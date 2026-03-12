Before we get to main part of the newsletter, I’ve had a bunch of emails recently about progress on my forthcoming book about the culture wars, so I thought I do a little update. I finished a draft early this year, which went through an editing process. MUP then require that, before progressing to final draft, the manuscript be assessed by two peer reviewers.

Most publishers don’t require this, but I was actually happy for it to be done: if not a little trepidatious. As the author I am not allowed to know who the peer reviewers are, only that they would likely be academics with expertise in Australian politics, history and maybe even economics. The first review came back pretty quickly and I was really chuffed with the assessment. Not only did the reviewer give the book a big thumbs up, he/she made a number of really useful suggestions for clarification and improvements that I will incorporate into the final version.

The second peer review only came in this week and I was getting worried. Fortunately, if anything, it was even more positive. Again, a few suggestions for minor tweaks, and I really appreciated observations like this: “I think this is what makes the book different from a simple account of the Australian culture wars and what also provides its energy and its compelling proposition for the general reader. There is a nicely building sense throughout that we are going to arrive with some bold recommendations for how Australians can move past the culture wars, and indeed we do arrive there.”

So, now I am doing another draft which will be worked on by a copy editor as well, and over the next little while we will arrive at a final version. I’m getting really excited about it being out in the world and I’m rapt with how it has turned out.

We settled on a title a few weeks ago which is: The Culture Wars: Identity, Belonging and the Transformation of Australian Politics. The offical release date is October 13. We don’t have a cover yet, but I will share it when we do. There will be an offical launch at Readings in Carlton, with former ABC Radio Big Ideas host, Paul Barclay presiding. I hope locals can get along. And there will be other events elsewhere which I will confirm once they’re confirmed!

Before the release date, you will be able to preorder a copy and I will provide details for that when I have them. I’m hoping subscribers will get behind this as pre-sales really help with the overall marketing and impact. As ever, your support will be crucial.

It wasn’t an easy book to write by any means, but I loved the process. Part of the challenge was that the publisher specified that I keep it short—around 50K words—and it changed entirely how I went about the writing. It turned out to be a really good discipline, and I think you’ll find that the final version rockets along, covering an immense amount of ground in a compelling way, using ‘the culture wars’ as a powerful frame for understanding the strengths and weaknesses of our political system.

The Iliad and Iran

I was flicking through some old bookmarks the other day and came across Simone Weil’s essay, “The Iliad, or The Poem of Force”. With Trump’s war in Iran on one screen, Pete Hegseth boasting his way through interviews on another, and Albanese’s careful evasions on a third, it felt less like an essay on Homer and more like a field guide to how power behaves right now.

Matrakçı Nasuh illustrates the cities encountered by the Ottoman army as they marched from Istanbul to Baghdad, then Tabriz (above), and the return journey through Halab and Eskisehir.

Weil’s claim is stark: “The true hero, the true subject, the centre of the Iliad is force,” she writes. So, not Achilles, not Hector, not even the gods, but force itself—“force employed by man, force that enslaves man, force before which man’s flesh shrinks away.” Force is the x “that turns anybody who is subject to it into a thing,” and “exercised to the limit, it turns man into a thing in the most literal sense: it makes a corpse out of him.”

Crucially, no one really controls this force. The powerful are “swept away, blinded, by the very force [they] imagined [they] could handle,” and end up suffering from the same violence they unleashed. The Iliad becomes a study in how “the conquered brings misfortune to the conqueror, and vice versa,” and how, before force, “executioner and victim stand equally innocent…brothers in the same distress.” Achilles’ killing spree after Patroclus’ death, when he is “raging, wild”, is exactly this: a man who thought he commanded war now driven by it.

This is where Nemesis comes in. Weil argues that Greek thought is haunted by a moral geometry: “This retribution… which operates automatically to penalize the abuse of force, was the main subject of Greek thought.” Push beyond a certain measure and the world pushes back—not because the gods are keeping score, but because violence sets off chains of consequence that nobody can master.

Sound familiar?

The Greeks, she says, were “geometricians in the apprenticeship to virtue,” people who treated “limit, measure, equilibrium” as central to how life should be lived. The modern West, by contrast, “no longer even has a word to express it”; ideas of limit and balance survive only in “the vocabulary of technics.” We are “only geometricians of matter.” We can do the maths on missiles and markets; we have lost the language for when to stop.

Hold all that in your head and then listen to how our leaders talk about Iran.



