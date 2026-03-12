The Future of Everything

The Future of Everything

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Glenn Jones's avatar
Glenn Jones
1d

It is obvious that the ALP, which I am a member of at the moment, has ,oved to the right too far. Most people I talk to can't stand what the USA are doing and what they appear to have planned. So why are we following them?

Albanese needs to go in my opinion as he has been weak since the day he was elected. Not able to introduce meaningful change for the better like tax reforms or in this case just standing up to Trump.

I am also a unionist and anti-war in this case. We should not get involved in anything Trump does. What happens if he decides to take over Canada for instance? Do we send troops and support there too? And if so to which side? I know where my support would go, but with a weak head, I doubt support will go to the side I support.

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Dave Irving's avatar
Dave Irving
1d

Whenever I think Albanese couldn't possibly be a bigger disappointment, he outdoes himself. Our involvement in the Iran adventure is even more foolish, and will be far more destructive, than our involvement in Vietnam.

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