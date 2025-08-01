Who among us does not feel the shadow of fear cast by the cowardly laws of these past years? —Le Libertaire, 1895, Louise Michel

I’ve been wondering just how broken our political world is. No doubt I am under the influence of book-writing brain—a mental state where everything that happens suddenly seems to be about the book you are writing— but I feel this huge disconnect between what I have been taught—formally and informally—to expect politics to be, and the way in which it is practiced in front of me day after day .

Engraving of the Second Defenestration of Prague (1618) by Matthäus Merian for the first volume of Theatrum Europaeum (1662) — Source .

Unease is the right word. The feeling you get when you are in an unfamiliar city late at night, maybe worse for wear after one-too-many glasses of wine, wandering alone back to the hotel or the AirBNB where you are staying, a little lost and vaguely terrified at every darkened figured you walk past on the nearly empty streets, or the people you sense rather than see down a side alley as you hustle past.

The feeling, in other words, isn’t the usual unease people talk about when they express dissatisfaction with politics: a loss of faith in democracy and its institutions, or a disillusionment with the mainstream political parties and the media.

It is more that the whole premise feels wrong. That the mirror is cracked. That some hellmouth has been prised open. Think of Harry Joy, the central character, in Peter Carey’s first novel, Bliss. He has a heart attack, is dead for nine minutes, and when he comes back to life nothing has changed. Except everything has changed: he sees for the first time how things have always been, particularly his perfect family. That his wife is having an affair, that his son deals drugs, that his daughter is selling herself to finance her own drug habit. He is in hell.

We all have this near-death political experience at one time or another and wake up in the same/another world.

The realisation is like sitting down for a meal and the vegans and meat eaters are happy eating side by side—despite their differences, they are all eating what is recognisably food—and then suddenly you realise there are people at the table who have filled their plates with mounds of nuts and bolts and covered them with car oil and are eating them.

Wtf?

That’s the disconnect I’m talking about. We’re not sharing a common, recognised sustenance anymore. More and more people are eating metal.

Maybe the concept of hauntology captures what I am talking about, the idea that we live in a spectral present haunted by ideas that have outlived their usefulness but refuse to die. A situation that creates what Mark Fisher called “the slow cancellation of the future.” Culture is recycled endlessly because it is cheaper and easier to do that and doing so doesn’t upset the ley lines of political power.

On this understanding, the haunted house of Parliament is nothing more than a device for recycling failed ideas and stifling new ones.

Start with this very simple idea: what does it even mean to say that Labor won the last election? Or that Scott Morrison won in 2019? It is a terrible and misleading metaphor, but the framing is so intrinsic and taken for granted we barely notice it. An election shouldn’t be something that some party or politician wins and then has some sort of ownership over. A mandate to do as they please. An election should confer nothing more than a stewardship over an—admittedly complex—system of governance, and the representative nature of it should be in finding the least circuitous path to the best outcome for as many of us as possible.

It should be a garden we cultivate rather than a competition we try to win.

To the extent that political office becomes a career for a given class of people, it disenfranchises voters while maintaining a perfect facade of democratic propriety.

Politicians and parties “win” elections, and he we are.

Yes, to do their job, they require some autonomy and the freedom to make decisions without double checking everything every minute of the day with every one of us. But the representation we have now and that we accept as normal, even as we despair about it, is built on a party system that creates and entrenches a class of people who end up with way more power than they should have and who lose contact with the people they are meant to represent. They brush pass us on a darkened street as we try and find our way home.

I know how naive this sounds, but that’s my job.

What a miracle that Australia has moved towards organic reform of this system without slipping into the worst excesses of authoritarian populism. Somehow, we have begun reenchanting the haunted house. And yet, a central goal of party politics—within both major parties—is to undermine that very success. To wipe it from the earth. Labor and the Coalition happily enact the bipartisanship the media are constantly, disingenuously, calling for, so that whenever they are jointly threatened, they enter into a conspiracy against we the people.

They support a system of campaign finance “reform” that leaves them entrenched. They pass motions together condemning the Greens for supporting Palestine and damaging the sanctity of the Upper House while ignoring One Nation turning their backs during the Welcome to Country ceremony in the same chamber.

This is not the usual elites versus ordinary people argument either. I have no problem with expertise. In fact, I demand it. And will defer to it. But experts are for means, not ends. We are all experts on ends. But we are ignored.

I just read an interesting paper about how politicians respond to the mail they receive from voters. Spoiler alert: they ignore it. Researcher Daniel Casey dug through the thousands of pieces of correspondence John Howard received from voters between 1996 and 2000 and tried to measure the PM’s responsiveness. “I find evidence of deliberate, systemic non-responsiveness in the political agenda,” he concludes. “Mr Howard knowingly, deliberately ignored this public opinion. …The findings highlight the selective nature of elite engagement with public opinion.”

Howard’s former Chief of Staff, Graham Morris, told Casey that “millions of bloody letter-writers are wasting their bloody time”.