Trump and Hegseth and bragging inside the poem of force

Trump’s approach to the Iran war could have been written as a negative illustration of Weil’s argument. He talks about what is already a rapidly widening regional conflict as if it were a clean‑up job that could be done in “an hour” or be over “very soon”. Iran is something to be “taken out”, not a society with its own agency or a region with its own fragile balances.

Pete Hegseth, Trump’s defence secretary, plays the Achilles role on cable news. He promises the “most lethal and precise air power campaign in history”, insists “this is not a fair fight”, and brags that US and Israeli intelligence will “dictate [Iran’s] destiny”. He tells Americans that “we’re willing to go as far as we need to in order to be successful”, explicitly saying you never tell the enemy—or the press—what your limits are. Asked about casualties, he complains that the media is trying to “make people uncomfortable about what war really is” and suggests talk of dead civilians risks “handcuffing our warriors”. It is the same moral universe as Achilles facing Hector and rejecting any notion of terms: “Lions don’t come to terms with men… nor do wolves and lambs have a heart that can be brought to agreement,” a world where “there will be no truce of any kind till one of us has fallen and glutted the war‑god with his blood”.

What Trump and Hegseth embody is political force without measure and without shame. It assumes that American and Israeli power can be applied and withdrawn at will, that escalation can be finely controlled, that the costs will always land on someone else. It is exactly what Weil has in mind when she describes those who “always forget that force is a thing of chance,” which “at the very moment when they are invoking it…is escaping from their grasp and flowing in quite a different direction, like liquid or sand.”

Liquid or sand. Perfect. And here we are.

The “geometrical” retribution is already emerging. A US strike on a naval base in southern Iran appears to have also hit the nearby Share Tayiba elementary school in Minab, killing at least 168 children and 14 teachers, in what CNN and others describe as the deadliest single incident of civilian casualties so far. Satellite imagery suggests the school was struck almost simultaneously with the base, likely due to outdated targeting data or a failure to update the target set.

At sea, a US submarine torpedoed the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena off Sri Lanka, sinking it in minutes. Sri Lankan authorities recovered around 87 bodies and rescued 32 sailors; roughly 60 others are missing, presumed dead. Hegseth crowed in Washington that a ship which “thought it was safe in international waters” instead met “a quiet death”, as if those men in the water were props in a movie on which you can turn down the sound.

Reports from Sri Lanka make it clear there was no US effort to rescue survivors.

This is force doing exactly what Weil says it does: turning everyone into things. Iranian sailors become faceless enemies whose drowned bodies barely rate a mention; Iranian schoolchildren are reduced to a “tragic incident” caused by “outdated intelligence”. The Americans pushing the buttons become people who talk about “dominance” and “incapacitating structures” and “controlling airspace”, not about killing kids or leaving sailors to die. Achilles, “raging, wild”, cutting down a Trojan who begs for his life is closer to this than we’d like to think.

If Trump and Hegseth are acting out the Iliad in hi‑res, Anthony Albanese is playing a subtler part.



Albanese’s “moderation” and marvellous indifference

The Albanese government has worked hard to present its Iran stance as cautious and defensive. When Australia sends one of its most advanced surveillance aircraft into a live war zone, the Prime Minister describes it as “defensive”, stresses that we will take no “offensive” role, and studiously avoids the word “war”. Penny Wong talks about “collective self‑defence” and glides past questions about whether we’ve joined the conflict.

Meanwhile, legal experts point out that, under any sensible reading, Australia is now a participant. We are providing high‑value military capabilities in support of US and Israeli operations; we’ve filed a self‑defence letter under Article 51 of the UN Charter; we are backing US claims about Iran’s threat and endorsing its campaign. As an ABC analysis put it, “are we engaged in warfare?…the straightforward answer is: yes, Australia is indeed at war.”

This double game—walking into the war while dancing around the word—is what Weil would call the peril of moderation. “A moderate use of force, which alone would enable man to escape being enmeshed in its machinery, would require a superhuman virtue,” she writes.

And I don't see any super humans involved in this, do you?

In reality, what passes for moderation is often just another way of lining up behind force while feeling morally superior. “Prestige,” she says, “from which force derives at least three quarters of its strength, rests principally upon that marvelous indifference that the strong feel toward the weak, an indifference so contagious that it infects the very people who are the objects of it.”

That “marvelous indifference” is all over our Iran debate. We talk about “supporting deterrence”, “keeping sea lanes open”, “standing with allies”. We don’t talk much about 168 dead kids in a school we almost certainly helped bomb, or about sailors drowning in the Indian Ocean while an American defence secretary boasts about a “quiet death”. Palestinians in Gaza—whose genocide is the political and moral backdrop to this war—are treated as a separate file, something for another day and another set of talking points.

