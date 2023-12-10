I’m not on holidays until February, but things will slow down around here for Christmas and New Year, and I hope they do at your place too. Some of that is down to the fact that our flat was flooded when the hot-water system in the apartment next door collapsed, so we’re in the process of moving everything out so we can replace our floor and the odd wall.

We’re fine, though.

I wanted to thank you all so much for your support this year, which has seen the newsletter grow despite the collapse of Twitter from where so many subscribers used to come. Your willingness to share posts and give gift subscriptions and otherwise encourage people into reading and signing on here has picked up the slack and it is a real privilege to be able to write for such an audience as we have developed together here.

Thank you all.

To finish up the year, let me take you back to what I wrote in Voices Of Us, my post-election book that tried to explain how and why we got rid of the Morrison catastrophe and decided to take our chances—just—on the Anthony Albanese of our imaginations. I warned back then Labor risked squandering the opportunity handed them by their narrow win against the disintegrating Liberal Party and, spoiler alert, what I warned of has come to pass.

The election of nine independents and four Greens to the House of Representatives on 21 May 2022 wasn’t a revolution – much of the old order remained in place – but it nonetheless represented a significant realignment of power, one that provided a platform for further democratic reform. As we watch the United States struggle with the aftermath of an attempted coup [and] Britain wrestle with the legacy of a still-dominant class system that is threatening its social, political and spiritual coherence, we need to recognise the opportunity we have built for ourselves using the tools of Australian democracy, and make sure we push for further improvements. In fact, Australia may be unique in finding a way of addressing the loss of legitimacy being experienced in established democracies around the world, and the singular achievement of the Voices Of movement has been its reassertion of the democratic right of citizens to participate in their own governance, opening the possibility of reform outside the confines of what the ‘major’ parties would normally tolerate. The Greens, too, deserve credit for enacting a community engagement approach, and it is part of this larger transformation. Their success in Queensland was not the result of any last-minute capitalisation on local issues – as defeated Labor candidate Terri Butler complained in a post-election interview – but was the result of long-term planning. [Voters] rejected the notion that a democracy should consist of insiders and outsiders, and reminded everyone that voting is important but that it isn’t enough: people need to be able to have an ongoing say in how the country is run between elections. Politicians need to be accountable every day, not just on election day. …Australia moved into an era of third-party politics, where that ‘third party’ consisted of the Greens, independents, and a handful of other smaller parties. The country had been moving in this direction for several years – as the primary vote for the ‘major’ parties had, election after election, dropped from the high forties into the low thirties – but this was a major consolidation of grassroots power. …Prime Minister Anthony Albanese brought a reinvigorated policy agenda to the parliament on 26 July, the first sitting day of the new era, and many of the items he and his government set out to pursue were welcome. But the real test of his tenure, and of any future prime minister, will not just be the policies they pursue, but the way in which they include the new elevated middle of Australian politics, as represented by the crossbench in both houses, in the governing process. …Make no mistake, the automatic stabilisers of the status quo are already doing their work. A concerted effort is being made to negate the change we voted for on 21 May. Amnesia is already being orchestrated. Yes, the government changed, and the country changed with it, and in many ways for the better, but there has still been a worrying reversion to the political mean on key issues. Early polls showed that approval for the Albanese government, and the prime minister himself, had skyrocketed, but this was likely little more than relief that Scott Morrison had gone – it is hard to overestimate how unpopular he had become – and old metrics like this will mislead if we don’t take account of the deeper change that has occurred. In fact, assertions of a mandate, instead of a willingness to consult, are only likely to anger those who voted for change. At the same time, the independents need to recognise that the tools that got them elected are not going to be enough to ensure that they can create real reform, while the inherent contradictions in the ‘centrism’ they espouse is going to leave them vulnerable in other ways. …The strength of the Voices Of movement – its essence – lay in communities, in the voices of the people, and those voices will need continued elevation in all the debates that unfold. The goal, then, must be to change the underlying norms of the game, including in parliament itself, so that the sort of grassroots reform that happened organically on 21 May 2022 can be built upon.

It isn’t that Labor hasn’t done anything useful, far from it. It is good, for instance, to see the year end with passage of the same job/same pay bill, which addresses anti-worker provisions within the gig and labour-hire economy.

The deeper problem is that Labor has shifted to the centre-right on too many key matters and lacks the progressive zeal to seize the opportunities provided by the opportunity I described in the book. Labor dress this shift up as warranted caution within an environment of media and business hostility—Albanese’s famed incrementalism—but this is just marketing.

At the end of the day, you are what you pretend to be, and Labor squandered the reform possibilities inherent in a weaker right-wing media that large segments of the public no longer read; the progressive shift amongst electorates that were previously rusted onto the Liberal Party; and the visceral unpopularity of Peter Dutton. They have capitulated on many issues in such a way that shows they are too often in thrall to the interests of the few and not the many.

