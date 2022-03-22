In 2020, I was one of a number of authors of a policy brief about what we called a Liveable Income Guarantee, which was a rethought version of a UBI, a universal basic income (not to be conflated with a negative income tax).

The paper generated some good debate, as was intended, and now, some our key proposals have been picked up the Greens as part of their own Liveable Income Guarantee (LIG) policy, released this week.

The Greens’ policy differs in some respects to the version Elise Klein, John Quiggin, Jane Goodall, Troy Henderson and I put forward, but both approaches share a commitment to addressing the worst aspects of our current welfare system, specifically by raising the daily rate that the various beneficiaries receive, and by taking away the onerous, humiliating and cruelty-is-the-point “mutual obligations” welfare recipients are forced to go through.

Our proposal was driven by an underlying belief that we need to think of “work” as a more general participation in the good of society, and that the social contract can be satisfied by different sorts of activities that aren’t necessarily encompassed within the realm of a market-based job. As we said in our original paper:

The politics of welfare restriction that has hardened in place over the last several decades has increasingly co-opted the issue of employment and income support to various forms of division and culture war, an approach that directly contradicts the key lesson of the pandemic, that ‘we are all in this together’. Such co-opting undermines what we take as a key premise of policy in this area, that the only way to respond effectively to such disruption is on the basis of fairness and social solidarity. The guiding principle here, then, is that we need to focus on co-operation rather than competition, and on giving everyone the opportunity to contribute to society, whether or not they generate a market income.

Even on the progressive side of politics, this approach can be controversial, particularly to the extent that it challenges traditional ideas of work, but it is important that we be willing to confront these matters, even if that means courting friendly fire.

The key elements of the Greens’ policy are that it would increase the single maximum base payment rate to $88 per day for the JobSeeker Payment; Parenting Payment; Age Pension; Carer’s Payment; Disability Support Pension; Farmhouse Allowance; ABSTUDY; AUSTUDY; Youth Allowance; Crisis Payments.

As well:

• The partner rate would be 75% of the new single rate so that each member of a couple would have a maximum base rate of 75% of the single rate (with some provisos) • Supplementary payments such as the Energy Supplement and the pension supplement would be incorporated into the base income support payment rates. • Commonwealth Rent Assistance arrangements remain the same • Income support payments would be indexed twice per year to the higher of average weekly earnings (AWE) and consumer price index (CPI). • All payments would be benchmarked every six months against the Melbourne Institute’s Poverty Lines (single person, in workforce, including housing costs - $612.65 per week for the September 2021 Quarter). • The partner income test taper rate would reduce from 60 cents to 27 cents per dollar of income. • For each dollar of income above $300 per fortnight, payment will be reduced by 60 cents. • An additional disability and illness supplement would apply to people with a disability or illness that prevents them from undertaking full-time paid work. The supplement would not be assessable income for determining income support entitlements and would be indexed twice per year to the higher of AWE and CPI. Initially set at $50 per week for singles and $155 per week for couples. • Families, including single parents would still be eligible for FTB payments and supplements as under the current system. The following requirements would be removed: • mutual obligations • the liquid assets waiting period • the one week waiting period • the third-party verification • the parental income and asset test for those not living at home (those living at home would still be subject to it). Newly arrived residents' waiting period would be reduced to a maximum of six months. Jobseeker eligibility age would be lowered to eighteen years of age, and no income support recipient would be worse off. Centrelink would be given 5,000 extra permanent staff.

I am also pleased to see that part of the policy is to replace the privatised Jobactive scheme with a public employment service. Few things have damaged our society more than the introduction of profit-making into the task of finding people jobs, and it is essential we stop commodifying the unemployed in this way. The only way to do that is move the system back into government control.

Finally, the proposal will end some of the most draconian welfare trends of recent years by abolishing the Cashless Debit Card, Basics Card, Work for the Dole, Parents Next, and youth employment programs obligations.

It would be interesting to hear from critics specifically which of the above elements they cannot support, as a way of developing the discussion.

As John Quiggin writes in his summary of the Greens’ policy, it “would greatly improve the position of millions of Australians on low incomes at the expense of reducing the disposable incomes and wealth of the well-off, with a particular impact on the very rich,” though he also notes that “barring a complete revolution in Australian politics, there’s no chance the next election will lead to such a result, or even a serious move in that direction.”

That is no doubt true, but as I say, it is important that these ideas are put on the table and debated. That’s what we were trying to do with our original paper, and it seems to me that is part of what the Greens are trying to do in devising their own version of a Liveable Income Guarantee.

I spoke with Elise Klein, one of the coauthors of our original piece, and we talked about claims that an LIG might trap people on social security, a concern often raised in these discussions.

She said that “my issue with this is that it overlooks that people who are unemployed are already working (emphasis added)—doing important unpaid social reproductive labour which is critical for the economy and society—and they need a liveable income guarantee to live. This isn’t about lack of ‘aspiration’ or trapping people out of ‘labour’ but a genuine recognition of what the economy is—that unpaid work is work too, and that the economy free rides on it.”

This concern about unpaid work being taken for granted in most welfare models, is key.

Klein continued: “We need to appreciate and support people for doing this work, not keep them poor on the current system that thinks you need to compel people into the labour market.”

She also made the point that we now have the experience of the Covid payments, and they have acted as a natural experiment as to what happens when you raise people’s welfare in the way the Greens’ policy is proposing.

Klein notes that we “have just seen through the $550 covid experiment that higher payments, broadening eligibility, and suspending mutual obligations shows how the current system is so wrong.

“With the $550 covid experiment, people used the money carefully, and used it to either support themselves to get into the labour market or supported their ongoing unpaid work.”

This flies in the face of so many knee-jerk objections to increasing welfare payments and easing eligibility, and it is something Klein has investigated in further research, which concluded:

Better outcomes, including employment outcomes, would be achieved by providing people with a living wage, treating all people’s time with respect, and providing quality, supportive, voluntary assistance to people who are able to engage with the labour market.

For me, the bottom line is that we must stop punishing people for being ill, injured, disabled, for having to look after children or older parents, for studying, and for being unemployed—any of the myriad reasons people are not able to participate in the market-based jobs economy—and provide them with the best support we can to maximise their participation in society, and to free them from the stigma and abuse associated with our current welfare system, of which Robodebt was the pinnacle example.

So, I welcome the Greens’ policy with open arms. It moves us significantly in a better direction, and it has the added benefit of opening the Overton Window, of expanding the nature of the debate we need to have in this area.