“A budget is a moral document before it is a financial one.” Alma Harris

Disabled people, and the supports we use, are once again in the news, being tut-tutted over for our incredible Budget destroying power. We are being told we are part of the debt apocalypse, tearing through taxpayer funds like the wanton burden we are.

I’m being sarcastic, but that’s how the bleating from the Australian Financial Review and Sky News starts to sound after the last few years of ‘concern’ about the NDIS, fuelled by a Coalition government determined to cut essential disability support and make up stories about sex yachts.

The NDIS ensures that 554,917 disabled people get the kind of every day essential supports they need, with the most recent budget showing it will cost $35.7 billion next year. This investment has led to a job’s explosion, with a 72% increase in work, one of the fastest growing areas of the economy. More family members are working, as are younger people with disability.

So why does the NDIS cost this much?

One reason is that being disabled is expensive. Research into the Disability Support Pension found ‘the cost of disability for the 2.75 million Australian households with a member with disability was estimated at $15.33 billion in 2015–16.’ Other research finds a clear link between being a disabled person and living in poverty. Inaccessible services, specialist equipment, and daily personal support also contribute to making being disabled expensive.

Before the NDIS, disabled people and their families had to mortgage their houses to pay for essential equipment, or appeal to charities to fund mobility aids. Carers, mostly women, gave up paid employment to provide unpaid care, and family budgets were dominated by expensive allied health and other therapy programs. Disabled people spent precious resources from income support payments or employment to get vital gear or fit into narrow eligibility criteria for a few hours of home support.

Or more often, they went without.

The NDIS was introduced to share these costs across the whole community, instead of disabled people and their families going broke, in the same way that we share healthcare costs. After all, disability can happen to anyone at any time, so having a national, consistent system of support that actually meets the needs of disabled people is vital.

The Per Capita think tank estimated that there have been 270,000 jobs created out of the NDIS and that ‘the economic contribution of the NDIS in 2020-2021 is around $52.4 billion’ or $2.25 for every dollar spent.

But these direct economic impacts of the NDIS aren’t measured by any of the actuarial reports that lead to scary headlines and poor public policy responses, such as failed independent assessments thought bubble from the previous government. These reports only count the raw amounts spent, not what is gained by that investment.

The final inquiry from the Joint Standing Committee on the NDIS from the last Parliament looked at this economic modelling and forecasting work. They made six recommendations, with the last two being that the NDIS Actuary and Board broaden the way they look at financial sustainability and include research about the economic benefits of the scheme.

That would certainly be helpful.

Disabled people who need 24/7 support, modifications to homes and cars, equipment to breath, to eat, to move around are what the NDIS is used for, hardly fancy stuff. The most expensive item under the NDIS is funding for group homes. There are plenty of issues with group housing models, but are NDIS critics seriously questioning whether people with disability should have somewhere to live?

And yet, there is a persistent media narrative about how expensive and ‘unsustainable’ the NDIS is, and how urgently there needs to be some unspecified change to ‘save the Budget’. The hand-wavers about the NDIS mostly don’t say the quiet bit out loud, but what they are actually saying is that disabled people aren’t worth this much money. We aren’t worth the same as other worthy recipients of taxpayer funds, like landlords and fossil fuel companies.

The stories about how terrible it is that disabled people cost so much mostly come from those who are huge fans of a market approach to services, and of capitalism more generally, which is how the NDIS works. So, let’s consider that model.

I’ve been sceptical about whether a private sector voucher system can deliver justice for disabled people, or fairly deliver on the services we use, for a decade now. But I also know that disabled people have long argued to be in control of their own supports for very good reasons.

In her book, The New Political Economy of Disability, Dr Georgia Van Toorn traces some of the key drivers of the push for individualised funding in Australia, linking two global changes: the independent living movement from disability advocates, and neoliberal approaches to privatisation and market driven service delivery.

Disabled people fought their way out of institutions and for having a say about their lives for decades before the NDIS, and they fought to enshrine that choice and control at the heart of the new disability system. At the same time, there has been an enormous push to privatise public services and to create markets for social services.

The NDIS arose from trying to accommodate such forces, but little market regulation was ever put in place for the systems that the Productivity Commission recommended to make sure disabled people could have a say in this new market wonderland. And now, surprise, surprise, there is huge unregulated growth in organisations, particularly those who are for profit, and disabled people are increasingly the product, not the consumer.

The Disability Royal Commission has heard over the last few years about how all this is playing out in the lives of disabled people. There is violence and abuse; huge increases in revenue; pressure to cherry-pick people with disability who have large plans; conflict with families, and little to no choice offered to disabled people. It has been gut-wrenching listening to the testimony.

Private companies like APM have listed on the stock exchange for close to a billion dollars, with their revenue coming from public funds, including the NDIS. Former NDIS CEO Martin Hoffman joined the board of a public company excited about ‘leveraging growth’ in the NDIS. A company called McMillan-Shakespeare Group, which specialises in “salary packaging, novated leasing, asset management and related financial products and services” now also manages NDIS plans and is worth millions a year.

How much of NDIS funds are going to these profit-making enterprises, with little regulation, and no requirements for any of these organisations to do anything to include disabled people? My own analysis of NDIS data shows that 4-6% of NDIS funds in ACT and NSW go to reports and assessments alone, with another 1% on plan management.

Instead of disabled people being consumers of disability services, choosing from different tins of beans, we are the beans being traded among predatory for-profit providers.

There is a path out of this that stops this profit making, while making sure disabled people have choices about the supports they use. A path that respects our right to make decisions about our own lives, while not throwing disabled people under the market bus. A way that builds a system of supports for all disabled people that need them, free from threats of cuts and changes.

But defending the vital supports that disabled people need—against cuts and from profiteers—can’t just be up to disabled people as it so often is. All of us have a stake in an NDIS that does what it says on the tin. And all of us have a stake in getting this right.

Listen to disabled people who have said what needs to be fixed with the NDIS over and over and over and over and over again.

And perhaps when the profiteers are gone from the NDIS, we might find that it still costs a fair bit, because that’s how much it costs. And that needs to be ok. Disabled people are part of our community, equal to the rest of you, and the NDIS will be there if you need it.