Incrementalism, in this light, isn’t a brake on force. It’s the house style of a country that has forgotten how to say no.

Geometricians of matter

Defence and foreign affairs can map shipping lanes, estimate missile ranges, cost deployments, war‑game escalation ladders. They can tell you, within a range, how much risk an RAAF aircraft faces over the Gulf, how a conflict might impact energy prices, what it means for AUKUS timelines.

What they cannot or will not do is articulate limits, the moral and political boundaries: wars we will not join, even if the US asks; operations we will not back, even if the lawyers can construct an argument; lines beyond which our participation in force does more damage to our own polity than any alliance rupture could. Those questions barely appear in public, and when they do, they’re waved away as naive.



Inside the machinery

Weil has a haunting description of how force feels from the inside: “The man who is the possessor of force seems to walk through a non‑resistant element; in the human substance that surrounds him nothing has the power to interpose, between the impulse and the act, the tiny interval that is reflection.” Our government likes to tell us that, by being there, we make things more careful, more legal, more controlled. Weil would be sceptical. “Where there is no room for reflection, there is none either for justice or prudence,” she says. If your starting point is that, in the end, you will always back Washington, the room for reflection has already been stripped out. What remains are questions of timing and spin.

Nemesis, in this register, is not about gods smiting empires. It is about the way a system of force, once we are inside it, throws up consequences we didn’t intend and can’t manage: regional escalation, blowback against our own forces, legal and moral complicity in unlawful acts, the normalisation of permanent war as background noise. Australia is now inside that machinery. The fact we arrived there more politely than Trump doesn’t change anything.



Labor, unions, and the memory of limits

If Weil is right that we’ve forgotten how to think in terms of limits, the bitter irony is that the Australian labour movement is one of the places where that memory still flickers. Trade unions were early, and often lonely, opponents of the Vietnam War: waterside workers walked off the job over US intervention even before Canberra sent troops, and union meetings in the late 1960s passed resolutions calling on conscripts to “lay down their arms” rather than participate in “heinous barbarism…upon innocent men, women and children”. The moratoriums that helped end conscription and pull Australian forces out of Vietnam were built on coalitions of unions, churches, students and Labor figures who refused the idea that alliance politics and technocratic judgment were enough.

Maybe that history hasn’t gone away. The ACTU’s recent statements on Gaza describe the union movement as “a movement of peace” that “opposes war, racism, and oppression”, calling for a permanent ceasefire, an end to the use of starvation as a weapon, an end to the occupation, and for Australia to “end all military trade with Israel” and impose targeted sanctions. Inside Labor itself, rank‑and‑file branches and key unions have pushed back against AUKUS and the party leadership’s lock‑step approach to US strategy, forming groups like Labor Against War and pushing anti‑AUKUS motions through dozens of branches.

From a Weil perspective, that’s not a sentimental footnote; it’s the political resource Albanese is trying to manage away, and how dare he. The same movement that once defied “all the way with LBJ” is now told to get comfortable with “all the way with Anthony A” on AUKUS and Iran, to treat questions of war and genocide as matters for experts and factional deals rather than lines that must not be crossed. If there is any hope of re‑learning the Greek art of measure in Australian politics, it lies in that older Labor and union instinct: the willingness to say that some uses of force are intolerable, whatever the polling, and that solidarity is owed first to the people under the bombs, not the governments dropping them.

If we took Weil seriously, Australian foreign policy would start from the question of limits. Not “how far can we go without upsetting Washington?”, but “what are the lines we will not cross, because crossing them would damage us more deeply than any alliance rupture?”

As a bare minimum, that would mean: No participation in wars of aggression or “pre‑emptive” adventures dressed up as self‑defence. No complicity—military, diplomatic or rhetorical—in actions that amount to genocide, such as Israel’s campaign in Gaza. No deployment of Australian forces into major conflicts without an honest admission that this is war, and a parliamentary vote after full public debate.

It would also mean telling ourselves the truth. If “the straightforward answer is: yes, Australia is indeed at war,” then ministers should say so and own it. If we are not prepared to own it, that is a reason not to go.

Weil thought the Greeks were wise because they understood that force is always a bad master, even when you think you’ve harnessed it to a good cause. They treated “limit, measure, equilibrium” as political questions, not just technical ones. We treat them as engineering problems and legal footnotes and shame on us.

Until that changes, we will keep doing what we are doing now: backing Trump’s latest foreign military adventure, sliding “incrementally” into yet another Middle East war, eyeless in Gaza, and reassuring ourselves that, because we did it carefully and with good process, Nemesis will look the other way.

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