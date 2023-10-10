I’m still choosing to believe that the Yes vote will win, that there is community activity that is swaying people despite what the polls say.

I know, I know.

If the worst happens and No prevails, there will be plenty of blame to go around, and the cravenness of Dutton opposition should be at the top of that list. Sure, he makes a lovely seafood chowder, but his willingness to sacrifice decency on the altar of political expediency will stand forever as one of the most cowardly and ruinous acts committed by an Australian politician in my lifetime. It speaks to the complete collapse of conservatism in Australian politics and its capitulation to the worse extremes of the global right.

The failure of the mainstream media to hold him to account for any of this is part of that cravenness, so rightly, then, the other target of our ire will be the various means of political communication that afflict our democracy. This, obviously, includes the role of legacy and social media in promoting misinformation and outright lies, as well as providing a platform for every sort of abuse directed at key members of the Yes campaign, and I will get to that.

But it is also includes the fact that the Albanese Government communicated poorly in the vital early stages of the campaign, and then allowed a document of lies to be sent to every household in the nation. It is beyond belief that the Parliament allowed such a document to be distributed and it speaks to major flaws in how the political class understand the threat that democracy is under in this digital age.

Thank heavens there have been journalists like Katharine Murphy, Rohan Connolly, David Crowe, Rachel Withers and Laura Tingle willing to point out of the lies of the No campaign. But if No wins anyway, a huge part of our discussion should be about how and why the mainstream media—the self-described watchdog on political power and a cornerstone of a functionary democracy—has so thoroughly failed us.

Tingle is amongst those brave enough to call out her own profession, and we should welcome this sort of commentary:

The willingness of some sections of the media to perpetuate misinformation, and of other sections of the media to get lost in attempts at false balance, has made nigh on impossible a reasonably rational debate about what a permanent advisory body to the parliament and executive, whose actual remit would be defined and controlled by the parliament, might mean both symbolically and practically to Indigenous Australians. Once again, it seems our leaders and newspapers "are not brainy enough or honest enough to try to teach Australians what it means". And this is not because those leaders didn't know.

The Monthly’s Rachel Withers has also been at the forefront:

Of course, “No” misinformation was always going to reach voters with or without the help of the media. But journalists had an obligation to do more to than just repeat it, which is what much of the media has done for the past several months, from echoing claims that the Voice lacks “detail” (which both sides well know will be determined by parliament) to platforming suggestions that the Voice is “divisive” (both Labor and the Liberals back a Voice in some form) or “risky” (legal experts have repeatedly debunked this one). As the famous journalism lesson goes: “If someone says it’s raining and another person says it’s dry, it’s not your job to quote them both. Your job is to look out of the fucking window and find out which is true.” The vast majority of the Australian media simply couldn’t be bothered looking outside, not even for something as important as this.

Sadly, such clarity from key individuals isn’t enough, and we really need to get this through our heads. It isn’t enough.

As some of us having been arguing for a LONG time, the old verities of political journalism no longer hold, and the profession has to be rethought from the ground up. It isn’t enough to have a few—even a lot—of decent individual journalists doing good work and recognising the problems of practical matters like “false balance”. They are still working within a system that is rotten to its core, structurally damaged, and unable to report politics in a way that protects democracy.

Part of the issue is that too many journalists hold the audience in contempt and therefore have absolutely no interest in listening to even the most reasoned criticism. Here is one of them casually dismissing Victorian voters as gullible fools.

Tell me again, who’s gullible?

There is also the point I have raised many times in these pages, that “the political media is situated in a matrix of public interest journalism and private profit that cannot be reconciled. This creates perverse incentives all along the media-politics continuum and it is hardly a wonder that the product that is popped out at the end of it—the news we all consume—is a strange brew of truth, lies, substance and ephemera which we simply have no way of decoding consistently and satisfactorily.”

In an illustration of this, and in an extraordinary piece the other day, Grace Tame documented the way in which News Corp added to the abuse she suffered in how they reported her case over many years, all of it following long-accepted norms of journalism.

She is exactly right when she says:

News coverage is fleeting, and only part of the story. It isn’t synonymous with truth. The politico-media industrial complex increasingly resembles an orchestrated, unregulated carnival ground onto which raw facts are dumped, picked over and rearranged to fit the showcase whose narrative runs on an adversarial binary. Holding a disproportionate slice of Australia’s concentrated media market, News Corp is not the exception, but the ruler. It is first and foremost a business. Businesses do not cover people; they commercialise and monopolise products, including human experiences, for profit.

No wonder some journalists are still vulnerable to straightforward influence pedalling, as Ian Verrender points out in this brilliant piece about the way Qantas has trashed its brand. He notes that they got away with a lot of their deception because they had simply “bought off” politicians and journalists:

Any media criticism of the airline, and particularly of Joyce, was met with a hailstorm of threats and complaints, and demands for apologies from its aggressive legal department and spin doctors. Not that it was often required. Just as Qantas had bought off most Canberra politicians with membership of its Chairman's Lounge, it had almost the entire Australian press in its pocket, flying reporters around the globe on junkets — with a select few flying gratis on holidays or with generous upgrades.

