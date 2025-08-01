The Future of Everything

The Future of Everything

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Millie Rooney's avatar
Millie Rooney
4d

I gotta say that sitting here in Tasmania watching the way the two major parties are treating the Greens and independents it's all pretty darn weird and broken. The arrogance. No one is winning right now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tim Dunlop
Peta Newbound's avatar
Peta Newbound
4d

You may have to combine activism with pragmatism but can the issue of Palestine and the Israeli induced starvation in Gaza wait for that?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tim Dunlop
35 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tim Dunlop
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture