There was a big splash in Nine Entertainment media this week about a new poll (by their in-house polling company, Resolve) which purported to show a significant drop in support for the Voice to Parliament, calmly reported on Twitter by James Massola:

Paul Karp from The Guardian pointed to a recent Essential poll that showed a “slight decline since 2022, but steady throughout 2023,” suggesting that the Resolve poll might have been an outlier, and he urged a little caution in how we interpret the figures:

A few points: * The Essential poll shows support for Voice holding up at 59% to 41% * About one in 20 polls are "outliers" - could explain movement beyond margin of error * Wait to see if it's an actual trend

Nonetheless, responding to Karp’s post, polling expert Kevin Bonham noted that:

The trend of decline in support for the Voice across multiple polls is overwhelming. Essential is unusual in being stable in recent months. Resolve is the lowest yet, but it's far from isolated (eg Morgan 54% Freshwater 56). My estimate is Yes is now on about 56 two-answer preferred ie midway between this week's Essential and Resolve. Dropping at close to 1% per month.

It is all a reminder that, apart from the fact that the actual mechanism of the referendum—demanding not just a majority of voters across the nation voting Yes, but also a majority of Yes votes in a majority of states—the No-case is much easier to make, lending itself to all sorts of scary claims that play into the (sometimes legitimate) fears of those who don’t follow every political issue closely.

The media love the conflict, of course, and so have a built-in bias that amplifies the negativity, and they will jump onto any “evidence” that plays to that bias with relish: see the Massola tweet above.

So, I want to make a few points about where we are in this process, and to make it very clear that I support the Yes vote and genuinely can’t see any advantage accruing to First Nation’s people—to any of us—if the referendum is defeated. I also want to address what I think are the strongest objections to the Voice because I was always taught that honest argument requires you address the best arguments against your position, not the weakest.

I’ve spent the last couple of days reading The Voice to Parliament Handbook put together by Thomas Mayo and Kerry O’Brien, and I’m happy to say it does a good job of setting out the Yes case in an honest and straightforward way.

In fact, it is a great reminder of how thin and misleading the official No-case—led by Warren Mundine and Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price—largely is, and the authors of the Handbook quickly and politely make short work of all the main claims made against the Voice, debunking, for instance, the idea that it amounts to a third chamber (p.50), and explaining clearly why the referendum question itself does not (and should not) contain all the details of the final design of the Voice and why that job belongs to parliament (p.60).

Most importantly, it sets out the design principles that would guide the final form the institution of the Voice would take (pp. 55-57) and I must admit, some of this was new (and reassuring) to me. I’ve started sending copies of the Handbook to friends and family who are only marginally engaged with the matter because, as I say, I think it does a good job setting out the details, and it does it in a way that speaks from the heart and the head.

However, the clarity of the Handbook is also a reminder of problems with the way the Yes-case is being mounted, and I think the Albanese government is, so far, letting the Yes-team down, something that is being reflected in those polling numbers I mentioned at the beginning.

In fact, this failure goes to the point I made in my last piece about Albanese’s softly-softly and incremental approach to policy in general, and it is a perfect example of how that approach leaves something like the Voice vulnerable to misinterpretation. Not only that, but it leaves hanging a key issue about the efficacy of the Voice, which is something that not even the Handbook really addresses.

I know she riles a lot of people, but the strongest argument I have heard against the Voice is that put forward by DjabWurrung Gunnai Gunditjmara Senator Lidia Thorpe. She was asked recently (in an excellent ABC article) what she would say to people who disagree with her scepticism about the Voice and she said:

It's important to remember that the Voice has been sold to First Nations people as something that will empower them, will finally give them a real say in government policies. At the same time, it has been sold to conservatives as a body that will have no power, that will have no more ability to impact government policy than any other advisory body. The people that disagree with me need to face this contradiction and listen to the many sovereign voices around the country that don't accept this contradiction.

The contradiction Thorpe cites is real, and it is underlined by Albanese’s wishy-washy approach to advocacy in general. The whole thrust of his incrementalist approach is that you don’t want to scare the horses, that you want to “take people with you”, and he uses this to justify everything from not revisiting the stage-three tax cuts to not introducing stronger controls on carbon emissions.

Given this, why should we believe that an Albanese Government, confronted with a series of bold recommendations from the Voice would do anything other than run the line that we have to take things slowly and then do its best to slow-track anything that they judged a little risky?

The prime minister can’t have it both ways, and that is exactly the point Thorpe is making. Albanese can’t take credit for supporting the Voice as a transformative policy if everything about his approach to governance says he is going to apply the same sort of incrementalism to Voice recommendations that he has to nearly everything else.

