You and me are always gonna be howdy howdy —Welch and Rawlings

The new Grattan Institute report about ways to improve Australian democracy is a welcome addition to a necessary conversation, even if, for my money, it doesn't go nearly far enough. It brings us up against the argument at the centre of a lot of our politics: should we be pursuing incremental reform or something more substantial?

Grattan comes down, very deliberately, on the side of incrementalism.

The report opens with an account of global democratic backsliding, and positions Australia as a “bright light” that nonetheless must not “take our democracy for granted”. From there, it offers five priorities—parliament, social compact, public sphere, vested interests, and crisis governance—framed as ways to “future‑proof” rather than fundamentally rethink the system. It is a politics of tuning the engine, not changing the vehicle.

The document itself is completely over-egged. Sections read very AI and it could've done with a big edit.

Nonetheless, it understands that the erosion of democracy is usually gradual, that polarisation, inequality, and corruption create the conditions for anti‑democratic actors, and that institutional quality matters. It is alert to the way economic pessimism, generational inequality, and a declining sense of national belonging can corrode the social compact long before people stop turning up to vote. As a diagnosis of pressures, the report does a good job.

But when it turns from diagnosis to prescription, you can feel the brakes go on. The “opportunities to strengthen democracy” section largely leaves core power relationships and incentives intact. The proposals would make the existing arrangements work somewhat better, but they rarely ask whether those arrangements themselves are part of the problem.

Take parliament. Grattan wants a bigger House of Representatives, better‑resourced committees, and some curbs on executive tactics like guillotining debate. All of that would help. More MPs with smaller electorates would definitely improve representation; stronger committees with guaranteed government responses could deepen scrutiny; clearer rules around urgency would make it harder for governments to ram through complex bills.

But what would really change?

The basic model remains a highly disciplined executive dominating a chamber elected from single‑member seats, with parties still the monopoly suppliers of government and agenda‑setting. There is no serious engagement with proportional representation, with alternative models of forming government, or with ways of institutionalising citizen power alongside parties.

On the social compact, the pattern is similar. Grattan is admirably clear that both growth and distribution matter, that inequality and intergenerational gaps are widening, and that belonging is in decline. It notes that the “fair go” story is fraying, especially for young people, renters and those in financial stress, and that these groups report lower trust and satisfaction with democracy.

In response, it proposes shorter waiting periods for social security for permanent migrants, faster access to citizenship and the vote, and more targeted support for those on the economic and social margins. These are humane, concrete measures that would improve people’s lives. But they are framed as repairs to the social compact, not as an opportunity to renegotiate its terms.

The deeper question—whether a democracy can remain stable when wealth and power are this skewed, and what redistribution of power (not just income) might look like—is mostly ignored.

The same applies to the public sphere. The report rightly worries about the sustainability of news media, the importance of the ABC and SBS, and the corrosive effects of misinformation. It proposes arm’s‑length funding for local and regional journalism, longer funding cycles for public broadcasters, and an expanded role for independent statistical and advisory bodies to produce accessible information for citizens. It urges experimentation with tools like pre‑bunking, content labelling, and community‑based fact‑checking. All sensible stuff.

Yet it never quite confronts how much of our information environment is structured by private platforms whose incentives are fundamentally at odds with democratic deliberation. Or the thrall in which the major parties still hold the mainstream media and let it frame debates and set agendas. We get suggestions for better public‑interest content within the existing system without recognising the entire rage‑bait model and lingering power of legacy media are the actual matters that need to be confronted.

Where the report comes closest to radicalism is in its section on vested interests.

It is unusually frank, by establishment standards, about Australians’ belief that government serves “a few big interests” and that people in government “look after themselves”. It proposes statutory lobbying registers that capture in‑house lobbyists, real‑time disclosure of meetings, tougher post‑separation employment rules—so that, for example, a retired defence minister can't just take up a job with an arms manufacturer—and publication of ministerial diaries.

