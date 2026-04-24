It’s Friday, a good day for a couple of shorter pieces, part of a little experiment in what is possible with this newsletter form. Mostly I find it is the longer pieces that get the best readership and response, but sometimes you just want to cut to the chase, so here’s three quick(er) reads.

Hell Broke Loose, or, The murder of Louis, vide, the Account of that Unfortunate Monarch’s Execution , engraving by William Denton, London, January 25, 1793 — Source

What we do in the shadows of incrementalism

Since being elected in 2022, the Albanese government has leant heavily into the concept of the incremental, overtly avoiding anything that fundamentally redistributes power or resources.

Yet with the NDIS they have suddenly come out of the shadows and announced they are willing to legislate a hard 5% growth cap, shift thousands of people off the scheme and narrow eligibility to those with “permanent and significant” disability. That’s a phrase that sounds clinical but in practice is vague and deeply politicised.

None of this is to say the NDIS doesn’t require reform—what major social program doesn’t?—but this heavy-handed, under-discussed approach will just harden advocates and critics into their opposing camps. Worse, it will further damage the notion of welfare.

It is not surprising to see corporate players like Martin Laverty, a provider CEO and former NDIS director, step forward to cast the government’s changes as a responsible “reset”. He claims they return the scheme to its “original intent”. His recent Guardian article talks of it dealing with “twice as many people” as envisaged, of “evidence‑based programs” for those with “mild to moderate” disability, and the need to restore “social licence” by reserving support for those who “need it the most”. It is a carefully neutral vocabulary for what is in effect a large act of austerity.

Others I’ve seen on social media (FB in particular) are suggesting reform can be managed with better regulation and auditing of providers, and there is some truth in that. But you can’t just treat NDIS reform as that sort of plumbing problem. It may feel administratively reassuring, but it sits uneasily with the original promise of the scheme as a vehicle for independent living, community participation, and self‑determination. It is precisely that sort of technocratic operation and bureaucratic control over people’s lives the NDIS was trying to circumvent.

If we’re serious about the NDIS as social citizenship rather than seeing it as a misclassified health program—which people like Laverty are basically suggesting is the case—then the starting point can’t just be better regulation of providers. It must be a political commitment to defend disabled people’s right to support, even when that is messy, decentralised and impossible to fully fit into a tidy spreadsheet.

It is this social commitment that Labor seems to be abandoning and it sits badly with, for example, their posture on taxing excessive oil and gas profits.

On the very day Mark Butler was arguing for limits on the NDIS in the name of fiscal sustainability—his resting smug face bringing an unfortunate aesthetic to proceedings—gas giants were in Canberra mounting a multimillion‑dollar campaign to head off a more robust export tax and tighter PRRT on windfall profits, warning threateningly about “investment signals” and jobs and negative advertising campaigns. Here Labor’s instincts are anything but bold: endless inquiries, modest or nonexistent adjustments, cartoon‑strip explainers asking if Australians are being “fleeced” on gas while any serious confrontation with fossil‑fuel rents is carefully avoided.

The pattern is classic neoliberal-inflected governance. And in fact, as Glenn Connely of The Australia Institute pointed out recently:

Total subsidies to coal mines, gas companies and major diesel users was up 9.4% on the $14.9 billion recorded in 2024–25. By contrast, despite widespread suggestions that its growth is ‘unsustainable’, the cost of the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) increased by only 7.6% over the same period.

When it comes to social provision, rights are conditional and revisable, to be “reset” if they outgrow an early cost estimate. When it comes to industry subsidies or super profits, not so much. Labor moves decisively to discipline disabled people’s claims on the budget but inch along on disciplining firms that are making super profits from resources the nation owns.

Bold reform for welfare policy. Incrementalism for industry.

A government that will only do something big when ambition runs downwards—limiting a social guarantee—but not with anything that runs upwards, involving extending democratic control over wealth, is showing us who they are. The value judgement quietly embedded in the “permanent and significant” badging represents Labor’s market-inflected values, not some value-neutral, expert consensus. Seen in this light, the proposed NDIS reform is not an aberration from Albanese’s cautious governance but its logical endpoint.

Pulping fiction

A must-read account from Lamestream Media of an act of cultural vandalism so stupid it takes your breath away

The Lamestream news website reports that the University of Queensland has cancelled publication, AND ordered the pulping of, 5,000 printed copies of an Indigenous children’s book, Bila, a river cycle, using its new anti‑Semitism policy and statements by the book’s illustrator as justification.

Bila, a river cycle is an environmentally themed children’s picture book written by Wiradjuri poet Jazz Money and illustrated by Matt Chun. The blurb calls it (called it) “a delightfully surprising tale of a river that walks from the mountains to the sea to learn more about the people who have polluted its waters.”

“Sorry, we are not able to source the book you are looking for right now.”

Chun, you see, wrote an in-your-face article called “We don’t mourn fascists” after the Bondi terror attack. When The Australian questioned University of Queensland Press (UQP) about it, UQP put the book “on hold” pending an internal review and “external legal processes.” And here we are.

Whatever you think of Chun’s comments, they had nothing to do with the book, and the fact that we have yet another major cultural institution asking “how high?” just because The Australian said “jump!” is what should worry us.

As happened to the Adelaide Writers Festival this year when it collapsed into cancellation after they caved to pressure and dropped author Randa Abdel-Fattah from the guest list, UQP is starting to suffer similar consequences. Lamestream further reports that both poet Evelyn Araluen and author Randa Abdel-Fattah have cancelled their connections with the publisher. Araluen didn’t pull any punches in her resignation letter:

At every turn throughout this genocide, UQP has indulged the complaints and outrage of lobby groups actively complicit in laundering Australia’s economic and political investments in genocide, causing extreme distress to your staff and authors. Dragging Palestinian, Lebanese and Aboriginal writers through patronising reviews, delaying publication dates or censoring staff - your workers and authors saw all of that and organised to minimise the impact of this mismanagement to protect their livelihoods.

