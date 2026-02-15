The election of Angus Taylor as Liberal Party leader is less about continuity of the two-party system than about its end. It is an indication we have entered a new era of post-material politics in which the ugliest aspects of the culture wars will be doubled down on by a fractured conservative movement with nothing else to offer and nothing more to lose. It is about a structural and cultural shift in our politics that I don’t think the left are vaguely prepared for.

The growing weakness of the traditional conservative parties has been less a boon for progressive politics than an impetus for a space to open up for One Nation and other manifestations of the far right—groups such as Advance—to fill. They will be aided and abetted by the fusion space of mainstream and social media that long ago gave up on serious analysis—even the ability to plainly report the truth—and succumbed instead to the algorithm-driven pursuit of attention.

Rather than using their success at the last two elections to advance a genuinely progressive agenda, Labor has chosen to take a managerialist approach to politics which is failing to satisfy community needs across a range of areas. Instead of offering a viable alternative to right-wing nihilism, their backroom approach to governance has merely enlarged the space in which the far right can operate.

The new normalised



Angus Taylor’s defeat of Sussan Ley represents a strategic reorientation that has been building for years within the Liberal Party's conservative wing. Taylor's very first statement as leader left no room for ambiguity. “Record immigration has added pressures to infrastructure, to services, to housing in this country,” he declared. “Our borders have been opened to people who hate our way of life, people who don't want to embrace Australia and who want Australia to change for them.” He continued: “If someone doesn't subscribe to our core beliefs—the door must be shut.”



People often dismiss culture wars as a distraction, but comments like this deserve to be understood as something more than rhetorical flourish. They are the organising principle around which the Liberal Party intends to rebuild its shattered electoral base, and it carries within it the full weight of political and cultural transformation: the conflation of economic grievance with cultural anxiety; the framing of immigration as civilisational threat rather than policy; and the deliberate erasure of the distinction between legitimate debate and outright bigotry.



Taylor elaborated further: “It is clear that numbers have been too high and standards have been too low. And our policy will be for lower numbers and for higher standards.” He drew a distinction between “good migration” and “bad immigration,” recalling his upbringing near Cooma: “I've seen what good immigration can do. But we don't want bad immigration.” The racialised subtext didn’t remain too subtle, and he invoked the Bondi Beach massacre to frame the issue in terms of existential security: “We've had the worst terrorist attack on our soil in our history...perpetrated by Islamist extremists. And as Australians, we're less free.”



Taylor offered the ritual denial—“We are not seeking to be One Nation-lite”—while in the next breath validating the impulse driving voters to Hanson: “We respect that voters considering One Nation have their reasons, and we need to restore their confidence in us.” So, more One Nation-forte than One Nation-lite. It will be instructive to watch Liberal preference recommendations at forthcoming elections, beginning with the by-election in Sussan Ley’s seat of Farrer.

Hastie, Price, and other aspects of an internal insurgency



Taylor's pivot was accelerated by a sustained campaign from the party's right flank, most notably by Andrew Hastie and Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, both of whom broke openly with Sussan Ley's leadership over immigration in the second half of 2025, egged on by Sky After Dark.

Hastie's intervention was the more dramatic. In September 2025, he posted an Instagram message that deliberately echoed the language of Enoch Powell: “We're starting to feel like strangers in our own home.” He blamed “unsustainable immigration” for the housing crisis and warned that if the Coalition failed to act, “we might even die as a political movement. So be it.” When Ley excluded him from developing Coalition immigration strategy, Hastie resigned from the shadow cabinet, telling the press he could not “remain silent on immigration.”

Price, meanwhile, had been demoted from the frontbench in September 2025 after comments targeting Indian migration numbers—comments that caused friction precisely because they made explicit what the party preferred to leave coded. “My concern is not migration itself—it's the magnitude of migration,” she said. “What pro-Australians are wanting is to limit migration to a point that is healthy for our country.” Her demotion, far from silencing her, simply elevated her status among the conservative base.

The Lowy Institute had identified both Hastie and Price, along with Taylor and James Paterson, as the nucleus of an emerging conservative bloc that would ultimately topple Ley.

The Abbott Restoration



Tony Abbott, riding high on the shoulders of various News Corp outlets, has positioned himself as the elder statesman of the anti-immigration cause. Just as his book Battlelines was an application for party leadership when he was a Minister under Malcolm Turnbull, his latest book, a polemic dressed up as a “history”, has cemented his place as the movement’s key populist intellectual.