Why does this happen? Because politicians code letter writers as people with strong opinions who are unlikely to be decisive in electoral terms. Casey spoke to members of Howard’s staff and they “recognized that these letter-writers were rarely swing voters. They were partisans, either on the government’s side …or on the opposition’s side – ‘there’s a lot of people that never vote Liberal … were not supportive of the government [and] would never be supportive of the government’.

Thus, the “letters were not a useful source of information for understanding the issues and priorities of uncommitted voters. In other words, the political incentives of the Australian system meant that these cohorts were not a political priority, and their opinions did not create an electoral threat.”

The worst thing you can be in a democracy like ours is engaged. Knowledgeable. And you will be completely ignored if you are identified as a strong supporter of “either” party. A safe seat is an ignored seat.

The whole idea of a political party is that it is vehicle for consolidating political power while managing the disconnect from the people themselves. The party system disenfranchises us and entrenches them. The situation of Tasmanian politics, over decades now, including the most recent election, shines a light on the underlying logic. The political elites actively ignore the will of the people. The parliament forced a vote of no confidence on the government and forced the people back to the polls. That is to say, the politicians tried to elect a new people. But the people handed them back an almost perfect duplicate of what was there before.

Eat your nuts and bolts. Pass the oil.

I was listening to The Rest is Politics podcast the other day and they were interviewing this guy, Gary Stevenson, who used to be a City trader and is now a podcaster himself, and starting to make a bit of splash. He wrote a book about his time in the City of London and it sounds like it’s a good read.

He was trying to explain how toxic the trading floor of any City finance firm is, awash with testosterone and one-upmanship on a massive scale, and one of the hosts, Rory Stewart, the former Conservative MP, said that it reminded him of parliament. Stewart then went into a little dissertation that bowled me over, no doubt because it resonated so strongly with some of the work I have been doing on culture wars.

Headpiece by Wallace Smith for Ben Hecht’s Fantazius Mallare (1922) — Source .

Central to the research I’m buried in at the moment is the idea that our societies have become highly polarised—which is true, of course, especially in the US—but it keeps occurring to me that there is nothing new in this, that the whole of western democracy is predicated on a form of polarisation. The mere existence of parties—of the sort of two-party system that dominates in most countries—is testament to that, and in fact, most of political theory takes it for granted that such adversarial politics is a good thing. Intellectual competition as an Enlightenment value; that the truth will emerge from a clash of competing ideas.

Politics is war by other means, as the saying goes, and it is not coincidental that the distance between the government and opposition benches in Westminster—and by extension, all Westminster parliaments—is two sword lengths.

Culture war is politics by other means, reinstalling the element of a battle to the death. And so it goes and here we are. No-one can afford to buy a house anymore and America is a fascist state. Penny Wong can stand up in Senate and say—not just with a straight face but puffed up in full imperious mode—that “as part of the global F-35 supply chain, we contribute components and parts that are nonlethal in nature.”

Sleep tight, Minister.

Anyway, what Rory Stewart said that so grabbed my attention was that when he was an MP, he had come close to having a nervous breakdown. “And part of that is the whole thing is so mad. The people are so mad. The enterprise is so mad.”

He said, “I genuinely think if you took a normal person and put them in Parliament, they would be so horrified by the kind of micro bullying, bad behaviour, lack of knowledge.”

He noted that politicians are not in it for the money, that they instead have their own weird incentives. “What they care about is winning. It's very tribal. It's a game. It's, can I stick it to the opposition? Can I get more votes, and then, can I land the headline in the newspaper today? That's what's driving them.”

This is no way to run a democracy but it is precisely how we run our democracies!

“We shape our buildings and afterwards our buildings shape us,” as Winston Churchill said.

Anthony Albanese seems to me to be the precise creature of the unease I am trying to describe here, the ghost of politics past, and I admit I am projecting my concerns and contempt onto him. He is the political colossus of his generation, with his massive majority, but he is a spectre.

As Amy Remeikis noted the other day, what we can expect from the new government is “the least possible”. He is the nesting Matryoshka dolls of Australian politics: after every term he sheds another layer revealing an even smaller Anthony Albanese inside.

The centre will not hold because there is no centre there. If you look at the primary votes for the “major” parties, it is already obvious.

But we have to be smart and strong if we want to change things. It really is the slow boring of hard boards. Some version of the inside/outside strategy seems essential to me. That is to say, you have to combine activism with pragmatism. As Samantha Hancox-Li explains:

The [outside component is] protest, …dramatic public acts that worked to raise awareness of the issue and create a sense of urgency—that something must be done. The inside strategy [is] more boring. It [is] the people who would show up at city hall at 3pm on a Wednesday to explain the specific policy changes they wanted to regional hospital management. Presentations to the FDA explaining the ethical calculus behind allowing AIDS patients to access experimental medicines. White papers and pocket protectors, speaking the language of policy and evidence. “Something must be done? Here is something you can do.”

She adds that, “In the end, there's no one here but us, no outside force that could discipline and structure our political activities. Society has no outside, and we are condemned to self-governance. If we do it well, it will be because we choose to do it well.”

We need to choose to do it well so that we can unhaunt the House.

