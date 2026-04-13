The Future of Everything

The Future of Everything

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Gavin Miller's avatar
Gavin Miller
15h

TD - yet again you deliver a masterpiece. I came across news of the Grattan Institute report in a The Conversation article 'To stop Australian democracy going the way of the US, here’s what we need to do' Published: April 13, 2026 5.13am AEST.

I clicked on the links in the article but was quickly overwhelmed by the length of the documents. Based on what was in The Conversation article I posted this on bsky:

'Speaking from ignorance but it would seem that the Grattan Institute is an apologist for duopoly & maintaining the staus quo? Happy to be enlightened. Besides what in the blazes is this nebulous term 'democracy'?'

Well you've enlightened me - thank you.

For the record and because of my cautious nature I ran my bsky post pass Claude Sonnet 4.6 with a question: 'Would This (my bsky post) Be Defamatory?

Almost certainly no, and here's why:

1. It's clearly an opinion 2. The "honest opinion" defence 3. It lacks the necessary sting

Calling an institution an "apologist for the duopoly" is a political and ideological characterisation ....... 6. Public interest. 'So in short — your statement is robust opinion, well within the bounds of acceptable public commentary, and very unlikely to attract any defamation risk whatsoever.'

Claude also revealed that

'The founding funding is confirmed:

Grattan began with a $15 million endowment from each of the Federal and Victorian Governments, with BHP Billiton providing $4 million and the National Australia Bank $1 million'.

It does not receive continued financial support from any state or federal government and rejects commissioned work, which according to its website, is to enable it to pursue independent research.'

'So in short — both the federal and Victorian founding governments were Labor, which is precisely why conservative critics later labelled it "Kevin Rudd's $50 million super think tank." The New Daily Though as noted, former Liberal PM John Howard also welcomed its establishment, suggesting the concept had broader bipartisan support even if the money came from Labor governments.

So once again Thanks TD. As you end with:

We should be reaching for the light on the hill, not the dimmer switch.

🎯👍💯

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Jim KABLE's avatar
Jim KABLE
13h

TD: Illuminating (and from Gavin Miller, too)! Let's make the Federal Parliament smaller and electorates larger - each House of Reps electorate sending an odd number of candidates to the Parliament. Only staff permitted to enter the corridors - all lobbyists to be met with in a large open camera-monitored area - otherwise on voice recorded (for quality and assurance purposes) Parliamentary House phones. You may laugh! Of course the other system which really appeals to me is that suggested by Nicholas Gruen - sortition. Randomly selected citizens (like for jury service for example) guided by a permanent civil service cohort - NOT on contract - for a set term - (to avoid corruption by lobbyists and vested interest purveyors) and then replaced...by another group for the next set term...incrementalism versus much needed re-form! Jim

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