Abbott told the ABC's 7.30 that he wanted the party to adopt a policy of “smaller numbers and a much bigger emphasis on Australian values,” calling for a return to the Howard-era average of approximately 100,000 per year. He was explicit about the cultural dimension, asserting that Australia's character was “fundamentally Anglo-Celtic and Judaeo-Christian” and that “anyone seeking long-term residency in Australia must accept our values.” He singled out those “deeply committed to a caliphate, Sharia law, or the Communist Party of China” as unfit for Australian society.



On his Substack, Abbott had already published a longer manifesto, warning that “close to half a million newcomers a year, if sustained, is transformative” and arguing that “we should be wary of immigration that risks making the native-born feel like strangers in their own neighbourhoods”—the same phrase used by Hastie, and one with deep roots in the lexicon of English-speaking anti-immigration politics. He called for the abolition of the skilled migration programme, the elimination of university dependence on foreign students, and a return to what he nostalgically described as the assimilation-era policies of the 1950s, ‘60s and ‘70s.

That such policies were coterminous with the White Australia Policy seems not to concern him, or is perhaps the point. And while it is easy to punch holes in his various claims about immigration—showing, for instance, that his own government did nothing to cut immigration levels, or that Howard spoke out both sides of its mouth, cracking down on boat arrivals while inviting in thousand of workers on 457 visas—such logic is not the point. In a culture war, facts remain important, but you have to mount much more visceral arguments to shift the dial of public debate.

Labor seems oblivious to the necessity of this.



The rightwing media ecosystem



The media dimension of this story is inseparable from the political one. Sky News has operated less as a news organisation than as campaign headquarters for the anti-immigration cause, providing the rhetorical framework, the emotional intensity, and the relentless repetition necessary to shift the Overton window.

The Australian fulfils the same role, but for a more elite audience.

Peta Credlin—Abbott's former chief of staff, now a Sky News host—has asserted that the government must address the “issue of quality” in immigration, calling for severe restrictions on overseas students: “Let's face it, most of them are coming to work, and stay on and get permanent residency...Who we take in plays a large role in Australia's social cohesion. As we can see, that social cohesion is straining.”

Andrew Bolt has declared that Australia is “choking on this immigration” and that “mass-immigration and identity politics have destroyed the idea of ‘us Australians’”: “Does anyone really want...us becoming a land of people who increasingly share no history?” This is the language, as ever, of ethno-nationalism dressed as cultural commentary, and it is broadcast nightly to a national, even an international, audience.

Rita Panahi has been scathing about the Coalition’s previous failure to develop a policy, part of the relentless external pressure that leads to internal dysfunction: “They’ve got people within the opposition who are offended by the term mass migration. That's where we are...It’s part of the reason why there is no coherent policy that is giving the Australian people what they’re crying out for, which is lower numbers of immigration.”

Chris Kenny has described immigration as the “big issue” of Australian politics and warned that One Nation's surge would do “more harm” to the Liberal and National parties than to Labor, effectively framing the entire debate as a question of right-wing competitive positioning rather than policy substance.

The consistency of the message across these commentators is not coincidental. It represents the editorial line of an organisation that has, as SBS documented in a January analysis, gone “harder on opinion” as part of a deliberate reset for 2026. This is precisely the fusion space of mainstream and social media I described above: Sky News clips are packaged for Facebook, YouTube, and X, where they circulate through algorithmic amplification to audiences far beyond the traditional broadcast footprint. When Bolt declares that immigration has “destroyed the idea of us Australians,” that message does not merely air once at 7pm—it reverberates through millions of social media feeds, each iteration further normalising a hateful discourse.



An aligned infrastructure



Beyond Sky News, a broader infrastructure of conservative lobby groups and think tanks has provided the intellectual scaffolding for the anti-immigration push.

The Institute of Public Affairs (IPA) has positioned itself as the data-driven arm of the campaign, publishing polling showing majority support for an immigration pause and declaring an “out-of-control migration crisis.” Its Deputy Executive Director, Daniel Wild, has framed opposition to their position as self-defeating: “If you think that being concerned about mass migration is racist, you're going to drive people to One Nation.” That this is a threat as much as a warning is precisely the point—it is the mechanism by which the far right disciplines the mainstream right.

In fact, for years now, as the main parties of the centre right have disintegrated, and where leaders can barely rely on internal party practices to maintain discipline, it has been the Murdoch media and the likes of the IPA that have provided whatever party discipline has existed. The dumping of Ley consolidates their influence, not because Ley opposed them, but because the movement itself is more comfortable with a man in charge. Or at least, at the helm.