“Almost the entire Australian press in its pocket”: Good grief, how depressing is that?

What chance does democracy stand?

But there is another point to make, and I have found over the years that it is difficult one to grasp. It is that the nature of journalism is such that even the best journalists with the best of intentions end up engaging in reporting that undermines trust in, and the functioning of, our democracies.

To put it bluntly, corruption is less important than the largely unremarked values that still drive even the best journalists and editors.

George Orwell once wrote that you do more harm to people by calling them “Huns” than you do by dropping bombs on them, and I think a similar dynamic is at work in what ails our media, and we are see it play out in a fraught campaign like the Voice referendum.

By that I mean that a lot of the problems that distort journalism and leave it vulnerable to amplifying lies and disinformation in the name of “reporting” are embedded in the underlying values of key players, a point that struck me in reading a couple of interviews with US newspaper editors over the past few weeks.

It is simply heartbreaking to read an important leader like Marty Barron, former editor of The Washington Post, and the man responsible for the “Spotlight” exposé of sexual abuse within the Catholic Church, being so dismissive of the need for the media to rethink its approach. In an interview in Vanity Fair about his new book, they quote this extraordinary statement:

“Everything about Donald Trump,” Baron writes, “starting with his campaign, told me that he had the makings of an autocrat.” Lots more where that came from: “I had to resist expressing what I genuinely thought: Trump pursued power with the very purpose of abusing it. He was an aspiring authoritarian. My job, however, required me to be diplomatic.”

In what fucking world is it the job of the editor of major newspaper to be diplomatic to someone openly trying to bring down the Republic? Of someone who has “the makings of an autocrat”?

It is a perfect illustration of how the values of old-school journalism based in ideals of objectivity, balance and an imagined “view from nowhere” work to destroy the democracy those values are meant to protect.

Neither democracy nor journalism should be a suicide pact, and the idea that such journalistic “diplomacy” is more important than opposing someone Barron himself recognises as autocratic is an unbelievable faux pas. Journalists do more harm to democracy by being diplomatic to autocrats than they do in taking bribes from the rich and the powerful. To paraphrase Orwell.

A species of the same problem was evident in an interview with Emma Tucker, the new editor of the Wall Street Journal. She spouts the usual cliches about objectivity, saying, “We’ll stick to our guns, stick to our principles. And again ... one of the things that’s most impressive has been the way the newsroom really believes in the values of the Journal which is, we have to be objective. We have to tell both sides of the story.”

But she takes it even further when asked whether you should give “equal weight to both sides, even when one of them is lying.”

“You stick to the principles of the Journal and you tell the story,” she replied.

What are you even talking about?

No, I’m sorry, you don’t. You call out the lies. You frame the entire story as this person is lying, and if you don’t, you too are lying.

Again, the lazy resort to unexamined notions of straight reporting and objectivity makes even a well-meaning journalist vulnerable to lying to their audience and thus undermining that true cornerstone of a functioning democracy. Or as journalism professor, Jay Rosen tweeted: “Her answer is borderline frivolous, betraying almost no thought. Equivalent to ‘you do the story by doing the story.’”

More incredibly to my way of thinking, though, was her response in further discussion of the way in which Trump lies. She said, “You know what, it might even help that I'm not American because I've got no skin in the game.”

It is an incredible statement.

That a leading editor and journalist thinks she has “no skin in the game” as her newspaper gives unfettered (“objective”) license to the lies of someone like Trump who is hellbent on destroying American democracy is chilling.

If the threat to democracy—amply illustrated by Trump’s entire political career—isn’t enough to make the editor of a major newspaper feel she has a stake in the future of that democracy, that somehow fealty and lip-service to notions of “objectivity” and “balance” are more important than democracy itself…I mean, again, what chance do we stand?

In Australia, the Voice referendum has brought all these issues to a head, and they won’t go away even if the vote does turn out to be Yes. The media and craven politicians will continue to exploit these weaknesses in the democratic fabric of political reporting for as long as they think it will serve their purposes, and journalists and editors will allow themselves to be played.

Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon after being interviewed by ABC journalist, Sarah Ferguson

I don’t honestly think we can reform the legacy media.

No government can even bring itself to hold an inquiry into the industry, and even if they did, it is impossible to imagine them enforcing any reforms that were decided, and all that would be the bare minimum required to even budge the needle.

The truth is, we simply must start again and build a new media ecosphere recommitted to saving and enhancing democracy. That means training and encouraging a new generation of journalists in the skills of advocating in favour of democracy, not kowtowing to power with outdated bleating about “objectivity” and the need to be “diplomatic” in the face of autocracy.