It is hard enough being a writer in a small market like Australia without organisations like Adelaide Writers and UQP cancelling appearances and—ffs—pulping books on exaggerated concerns about social hygiene.

Through to the 1970s, Australia suffered under a harsh ASIO-led regime of cultural censorship that banned books and monitored authors, and as Amanda Laugesen wrote in her review of The Trials of Portnoy by Patrick Mullins, the system “brought together customs, postal regulation and various other legal mechanisms [as well as] a Literature Censorship Board, on which a mix of scholars and bureaucrats determined the fate of books.”

At least then, artists could bring pressure to bear on democratically elected governments to force them to take their foot off artists’ throats. In the 2020s rerun of this sort of cultural interference, the role of chief censor has been privatised and is being played by The Australian, while the censoring foot on throat is now a business model.

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The city and the city

The recent decision in Jarret vs the State of NSW to overturn the so‑called PARD laws—“public assembly restriction declaration”—should have us breathing a sigh of relief. Such laws go a long way to undermining citizenship in general, not just in the way they limit protest, but in how they encourage an idea of citizenship where borders are deemed more important than people.

The concept is worth lingering on.

In a recent piece in Jewish Current, Tanvi Misra argues that anti‑asylum structures lay the groundwork for authoritarianism, so that practices first tested on asylum seekers—mass detention, fast‑track courts, deportation agreements, externalisation, militarised raids—are later deployed against protesters, racialised minorities, and other internal “enemies.” In this way, fetishising border control doesn’t secure the citizenry; it redefines them as governable bodies inside an everywhere‑border, subject to the same discretionary, security‑driven power that was perfected on people who had fled other jurisdictions.

As Misra says, “If the border is everywhere its violence can have no limits.”

Or as Francesca Albanese said when asked (again) about whether Israel had a right to exist: “Israel does exist. Israel is recognised as a member of the United Nations. Besides this, there is no such thing in international law as a right of a state to exist….What is enshrined in international law is the right of a people to exist. So the state is there, the state of Israel is there, it is protected as a member of the United Nations. Does this justify the erasure of another people? Hell no.”

People before borders: that is the moral logic that is being inverted.

All of which means we in Australia are absolutely having our own Pastor Niemöller moment as more and more governments enforce stringent restrictions on speech and assembly.

The PARD laws were rushed through the NSW parliament under the enthusiastic stewardship of Premier Chris Minns on Christmas Eve, after the Bondi Beach terror attack. They allowed the police commissioner to declare vast areas of Sydney off‑limits to authorised protest on the basis of an malleable notion of “community safety” and, of course, “social cohesion”. Once a declaration was made, the long‑standing Form 1 system that gave organisers predictable, negotiated permission to march evaporated, and protesters were left exposed to expanded move‑on powers and criminal liability even when their assemblies were peaceful.

In effect, the ordinary city became an emergency zone in which political assembly was treated as a security problem rather than an expression of popular sovereignty.

For more than two decades Australia has perfected offshore detention, on Nauru and Manus Island and elsewhere, and people seeking asylum have been held in indefinite, remote detention under a regime of ministerial discretion and “tough” border protection. We told ourselves all this was exceptional, reserved for those who had “no right to be here”. In reality, we were building a template for how to treat anyone the state decides is a problem: security first, rights later, if at all.

The PARD laws were that template turned inward.

“We” will decide who gathers on our streets and the manner in which they gather.

Having taught ourselves to see asylum seekers as bodies to be managed at the border, it has became that much easier to see Palestinian solidarity marchers, First Nations activists and other dissenters on the streets of Sydney in the same light.

The everywhere-border.

Fortunately, the NSW Court of Appeal refused this underlying logic. The state conceded the PARD law burdened the implied freedom of political communication but the Court said the state had taken matters much further. They found that the law’s very purpose—discouraging assemblies to avoid “division and disharmony” in the wake of a terrorist attack—was not a legitimate goal in a system of representative government.

“It is not a constitutionally legitimate purpose to seek to discourage all forms of public assembly across a nominated geographical area to preserve social cohesion, on the grounds that the very act of holding public assemblies is apt to cause tension and division in the community…. “Suppressing public debate of certain kinds may be a means to a legitimate end, but it cannot be a legitimate end in itself.”

Yet even as Jarrett opens one door, another closes. In Queensland, the government has now made it a criminal offence, punishable by up to two years in prison, to publicly use phrases like “from the river to the sea” and “globalise the intifada”, regardless of context, intention or whether anyone present, in fact, feels threatened.

The first arrests have already been made.

Genius protest in Brisbane where a John Farnham flashmob used the lyrics of Farnham’s song ‘Two Strong Hearts’ to highlight the absurdity of these sorts of restrictions on free speech

We are well past the moment when we have to draw a line—and thank heavens the courts are.

But I’m sure you all know Pastor Niemöller’s famous First They Came poem. It warned that when repression is normalised at the margins, by the time it reaches you there is no one left to object.

Australia’s “tough” approach to asylum seekers was our long rehearsal for exactly this sort of declension: first Nauru and Manus, then PARDs, now banned slogans in Brisbane and pulped fiction into the bargain. The Court in Jarrett has, for now, interrupted that drift. But unless we see these episodes as chapters in the same story, we risk waking up one day to find that the border we fortified against “them” has quietly closed in around “us”.

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