Advance Australia, the conservative lobby group, has dispensed with any pretence of nuance. Its website runs a “Stop Immigration” campaign stating flatly: “Mass immigration is destroying the Australian way of life and it's time to stop it.” Its Executive Director, Matthew Sheahan, has declared: “There are people in my country who don't share my values. This is not the country I remember.” And remember, they are affiliated, through the Atlas Network, with a range of far-right groups around the world spreading a similar message.

Such overseas influence is not unAustralian, apparently.

These organisations do not merely reflect public sentiment; they manufacture it, translating diffuse economic anxiety into targeted cultural grievance and providing the rhetorical templates that politicians then adopt. The pipeline runs from the IPA to Sky News to the Liberal Party backbench and back again, each node amplifying and legitimising the others.

(Your go-to site for ongoing analysis of these organisations is Lucy Hamilton’s newsletter.)

The “whitehole” of One Nation



The gravitational force pulling the conservative side of politics towards an anti-immigration position is, of course, One Nation. The numbers are almost unprecedented. Pollster Kos Samaras of the Redbridge Group has described the party's resurgence as “the quickest I have ever witnessed,” with national polling showing One Nation at over 20 per cent, surpassing the combined remnants of the Liberal and National parties. ANU political scientist Jill Sheppard has said: “I am astounded by every poll I encounter—and this is my profession. The volume of individuals indicating they will support One Nation is remarkable.”

Samaras's modelling suggests that in regional and rural Queensland, One Nation could be polling between 35 and 45 per cent. Across non-metropolitan seats nationally, the figure is likely between 20 and 40 per cent. “The Right's structural realignment in Australia is here and the numbers are brutal,” he says. “It's a structural transfer of conservative identity, from mainstream centre-right parties to a populist right alternative.”

A February 2026 DemosAU poll in Victoria showed One Nation at 21 per cent—in a state that was supposed to be the party's weakest terrain. Samaras's projection is stark: “Liberal moderates bleeding to Labor and independents. Liberal conservatives consolidating into One Nation.”

This is the context in which Taylor's pivot must be understood. He is not leading the party rightward out of conviction—or not only out of conviction. He is responding to a structural realignment in which the Liberal Party's survival as a major party depends on its capacity to reabsorb voters who have already decided that the mainstream right is insufficiently hostile to immigration. “If this trajectory persists,” Samaras says, “we are witnessing a complete...transformation of politics in this country, a reconfiguration of conservative factions.”



Labor's failure of imagination



None of this would be possible—or at least none of it would be so dangerous—if the ostensible progressive major party of Australian politics were offering a compelling alternative. But Labor, having won two consecutive elections, has squandered its success through what academics Emily Foley and others have described as “thin labourism”: a mode of governance characterised by an incrementalism that addresses the symptoms of structural problems without confronting their causes. As well, it is “offering only limited pathways of reinvention for the centre-left.”

On housing—the single policy area most directly connected to the immigration debate—Labor's record is damning. Treasury documents have confirmed that the 1.2 million homes promised under the National Housing Accord will not be delivered. Housing Australia's own figures show that two years after the establishment of the Housing Australia Future Fund, only 889 homes have been “completed” and fewer than 10,000 are under construction. The government's First Home Buyers scheme has been shown to increase rather than decrease prices for eligible properties.

Greg Jericho discusses the matter here, offering at least a little hope: “The 5% deposit guarantee did what everyone expected – it made housing affordability worse. But if the government fixes the capital gains tax discount in the May budget, it will at least be able to say it is a government that finally delivered a housing policy that stops making the bad situation even worse.”

These are not merely policy failures; they are the material conditions in which anti-immigration sentiment festers. When people cannot find affordable housing, and when the government’s response is to build housing bureaucracies rather than houses, the far right’s narrative—that immigration is the cause—acquires a surface plausibility that reasoned argument struggles to overcome.



The irony—extensively documented by ANU's Migration Hub—is that it was Coalition governments that “drove most of the long-term expansion in temporary migration,” creating university dependence on international students, establishing the 457 visa, expanding post-study work rights, and creating nearly 70 per cent of Australia's working holiday migration agreements. “There is no foundation to claims that Labor has followed a policy of ‘Big Australia’,” the ANU research concludes. But this is an argument that requires engagement with evidence, and Labor has proven either unwilling or unable to make it with the force and clarity the moment demands.