This has played into the hands of the far right.

When the major parties in a two-party system converge and enact the wishes of powerful status quo and leave ordinary people suffering, other forms of identification become prominent. Labor’s acquiescence—it’s incrementalism—creates a void into which the extreme right can insert “enemies” for us to fixate on, whether it is those on welfare or immigrants. Or women. Or “elites”.

As the year ends, I realise I have shifted in how I think about politics. Or rather, I have consolidated ideas I’ve been developing for a while, and I suspect if you read back over my stuff for the last twenty years or so, the trend would be apparent. At the heart of that change is a view of representation that I don’t think can any longer be contained by the idea of a political party, and this in turn speaks to bigger issues in how we govern ourselves.

One way to think about this is to ask the question: Why does Labor capitulate when opposition comes from the right, but scoffs when it comes from the left?

It is because the agendas of the right are baked into the institutions of the market and of the state—not to mention the media—and so those apparently neutral edifices in fact reflect the preferences of those sources of power. We don’t even notice because it is relentlessly presented to as normal, as just the way things are. The smug certainty of power—posing as truth—attaches to such views and it is almost impossible to step outside the charmed circle, the matrix, and see that theirs is just one version of reality, not its entirety.

This normalisation of elite interests is incredibly powerful, and the net effect is that people who would otherwise be allies in a more progressive democratic project get sucked into allowing elites and the extreme right to use the tools of democratic engagement against democratic outcomes.

The media are the biggest culprits in this respect, and their entire approach of “balance” and so-called objectivity is that writ large. Even the adversarial approach that journalists like to think of as holding power to account in fact reinforces and amplifies the bias in the system.

Media analyst, Jay Rosen, has suggested that one way to counter this inherent bias in media coverage of politics is to focus on the stakes not the odds, “Not who has what chances of winning, but [what are] the consequences for our democracy.” I support that approach strongly.

But I would like to add another approach to this by making a distinction between adversaries and enemies. It is important to recognise—for the media in particular to recognise—that there is fundamental difference between the two.

Let me explain.

Our politics (and our law for that matter) is built on the idea of an adversarial system, one in which competing ideas can be tested in the court of public opinion and in which citizens are free to make a choice between those competing claims.

This approach is, in turn, is based on the practical recognition that humans are unlikely to accept that there is only one right way to do things or that there is only one viable outcome. Democratic communities are irreducibly plural, in other words, and so we require politics as a matter of course. The goal of that politics is to provide a viable democratic order.

The French theorist, Chantelle Mouffe, puts it this way, in her book, The Return of the Political:

[Within] the context of the political community, the opponent should be considered not as an enemy to be destroyed, but as an adversary whose existence is legitimate and must be tolerated. We will fight against his ideas but we will not question his right to defend them.

There is nothing inherently dangerous about the concept of an adversary within democratic politics: indeed, it is in its very nature, and we extend to our adversaries all the courtesies and civilities necessary, including equal consideration of their views within the media. The idea of an “official opposition” is the institutionalisation of this idea.

An enemy, on the other hand, deserves no such consideration, and there is nothing in democratic theory that says we should extend these courtesies to those who interest in democracy extends no further than to use it as a tool to destroy democracy itself. In fact, journalism in particular, has an obligation to make clear to us who is an adversary and who is an enemy.

So hard to tell

The distinction is not always easy to make, though sometimes it is, and the media need to make the delineation a central part of their reporting.

Donald Trump is the obvious example. He has made it perfectly clear he is an enemy of democracy, and there is no way on god’s earth we should extend to him the liberal-democratic courtesy of toleration just so that he can us that toleration against us and destroy democracy itself.

Nonetheless, the media have incredible trouble in treating Trump as an enemy in this way. A lot of this has been driven by self-interest because Trump has generated eyeballs for the media companies, and this sort of compromise is huge betrayal of the idea of media as a guardian of democracy. In fairness, however, part of their reluctance to treat him as the enemy he is arises because he has legitimate democratic support—millions of ordinary Americans—and you can’t just dismiss them in the same you can a wannabe dictator like Trump.

The irony should be obvious though: one reason he has been able to garner that support in the first place is because the media has been so bad at making clear what an enemy he is. Journalists have amplified rather than challenged his views, presented him as just another politician, and he has used that cover to now be openly threatening to use office for authoritarian, undemocratic ends.

Blame for the rise of Trump doesn’t lie exclusively with the media, but their failure to label him as the enemy of democracy that he so obviously is hasn’t helped. (This may be starting to change, but it is too little too late.)

The bigger issue is that by mixing up enemies and adversaries, we allow a confusion into the system that undermines the integrity of key players in the process, particularly political parties. We allow, as Mouffe writes, “the growth of other collective identities around religious, nationalist or ethnic forms of identification.” She argues that “parties can play an important role in giving expression to social division and the conflict of wills. But if they fail in their job, conflicts will assume other guises and it will be more difficult to manage them democratically.”

