened by it.

So, when Antony Green writes that he thinks, in the wake of Farrer, Labor will take a leaf out of Peter Beattie’s 2001 playbook and push the idea of stability as a central part of their election strategy in 2028, he is probably right. But I don’t think that promise itself works in the way it once did.

This idea of stability no longer dazzles voters, not because people suddenly crave chaos, but because the status quo already feels chaotic to them. Their anger is so deep that they are more than willing to use their vote instrumentally, or even destructively, to register that anger. People are not voting One Nation, or for insurgent independents, for reasons of stability: they are sending a message that the political system, as presently configured, has lost its authority and that “more of the same, but calmer” is not an adequate response.

The sea change is this: people no longer default to the major parties. In any electorate, if a viable alternative presents itself—whether it be an independent or a small party—people are willing to vote for them in a way they never used to be. They are no longer afraid of threats of instability.

Now, it would be fair to say that my argument is undermined by the fact that Labor is likely to be the major beneficiary of all these changes and that people are, in voting Labor and delivering them a massive majority, still voting for stability, but I don’t think that’s right. What they are voting for, to the extent that they are voting Labor at all, is not stability in the Beattie sense—a sensible, managerial government that will keep the loonies out—but a kind of last‑chance bet on the only party with enough institutional heft to change things.

Beattie offered stability as a shield against instability in the party system; contemporary voters invoke stability as a weapon against the instability of their material lives. If Labor take Farrer as a sign of their tactical genius and merely bank it against a belief in their next electoral landslide—as an endorsement of their management style, rather than as a warning about the fragility of their mandate—they will repeat the same mistake that’s killing the Coalition.

This idea has to be read against Samaras’s other point too: that the surge developing in regional Australia away from the Coalition and towards One Nation does not neatly translate into One Nation support in the outer suburbs of Australia. In fact, demographics suggest that there is an active hostility to One Nation’s success and that that hostility will ultimately help Labor.

Samaras writes:

Regional Anglo Australia is realigning toward One Nation. Multicultural, younger, urban Australia is consolidating against it. The two movements are not in tension with each other. They are the same movement, viewed from opposite sides of the same demographic divide.

There’s an adjacent point I want to make in all this and it is an ongoing frustration given the sort of clear analysis Samaras is offering.

It is morning in Australia, but the political class is still dozing

If you want to know why Australian politics is going through a major reshaping right now, look no further than most analysis and reporting of the Farrer by-election by mainstream journalists and commentators. It is almost exclusively framed in party terms with little consideration given to the underlying reasons people are switching votes. There is a complete disconnect amongst the political class from the idea of democracy as self-governance reflecting the views of actual citizens and what they might want, and instead an almost pathological focus on the tactics and strategies of the parties.

I am not saying that party alignment doesn’t matter, but for heaven’s sake, can we get past the horse-race commentary?

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Instead of worrying about actual governance and why people might be feeling annoyed about the traditional political class, all the focus is on the meta-arguments. I heard an ex-Liberal staffer say the other day that “The Nats still see Farrer as a natural seat for the National Party. And it should be a Nationals’ Party seat.”

That should is incredibly telling.

It is the language of proprietorship, of a class that has so thoroughly conflated its own institutional interests with the public interest that it can no longer distinguish between them. The unexamined certainty underpinning such comments is precisely what makes it so revealing. It is not a slip. It is the operating assumption.

The speaker is hardly alone, and other commentary on Farrer has often been voiced in this register.

Seats are described as “natural” homes for this party or that one. Results are read as tests of leadership, indicators of factional strength, data points in an ongoing inter-party competition. The question “what do the people of Farrer actually need from a federal representative?” is structurally absent from almost all of it—not suppressed, not avoided, simply outside the frame of what this kind of analysis considers relevant.

At a moment when ordinary voters are in the process of repudiating a system that has forgotten they exist except as widgets in a party machine, most commentary is partying like it is 1999. The bar manager in Corowa who told SBS News that people are “sick and tired of politicians being politicians instead of just trying to do things for the common good of Australia” was not making a subtle point, but to judge by most of the commentary, it was falling on deaf ears.

Newsfeeds are filled with speculation about whether the Liberals can “preference their way back,” whether One Nation’s David Farley will remain loyal to his party, and what the result means for Angus Taylor’s leadership prospects. These are not unimportant questions in a narrow tactical sense. But they are the questions of a class talking to itself about itself when the people they are meant to represent are screaming at them. They are processing a democratic signal entirely in the language of institutional management, stripping it of the civic meaning that generated it.

The discontent has been visible in polling, in trust surveys, in the long secular decline of major party primary votes that has been underway for forty years. It showed itself clearly in a coherent democratic form in 2022, when the community independents demonstrated that locally-organised, citizen-first politics could not only win but hold.

But the lesson was not taken. In fact, the key lesson Anthony Albanese learned was to double down on systems that propped up the status quo. He cut staffing to the crossbench, rejigged campaign finance laws to further entrench incumbency, and did everything in his power to systematically weaken his progressive allies in the form of those he constantly referred to as “the Greens’ political party”.

What’s good for Labor is good for the country, right? Well, a primary vote persistently in the mid-to-low thirties tells a different story, whatever the 2PP figure says.

The neglect the community independents gave voice to in the affluent suburbs was of a different register to that that exists in the much more neglected communities of rural and regional Australia. That discontent is looking for another vessel, something more raw, angrier, less particular about the vehicle it arrives in, and more focused on the message being delivered. That is not surprising. It is what happens when legitimate channels of democratic expression are neglected for long enough.

The political class doesn’t lack smart people, but the incentives they have set up for themselves—party-first, career based incentives—means that all that intelligence is directed inward, towards the perpetuation and management of the class itself, its factions, its preference deals, its messaging cycles, its leadership contests: the backroom instead of the public square. Governance, in the sense of actually attending to the conditions of people’s lives and the quality of democratic representation, has become residual.

The story of Farrer is not about a single seat. It is about an entire political culture, that, confronted with the clearest possible evidence of its own failure, is looking at the wreckage and asking: how do we tweak things to ensure our own continuity?

No wonder you have Liberal “moderates” like Tim Wilson flagging the possibility of governing with One Nation. Appearing on ABC Insiders the morning after the result, he didn’t rule out a future coalition arrangement. Deputy leader Jane Hume, asked the same question on Sky News, also kept the door ajar. Neither are the statements of a party grappling seriously with its democratic failure. They are the statements of a party in triage, calculating survival.

Australian exceptionalism? Not so much

The argument you often hear—that compulsory and preferential voting insulates Australia from the kind of right-wing surge seen in almost every other Western democracy—is showing its limitations. It is not entirely false. Our electoral architecture does impose a structural moderating pressure that voluntary systems lack.