Labor has also, remarkably, contributed to the erosion of rights for migrants and refugees. In August 2025, the government tabled legislation stripping people of natural justice rights in immigration detention cases—legislation that the Greens rightly described as “the most extreme anti-migrant and anti-refugee policies Australia has seen in a generation.” The Albanese Government's willingness to work “hand-in-hand” with the Coalition on punitive immigration measures while simultaneously failing to deliver on housing, wages, and services creates a void that the far right is only too willing to fill, or that drags Labor into its orbit. When the government acts tough on migrants while failing to improve the lives of citizens, it validates the premise that migrants are the problem without offering any competing narrative about what the problem actually is.

As Peter Hughes, a former senior immigration official, observed: “Australia is awash with immigration rhetoric, but little of it is grounded in evidence, clear definitions or serious policy alternatives.” He notes that the Coalition government abolished the expert Bureau of Immigration and Population Research three decades ago, and that “the mainstream media either have very little subject matter knowledge of migration issues and/or are conflicted by having their own specific agenda.” In this information vacuum, the loudest voices win, and the loudest voices are invariably those with the simplest—and most destructive—messages.

Matter’s aren’t helped when Labor themselves buy into the language of “social cohesion” which is rapidly becoming a sort of Australian MAGA: a shorthand for demanding obedience to a narrow and constrained understanding of local values that eschews dissent. By framing protest as a threat to social fabric rather than an expression of democratic agency, the government transforms dissenters into enemies of unity. Anyone who questions the framework appears to be arguing against social harmony itself.

What is equally concerning is that Labor appear to think they can campaign against Taylor in the usual way, as if it was still the 1980s. These comments by the PM underline what I mean:

Albanese said Taylor and his new deputy, Senator Jane Hume, had both damaged their party with their various opposition to tax cuts, cost-of-living relief and renewable energy. “It is extraordinary that they have had eight months of plotting in order to deliver the two people to the leadership positions who, more than anyone else on their entire show, were responsible for alienating the Liberals from the Australian voters,” he said. “But that is what they have done. Every single challenge that is before us, they have failed on.”

This sort of rhetoric is beyond clueless.

Neither the Liberals nor Angus Taylor are the real problem. They are not what Labor should be fighting. By all means, attack your opponents, but keeping Hume and Taylor and the rest of them out of office is relatively easy; it just doesn’t solve the underlying problem. The real enemy is a fragmented and increasingly extreme and multifaceted right wing entity that thrives in the sort of chaos the lack of a major, successful conservative party creates. Lop off one “head” and another grows in its place, while the body keeps marauding.

Until Labor recognises and addresses this hydra-headed monster, nothing will change.

Let’s not pretend any of this obscure

The structural dynamics at work here are clear. The Liberal Party under Taylor will pursue an increasingly hardline immigration position because its survival depends on recapturing voters who have already concluded that the mainstream right is too soft. One Nation will continue to escalate its rhetoric because that is the logic of populist competition—every concession by the mainstream merely sets a new baseline from which the further right can differentiate itself.

Sky News and the broader media ecosystem will continue to amplify and normalise anti-immigration sentiment because that is what the attention economy rewards. And far-right extremist groups will continue to exploit the space opened up by mainstream political discourse to recruit, organise, and, periodically, commit acts of violence.

The question, then, is not whether Australia will experience an intensification of anti-immigration politics—it will. The question is whether there exists any institutional or political force capable of arresting the slide. At present, the answer is not obvious. Labor's incrementalism has failed to generate the loyalty or the narrative coherence necessary to hold a progressive coalition together. The media landscape rewards outrage over analysis. And the structural incentives all push in the direction of escalation.

This is not a debate about immigration.

It is the weaponisation of immigration as the centrepiece of a broader culture war—a war in which facts about net overseas migration figures, demographic projections, and the actual causes of housing shortages are irrelevant, because the argument is not really about immigration at all. It is about identity, belonging, and the anxieties that arise when a society undergoes rapid change without the institutions or the leadership capable of making sense of it.

There are legitimate concerns and the left needs to address them. My fear is that under Anthony Albanese, as in so many other areas, Labor will find an accommodation with this shift rather than reject it outright.

The door that Angus Taylor wants to shut is not really the door to immigration. It is a door to the kind of complex, pluralistic society that liberal democracy requires. Who will speak for the value and worth of Australia’s irreducible diversity?

