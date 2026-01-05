In November last year, the Trump Administration released a document called National Security Strategy of the United State of America (NSS). It is very much a war-is-peace ignorance-is-strength document in its encasing rhetoric, but for all that, it is a transparent insight into a coherent, if abhorrent, plan for reordering the world. And let’s not get so bogged down in expressing our disgust at its abhorrence that we miss its coherence.

Engraving by an unknown artist envisioning Napoleon’s invasion of England by air, sea, and tunnel, 1803 — Source .

Australia is mentioned specifically only three times in the document, each time in passing, but that doesn’t mean it won’t have dire consequences for our country. The NSS sets an enormous test for our political class, a test they are currently failing. I’ve already made plain my view that Anthony Albanese’s backroom, small-target approach to governance is failing us badly at a domestic, progressive level: suffice to say now that his carefully couched response to the attack on Venezuela is part of the same failing strategy that will suck us into the vortex of Trump’s fascism if we are not more assertive of our own values.

And yes, I said fascism because that is the whole point. Sure, American fascism is not the same as German or Italian fascism, but American fascism is what we are dealing with. What the NSS makes clear—what nearly every action of the Trump Administration has made clear—is that the real enemy is anything that looks like liberal democracy. In particular, any form of liberal democracy that puts tolerance of racial or sexual diversity at its core.

As Anne Applebaum put it in The Atlantic:

[A]lthough they do not name any states that might threaten America, the authors do focus on one enemy ideology. It is not Chinese communism, Russian autocracy, or Islamic extremism but rather European liberal democracy. This is what this radical faction really fears: people who talk about transparency, accountability, civil rights, and the rule of law.

The goal of Trump’s National Security Strategy—at home and abroad—is a series of ethno-nationalist states in which the US is first among unequals. The version of this that will exist in the US itself is a white patriarchy created by measures including mass deportation, an end to birthright citizenship, increased border control, limits on visas for all sorts of workers and students previously admitted to study and work, and other cuts to immigration. If you have any doubt of the nature of this state, the Department of Homeland Security has been diligent in providing the explanatory memes:

I'm going to do a separate post on how the Administration is using the media to sell their "vision" because many commentators, including those on the left, are missing the point.

The NSS specifically states the Administration has no interest in democracy per se, saying, “President Trump’s foreign policy is …not grounded in traditional, political ideology. It is motivated above all by what works for America—or, in two words, ‘America First.’” A little further on the document notes, “We seek good relations and peaceful commercial relations with the nations of the world without imposing on them democratic or other social change that differs widely from their traditions and histories.”

The document is studded with references, some more veiled than others, that boil down to an assertion of white preference if not white supremacy. It talks about “Re-instilling a culture of competence, rooting out so-called ‘DEI’ (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion) and other discriminatory and anti-competitive practices that degrade our institutions and hold us back”. It declares “The Era of Mass Migration Is Over” because “Throughout history, sovereign nations prohibited uncontrolled migration and granted citizenship only rarely to foreigners, who also had to meet demanding criteria. The West’s experience over the past decades vindicates this enduring wisdom. In countries throughout the world, mass migration has strained domestic resources, increased violence and other crime, weakened social cohesion, distorted labor markets, and undermined national security.”

Incidentally, for a really good discussion that gives some historical and political context to the NSS document see this and this by US historian, James Livingston.

All of this adds up to a vision of nation in which “we want the restoration and reinvigoration of American spiritual and cultural health, without which long-term security is impossible….We want a people who are proud, happy, and optimistic that they will leave their country to the next generation better than they found it. We want a gainfully employed citizenry—with no one sitting on the sidelines—who take satisfaction from knowing that their work is essential to the prosperity of our nation and to the well-being of individuals and families. This cannot be accomplished without growing numbers of strong, traditional families that raise healthy children.”

If you have any doubt about how this is all coded for whiteness and patriarchy, consider recent comments by Trump himself and more obviously, Stephen Miller, who is one of the key authors of the National Security Strategy.

In January 2018 during a meeting on immigration policy, Democratic Senator Richard Durbin proposed reinstating protections for immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador, and African countries. Trump responded, “Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?” He suggested the United States should instead bring in more people from countries like Norway, whose prime minister he had met the previous day.



