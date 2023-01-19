Hi everyone and welcome back for the New Year. What joys and marvels will the political class inflict upon us in 2023? I can hardly wait.

What rhymes with Pell?

We got off to a pretty bad start with various people falling over themselves to say nice things about Cardinal Pell and Senator Jim Molan, and it was reminder of the way in which the political class—the status quo, if you like—uses such moments to assert its own power, what I described in a social media post as the activation of the automatic stabilisers of the patriarchy.

It was also a reminder of the way in which the mainstream confuses civility with decency.

I’ve been asked to write about this exercise of mainstream power for the Market Herald and that piece will be available next week.

Share

Leave a comment

It is looking to be the year of AI too, as various image- and text-generating programs continue to infringe on work previously thought to be the exclusive domain of human beings. Of course, you can have endless arguments about the quality and worth of the work produced by such programs—Nick Cave, for instance, described a song written by AI “in the style of Nick Cave” as “bullshit, a grotesque mockery of what it is to be human,” and made predictable and clichéd criticisms of the process, saying:

“Songs arise out of suffering, by which I mean they are predicated upon the complex, internal human struggle of creation and, well, as far as I know, algorithms don’t feel. Data doesn’t suffer. ChatGPT has no inner being, it has been nowhere, it has endured nothing, it has not had the audacity to reach beyond its limitations, and hence it doesn’t have the capacity for a shared transcendent experience, as it has no limitations from which to transcend.”

Sure, but we would be very foolish to discount the disruptive power of these technologies. The issue is not whether they have a soul, or even whether they will take your job (though they may well do the latter). The issue is that they will change the nature of work done in these fields, including commercial music, and, as with every other such technology, they will put downward pressure on wages and tend to concentrate wealth. (See my previous two books).

This is all part of the ongoing rise of what some have called state platform capitalism, which is increasingly—particularly in China and US—filling the gap left by the ongoing failures of neoliberalism.

More on that as the year progresses.

The big story in Australian politics this year will be the referendum on a First Nations’ Voice to Parliament, and debate is already turning 365 shades of ugly and stupid. John Quiggin has a piece that canvasses the politics of the matter and argues that “it's vital to present a model before we vote”. Not sure if I agree, but as always, John’s work is worth a read.

Also worth reading is Rachel Wither’s take on Peter Dutton’s bloody-minded approach to the referendum, and she is spot on:

It’s blindingly obvious what Dutton et al are doing here, with their disingenuous game of 20 questions. It’s increasingly clear that they do not want to see this referendum succeed, that they do not want to grant First Nations peoples this very simple, very gracious request. What is unclear is how long they plan to keep up the charade, claiming to be in favour of “constitutional recognition”, while doing everything in their power to undermine its chances of success.

We have an election coming up in NSW in March, and that will be another indicator of the extent which voters are moving away from the two major parties towards various alternatives, including independents. If you’ll allow me the indulgence, I would argue that it will bring into focus arguments I make in my recent book, Voices of Us, which I am pleased to say, on early reports, sold well over Christmas (and more about all that later, including information about launches and writer’s festivals).

As the year unfolds, we will see, worldwide, how reactionary forces will continue to assert themselves in the most extreme ways—the rising anti-democratic turn in right-wing politics, exemplified by the Republican Party in the US, is emblematic—even as educated, successful, and otherwise conservative voters turn away from such politics.

In this, the “teals” are representative of a movement of secular, educated (largely) right-of-centre democrats who can no longer find a home amongst failing mainstream right-wing parties like our own Liberal-National Party Coalition (if the Coalition can even still be thought of existing), but who can’t quite bring themselves to vote Labor (or for equivalent parties elsewhere).

This changing political landscape will be an ongoing theme of the work here this year, and as ever, thank you for your support, which is a vital part of my ability to support myself as an independent writer.

Share The Future of Everything

Finally, here is my conversation with Peter Clarke about the new book. He asked some great questions, and I was particularly pleased that he asked about the writing process itself. I hope you find it a worthwhile discussion.