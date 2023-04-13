I was thinking recently about a few units of organisational management I did at uni as an undergraduate—those wild and crazy days of youth!—and it occurred to me that what is happening with the Liberal Party in Australia is as much about basic matters of organisational dynamics as it is about politics.

The two are linked, but let’s spotlight the former.

A recent article in The Conversation—which looked at the disintegration of the major parties in remote areas—considered why parties are important as organisations:

Whatever one thinks of political parties and their members, democracies depend on them and need them to be present at the grassroots level. There are several reasons for this. The grassroots party members link political elites with citizens on the ground, informing those in office about the issues that are important to them. The grassroots membership also provides the party with a pool of potential candidates to stand in elections, as well as a group of local people who can help the party choose the right one. And, at election time, grassroots members carry out key volunteer activities like distributing how-to-vote cards and staffing election booths.

I’m not sure I agree that democracies depend on parties—surely, this is an assumption we are currently testing rather than something we can take as a given—but the thrust is right, especially the idea of parties as a way of connecting elites with citizens.

Beyond this—and related to it—the role of a political party as an organisation is about balancing the inevitable pressures that arise in the dynamic environment in which parties (organisations) operate, and by that metric alone, the Liberal Party is in a mess.

Consider what is happening with them, and in making this list, I am just scratching the surface of their problems:

They lost the 2022 Federal election, including seats that had traditionally belonged to their heartland

They lost the seat of Aston in a by-election in a manner that hasn’t happened for a century

The federal party is ripping itself apart over the Voice, with party members quitting, Ministers moving to the backbench, and the state parties openly opposing the views of the federal leader

From a management point of view, a political party is a particular form of organisation, with values, goals and a governance structure that are meant to keep everything in line. Like any organisation, it must deal with internal dissent, innovation and change, as well as influences that bear on it from the outside. It’s whole reason for existing is to manage these disparate forces, manage the direction and pace of change, and align the outcomes with core values and goals.

You can waffle on at whatever length you like about what you say you stand for—small business, small government, family values, freedom—but it is what you do that defines you as an organisation.

In short, an organisation must line up its past and its future by making decisions in the present, and those decisions are its values.

The other day, James Massola provided a good account of the Liberal Party’s internal factions, and suggested that, “After licking their wounds for 12 months, the realignment of the Liberal Party’s factional loyalties has taken shape, giving order to a much-reduced party room.”

But that conclusion misses the point of his own analysis.

Massola’s legwork on factions is valuable, but I would argue it makes more sense to suggest that the realignment is not the party regrouping but another example of it failing in its fundamental role of managing change. In fact, what they are doing is managing not changing, doubling down on a position that satisfies members but is deaf to what the broader community is trying to tell it.

That is a massive organisational failure, and the saying about deckchairs and the Titanic comes to mind.

The Party is responding to external challenges—all the matters that get lumped under the heading of culture wars—in ways that continue to alienate the very voters they need to win back.

The Voice is the classic example of this.

Massola makes the point that, “On the proposed Voice to parliament…the factional groupings make clear that at most, 10 MPs – all but a couple in the Moderate faction – support the proposal, which means it was never likely the party would embrace a Yes vote in the referendum,” which is true, but it underestimates the extent to which Dutton—and other leaders within the organisation—lack the authority to enforce a position, let alone carry it with key voters.

In the absence of that organisational coherence, of agreed values, the party drifts, landing on solutions that get them through each new crisis but which don’t solve the underlying problem, leading to yet more problems.

Even if they manage to scupper the Voice referendum, there is little political upside in it because too many people outside the party don’t align with the values that that scuppering would represent.

Put it this way:

As an organisation, the party’s primary goal is to win elections, not scupper the referendum, but no-one within the party can articulate a coherent understanding of how the party might achieve that primary goal. In fact, the scuppering will likely work against it. In this sense, the party’s values are nothing more than an elevated form of ignorance, a default position they fall back on in the absence of a clear path to their primary goal, and no organisation can function successfully under those circumstances.

The Liberal Party’s purpose, from the time of its formation, was to manage the prosperity arising in Australia after the Second World War and to do so within the bounds of a socially conservative framework that was amenable to capital.

As I said in an earlier piece, the post-war division of politics between labour and non-labour—the logic that gave the “majors” their shape—no longer holds, in large part because of the bipartisan approach to economic policy that gave us the Labor-created/Coalition-supported neoliberal regime in operation since the 1980s.

This neoliberal order has undermined the material basis that formed the logic of the major parties, as well as our major institutions, and it is why everything from education, to housing, to the provision of welfare, to work itself have been so radically changed and why so many are struggling in the current socio-economic dispensation.

In short, the Liberal Party was designed to manage problems that no longer exist, and they have failed to properly reform themselves to manage the world they had a big hand in creating, the world we live in now. In the end, they flirted with Abbott; had a chance to regroup and repurpose under Turnbull; but then chose Morrison, and that was the symbolic and practical moment that sent them into their current death spiral.

The additional problem—and it arises from all this—has been the infiltration of the party by religionists of various degrees of extremity who not only don’t share the founding principles of the party but are seeking to use the organisation for their own ends. Alex Turnbull wrote a good piece about this recently, noting that:

I suspect that at this point the Liberal Party is too far gone…. The branches have been stacked, the organization fundamentally cannot be pulled back from control exerted by these more extremist groups and worst of all for all involved it appears much of the Australian public has figured this out.

It is interesting that Turnbull and Dan Andrews both alighted on that key fact, that people have figured them out, but I want to suggest that what people have figured out is more fundamental from an organisational point view.

The religionists may well succeed and bring a new coherence to the Liberal Party—though it will no longer be the Liberal Party—but there is a bigger point here, and it is applicable to Labor as well.

At the last Federal election (and the two most recent state elections) around thirty per cent of people voted for someone other than the major parties.

As George Megalogenis put it in a recent article: “There is a grim set of numbers connecting the three coalition governments thrown out of office over the past 12 months to the Labor regimes that replaced them. It is the historically low primary votes for the main parties – regardless of location, length of incumbency, or popularity of leaders…. The two-party system as we knew it in the 20th century, when a new government started with a primary vote of around 50 per cent, and its opponent still had a base in the low 40s, is officially cooked.”

The traditional idea of a political party as a structure for organising how we do politics, then, may itself no longer be the best way to connect citizens and elites in a way that citizens themselves can live with, and maybe it is this—rather than just their problems with the Liberals—that people have figured out.

Democracy may still require parties, but people have figured out that it doesn’t need them to dominate in the way they have since the 1950s; and as alternatives have arisen from the teal mists of the leafy suburbs, it appears that enough people don’t want them to dominate. If parties are to survive at all, let alone prosper, they will have to reinvent themselves as organisations, especially in the way they develop and maintain their relationship with citizens.

What are the chances?