He made similar comments in December 2025 during a rally in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania. Speaking to a predominantly white audience, he said: “Why is it we only take people from shithole countries, right? Why can't we have some people from Norway, Sweden? Just a few.” He added: “Do you mind sending us a few people? Send us some nice people… But we always take people from Somalia. Places that are a disaster, right? Filthy, dirty, disgusting, ridden with crime.”

None of your huddled masses yearning to be free, amiright!

There are constant references to “good genes” and “bloodlines” in Trump’s speeches and press conferences, and if anything, Stephen Miller is even worse. In December 2025, following a shooting by an Afghan immigrant, Miller wrote on social media: “This is the great lie of mass migration. You are not just importing individuals. You are importing societies. No magic transformation occurs when failed states cross borders. At scale, migrants and their descendants recreate the conditions, and terrors, of their broken homelands.”

A lot of the commentary since the invasion of Venezuela and the kidnapping of the tyrant Maduro has focussed, rightly, on the illegality of the action and how it legitimises similar illegal acts by the likes of Putin and President Xi. But the key aspect of the NSS is that it sets out a plan I suspect will outlast Trump. In other words, Trump shouldn’t be our focus. This moment shouldn’t be our focus. Trump has certainly been a catalyst for what is happening, and in this, his second Administration, his level of organisation and even discipline has far exceeded that of his first term. But at some point he won’t be there any longer and there is a whole cadre of similar-minded racist-authoritarians-in-waiting to see to it that the process continues.

It isn’t even clear to me that the current leadership of the Democrats are that concerned about what is happening. After the invasion of Venezuela became public, minority leader Hakeem Jeffries released a statement in which he showed he was basically okay with the action, with some misgivings about Trump not seeking Congressional approval. Jeffries statement said, “Nicolas Maduro is a criminal and authoritarian dictator who has oppressed the people of Venezuela for years. He is not the legitimate head of government. Undoubtedly, the rule of law and democracy have broken down in Venezuela and the people of that country deserve better.

“Donald Trump has the constitutional responsibility to follow the law and protect democratic norms in the United States. That is what putting America First requires.”

For heaven’s sake, Majorie Taylor Greene was more critical: “Americans' disgust with our own government's never ending military aggression and support of foreign wars is justified because we are forced to pay for it and both parties, Republicans and Democrats, always keep the Washington military machine funded and going," she wrote. "This is what many in Maga thought they voted to end. Boy were we wrong.”

My point is that this “Strategy” has huge implications for Australia and I am seeing very little evidence that our leaders, media and commentators are giving it the public consideration it deserves. Predictably, the prime minister has responded to events in Venezuela with his trademark blah blah blah. “The Australian government is monitoring the situation and will provide assistance to any Australians in Venezuela….We urge all parties to support dialogue and diplomacy in order to secure regional stability and prevent escalation…We continue to support international law.”

Right, we support international law so much we can’t bring ourselves to condemn an obvious violation of it. (Any minute now he will release a statement saying that the government fully expects Godot to arrive and that they are closely monitoring the situation.)

It’s all very well to insist that we are not really in a position to do anything anyway and that it makes sense not to annoy Trump and invite tariff increases or whatever other retaliation the manchild might choose to inflict: I’m well aware of these and all the other resorts to appeasement the very serious people roll out at times like this. And okay, sure. I would still like to see some evidence from the prime minister of a countervailing foreign policy, one that doesn’t just let us slide into fascism because we were too frightened to say boo.

Anyway, I will write a follow up piece highlighting the sections of the NSS that affect Australia, but let’s be clear, as the Venezuela adventure continues: unless we have a robust response to this new US Strategy, we are incredibly vulnerable. AUKUS makes us incredibly vulnerable. Any such response will need massive community support and so has to be articulated in public, not in those backrooms Mr Albanese haunts. And most importantly of all, for all Labor’s faults, it is worth noting that they—and some combination of other more progressive politicians in the parliament—are the only ones likely to maintain our successful, diverse multicultural democracy intact. Any future Coalition Government will happily sell us out to this new, deeply illiberal, anti-democratic version of the United States.

That’s what should really worry us.