So, let me try and address Thorpe’s concern.

The first thing I would say is that giving the Voice constitutional recognition—the whole point and purpose of the referendum—goes a long way to undermining the idea that the Voice will have no power. Once it is in the Constitution it can’t be disbanded and that recognition gives it a legitimacy and power that it would not otherwise have.

As the Handbook notes, “the principle of listening to Indigenous peoples can only be guaranteed by the will of the Australian people through constitutional recognition…[L]egislation can be changed, but an amendment to the Constitution will mean the Voice will be ongoing and can’t be silenced in the future.”

That fact gives a lot of momentum to whatever recommendations the Voice puts forward, making it harder for the incrementalists to invoke their usual go-slow approach.

I would also note that the Voice, as it is being put forward by the government, is the beginning, not the end of a process. The idea is that we move from Voice, to Treaty, to Truth, and I have written before about Thorpe’s preference for Treaty first, as well as her views on sovereignty, and part of me is persuaded by them. But the Indigenous groups responsible for the Voice and the Uluru Statement from the Heart have chosen a different sequence, the government is supporting that sequence, and under such circumstances, I don’t think we should risk stumbling at the first step by voting No.

Still, it will be incredibly important to move towards Treaty and Truth as quickly as possible, presuming a successful Yes vote, and to keep faith with the overall intent of the process.

There is another reason that Thorpe's concerns about a contradiction between empowerment and an advisory role might be overstated, and it is that a properly constituted forum like the Voice, one that is genuinely representative and designed around deliberation—as the design principles make clear it will be—is an incredibly powerful forum, something years of studying similar bodies has shown me.

This is a little harder to explain but let me try.

Anyone who has looked in detail at things like deliberative polls, citizens’ juries, citizens’ assemblies, and even the kitchen table conversations that defined the various Voices Of movements in electorates around the country, knows the power of this consultative approach. It’s not that everyone gets everything that they want all the time. The power of such groups lies in the fact that people are heard, that they are taken seriously, that participation itself is power, and that the process builds trust. The democratic advantage of such assemblies lies in their representative design and, I would argue, it is enhanced by their power to recommend rather than legislate.

This means you still have to do the work of convincing parliament, of convincing voters, but that’s the way it should be in democracy, and that alone provides impetus for people to be more engaged in the process. As Alana Johnson from Voices4Indi said of Cathy McGowan’s use of kitchen table conversations in 2013:

Cathy McGowan went forth, not with a list of issues from a consultation. She went forth as the voice of the people. She knew that she was standing there expressing what people had said. And I think that made a huge difference because they heard themselves in Cathy’s voice and they were ready to go with her.

Mary Crooks, from the Victoian Women’s Trust, the originator of this methodology, said a similar thing about how the process played out in Indi:

‘Everybody who participated – everybody – needs to have a sense that what they said and what their group said has actually been taken into account’, and that the reporting process distils what was said ‘faithfully and with rigour.’ This happened in Indi, and when the report was done, Cathy McGowan had what Crooks called ‘this extraordinary authentic platform from which to speak … this incredible platform of community voice. She knew it. She understood it. She got it, and she worked beautifully with it.’

In other words, we shouldn’t underestimate the power of such consultation and recommendation. Everything we know about such bodies gives us confidence that they can be enormously persuasive despite—perhaps even because of—their lack of veto power.

The Voice is precisely this sort of deliberative body and I have confidence that those who participate in it—even the politicians—will find it hard to resist its inherent democratic power, the sort of power and empowerment that emerges time after time in these community-based organisations. And all this will apply even more so with the Voice, with its consitutional recognition and the authority of First Nation leaders.

Overall, then, I think Senator Thorpe’s stated contradiction underestimates the power that inheres in a body of deliberation and recommendation that stands outside the party-political system and that is based in deep community consultation and connection. It is more powerful than she allows.

Still, Thorpe’s point stands: the Voice can only provide recommendations and they will always be vulnerable to the usual fobs and decoys of the parliamentary process. Even if you accept the reasons I give as to why they would much less vulnerable to this sort of politicking than you might presume, they are still, to some extent, vulnerable: let’s not deny that.

But let’s also not deny that the existence of such a constitutionally recognised body as the Voice makes it infinitely more probable that First Nation’s concerns will be addressed than if such a body did not exist. And this isn’t a “it’s-better-than-nothing” argument: it is an argument that says a consitutionally recognised and properly designed body of deliberation and recommendation is an incredibly powerful thing, and my inclination—desire—is to seize the opportunity the referendum presents to create that sort of body.

And even if we are concerned that a Yes vote won’t give us all we want, it would be naive to presume that a No vote would set us up for anything better.