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These recommendations would represent a significant tightening of the informal deal between politics and money. Even here, though, the aim is to restore confidence in representative government, not to open up more direct or ongoing forms of citizen control over decisions, which is where, I would argue, we need to direct our attention.

Finally, on crises, Grattan’s instincts are technocratic rather than democratic.

It wants a national risk register, better crisis planning, more expertise in the public service, and fiscal buffers for “rolling shocks”—from climate to pandemics to financial instability. It calls for clearer emergency powers, time limits, and disclosure of the expert advice behind crisis decisions. All of that is important. But the primary answer to future shocks is rendered as better management of the existing system, not a chance to embed citizens in decision‑making under conditions of uncertainty. Deliberative processes, assemblies, and co‑design are mentioned in passing, mostly as consultative add‑ons rather than as centres of authority.

As I often say, experts for means but citizens for ends. We need both.

You can see the report’s underlying conservatism in the way it talks about discontent. It acknowledges that some groups would “remove the current system and start again”, but stresses that these people are still a small minority, that discontent has fallen in recent years, and that most Australians value democracy and think it is “worth trying to fix”. I’m not sure I am accept such claims, but even if we did, the report only makes sense if your horizon is the next decade of policy within existing institutions.

It makes less sense if your concern is whether those institutions are capable of stewarding a just transition through climate change, technological disruption, and planetary limits. Not to mention the threats from changing international alliances and the political profile of, particularly, the United States.

Which brings us back to the central question: how radical can we afford to be, and still get things done? Grattan’s implicit answer is that we can’t afford to be very radical at all. The report is haunted by the idea that ambitious reforms will founder on “noisy losers”, and so it defaults to what looks doable inside the current party system. Proceed with imperfect reform now, it suggests, rather than wait for perfection.

As I have been making clear here for years now, I think this is a formula for stagnation, of opening up a space for those on the right who aren't constrained by the same timidity, and who tap into people's visceral concerns about their diminishing opportunities in a society of growing divisions.

And look, for sure, politics is the art of the possible, and any serious program has to reckon with institutional constraints and with what can be legislated in the next parliament, not just in the next utopia. But it is also a choice. Deciding that the two‑party executive‑centred model is not up for debate; deciding that citizen participation can be advisory but not authoritative; deciding that distributional analysis will accompany big reforms without democratising the power to decide them —these are political decisions, not iron laws.

It is a carefully constructed centrism not an eternal truth.

I mean, think about it. Australian democracy isn't in trouble because we've had a recent history of radical reform that has gone pear‑shaped. It is in the condition it is in because it has been led here, slowly but surely, by technocratic politicians too scared and too disconnected from ordinary voters, and too closely tied to vested interests, to do anything that might threaten the status quo.

If this business-as-usual approach worked, we wouldn’t need reports like this.

The rare moments when more ambitious reforms have been put forward have almost always been framed and controlled from above, filtered through a hostile media, and offered without any deeper shift in who gets to decide. In that context, public wariness tells us more about people’s mistrust of the political class than about any deep cultural allergy they have to change. Why anyone thinks a few tweaks here and there, inside the same cramped architecture, will do anything but keep us on the same, slow slide is beyond me.

We need to work at both levels at once.

We need the kind of pragmatic, evidence‑based reforms Grattan lays out—more transparent lobbying, better crisis planning, fairer treatment of migrants, a stronger public‑interest media—because they would improve people’s lives and shore up basic trust. But we also need a more ambitious conversation about transforming the underlying structures and strictures: electoral systems, the role of parties, the place of deliberative and direct democratic institutions, the constitutional position of First Nations, and the ownership and governance of the infrastructures that shape our common life.

The challenge—and the opportunity—that Grattan only half‑seizes is an ambitious, goal-orientated reform that consciously, even incrementally, moves us towards a more democratic distribution of power, rather than using incrementalism as an excuse to leave power as it is.

We should be reaching for the light on the hill, not the dimmer switch.

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