Mouffe is right, but I think she is overly reliant on a sort of naturalness of a two-party system. My point, as made in Voices of Us, and in articles here, is that Australian democracy has found an effective institutional work-around for the two-party dominance that leads to creation of a policy void into which the far right can drop their poison.

For that work-around to work, however, you need Labor to genuinely embrace the end of majority government and, in the name of democratic stability, be willing to work with a more diverse set of voices in the parliament via the crossbench in both houses.

The collapsing primary vote for the major parties is a strong indication that this is exactly what voters want.

The Liberals could embrace this post-majority approach to governing too, but as we have seen, they are moving in a much more radical direction, absorbing the influences of the far right, and increasingly transforming themselves from adversary into enemy. The willingness of the party to surrender its pre-selection processes to Pentecostals and other extreme groups, and for the likes of Scott Morrison to assume to himself multiple portfolios in secret, are amongst the danger signs of this transformation.

You don’t need to be a genius to figure out that a Dutton Government would double down on all this, and the Coalition’s predilection for a patriarchal, white-dominant, colonial mindset, pushes them along the spectrum towards enemy, because these things are incompatible with a diverse democracy.

The last thing I want to call for in response to all this is centrism, because no such centre exists. But it might be useful to spell out an alternative description of where I do actually sit in all this.

I am more than willing to accept the legitimacy of ideas and policies I disagree with. But I will not be civil to people who want to destroy the fabric of democratic diversity and replace it with authoritarianism in its various guises of white supremacy, patriarchy and massive imbalances of wealth and power.

I’m not a journalist whose livelihood depends on buying into the usual narratives of the political class. I am wedded to no particular party, and the only thing I am rusted-on supporter of is democracy itself. So, I am first and foremost a citizen who believes that politicians are there to serve us, to create a roughly fair and prosperous nation built on universalist, material and progressive values, and all the discussion and analysis I offer stems from this. I believe hugely in personal freedom but believe that such freedom arises most justly from collective action. Society is not an aggregate of disconnected individuals.

This is why community consultation, kitchen table conversations, citizens assemblies and the like are so important: they bypass the hardwired synapses of the political class and allow us to form fresh connections within the political sphere.

Designing institutions like the Reserve Bank in a way that outlaw political “interference”—as Jim Chalmers has just announced—is precisely the sort of neoliberal, anti-democratic action that disenfranchises ordinary citizens and sets in motion the dissatisfactions that play into the hands of the far right and Peter Dutton (but I repeat myself).

We need fewer expert panels and more citizens assemblies, not because we don’t need expertise but because expertise should be guided by democratic ends, not simply imposed from above because it suits powerful agendas. Experts for means, citizens for ends, as I have argued many times in the past.

If this all sounds hopelessly naive that is because we have been trained to think like that. The media and the broader political class are full of people who insist they are hardheaded and realistic and professional, that there is no alternative, but that is just a way of crowding out those of us who want to start from a different premise.

Nobody is coming to save us, but that’s okay. We already have the tools we need. What holds us back is the inertia of received wisdom, and so we need to embrace the idea that if we step outside the safety of status-quo thinking, a better world is possible.

Let’s keep all this in perspective.

Peter Dutton and Liberals are highly unlikely to win the next election. There is a reasonable chance of the crossbench having the balance of power, and if the first term of the Albanese Government has shown us anything, a minority Labor government, with a crossbench of the sort we currently have, is more likely to achieve good outcomes than Labor alone.

Such a government won’t be perfect, but as if perfection is any sort of standard. At least we will be in the realm of adversaries and not enemies, and I am far from convinced the same could be said of any government formed by the Coalition.

Labor’s caution and capture by vested interests; it’s willingness to capitulate over issues to do with asylum seekers; its refusal to take on the political burden of building the necessary coalitions to ensure the success of genuinely progressive reforms; its willingness to allocate billions of dollars to the richest Australians in the form of tax cuts; and to continue to support a highly suspect and insanely expensive defence policy while hiding behind claims of incrementalism should be enough to make us recognise that a two-party system that depends of Labor’s courage and progressivism is no longer fit for purpose.

There is a long way to go, but despite the bleatings of various media commentators that Australians are currently reform shy, the opposite is probably true. There is a huge desire to fix things like health, education, housing, and oh, the environment, but it is going to take enormous effort from ordinary citizens to force politicians to remember what their job really is.

Only collective, democratic action based in improving the lives of ordinary people will save us from the polycrisis that is our current lot after decades of neoliberal individualism. The only way that is likely to happen is if we make the idea of government beyond the two-party system the new normal and use it to undermine the old-boys club of the status quo.

The fact that many in the media and the broader political class are pushing back so strongly against these ideas suggests real change might be closer than we think.