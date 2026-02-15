The Future of Everything

3d

Albanese (and the government) main goal seems to be seeing how many political points they can score during question time.

They seem to have no idea what is happening outside the Canberra bubble, and don't seem to care, unless the media and certain lobby groups hit them over the head repeatedly.

Hopefully they do do something about Capital Gains, but I expect it to be some watered down policy change so the right wing media, that they seem scared of, don't go too hard at them.

3d

May I suggest the economy is a key factor..? Housing and cost of living crisis, anyone?

When people are stressed financially and feel unheard by the people in power, they look for leaders with simple solutions. The Coalition may have started our runaway house price situation, but Labor has done very little about it. And we know the Middle Right won't do anything - their wealth is tied up in property.

