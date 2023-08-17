The question that one asks oneself is whether they’re so alienated from their own inner lives that their lives are living them. —David Milich

A good way to zap most of the joy from all the en-joy-ment the Matildas have brought many of us over the past couple of weeks would be to try and extract some sort of political lesson from the moment, and, well, sorry, that’s what I’m about to do. Call it a disease or an affliction or some other failing on my part, but how can we not take a moment and produce at least one mid-size article on all this?

The truth is, the Matildas’ moment has been an incredible thing in that it not only challenged deeply baked-in patriarchal prejudices about how mainstream sport is meant to work, challenging not just the male-dominated sporting codes in all their boy-club certainties, but the prejudicial mindset of media executives who have been telling us all (themselves, mainly) for years that people don’t want to watch women play sport.

Whether the Matildas’ thing really is just a moment, or the latest harbinger of genuine structural change, remains to be seen, but I suspect it is the latter.

What really struck me, though, is that the World Cup, and the Matildas in particular, triggered in people an urge to congregate, to share the joy—and the heartbreak—together. The semi-final on Wednesday night not only saw pubs and clubs fill up with fans, but public viewing spaces set up in cities around the country, and these were full to overflowing. This is a clip from Fed Square in Melbourne on Wednesday night, when captain Sam Kerr scored Australia’s only goal of the semi.

Still, I mightn’t have thought about all this and set out to spoil everybody’s fun with political speculation if I hadn’t also had a couple of other experiences recently that brought it all together in my head.

For one thing, we saw the Barbie movie the other day, and it was a fun and discombobulating experience: how often do you see a blockbuster movie where the entire narrative arc, and most of the dialogue, is a witty and accessible engagement with theories of patriarchy? Yes, there are problematic things around Mattel’s involvement—politically speaking—and I’m sure the movie is not as subversive as some claim, but there is no doubt that Barbie has moved people to experience these matters in a very public manner.

Public is the point of all this.

The big theatre where me, my son and his boyfriend saw the show was full, and in fact, the week before, we tried to get tickets and, in every city and city-edge cinema we tried, it was sold out. As we all know, Barbie and Oppenheimer are giving cinemas some of their best attendance figures ever. As the Matildas have given Channel Seven.

No doubt the publicity machine for these movies has been brilliant—and enormously well-funded—but they are tapping into something else.

Here’s another example of what I’m getting at.

I was talking to friends the other day who just spent a couple weeks in the US with their kids, and the absolute highlight was visiting Disneyland. They had a ball, and apparently they weren’t alone—yes, this is the whole point I am heading towards—because, as analyst Ben Thompson noted the other day: “Last week Disney reported earnings, including a 23% decline in profit in its traditional TV business [but] that was more than made up for by an 11% increase in profit in its parks, experiences, and products segment, which accounted for 68% of Disney’s profit. Disney’s theme parks and cruises have always been an essential part of the Disney model [and] sure, there is money to be made…in areas like streaming, but the real durable value and outsized profits will come from real life experiences.”

In an era of music streaming, and movie streaming, and internet shopping, and online experiences, and the long tail of bottomless availability—along with a fully mediated politics designed around soundbites and political parties that have lost touch with their base of supporters, let alone the rest of us, in the real world—people are actively seeking “real life experiences”.

Covid lockups no doubt had an effect too, but there is also the fact that many younger demographics feel—with good reason—deprived of the security that earlier generations (of a particular class) took for granted, and so, as Bloomberg reports, “more than 60% (of millennials and gen z) said they would prefer to spend money on life experiences now than save for retirement.”

There is a lot going on here.

Thompson makes the same point about Taylor Swift’s business model, that at the end of the day, it is the in-person experience Swift creates at her concerts that fans really want, and that “The real money for Swift comes from the concerts, with the Eras Tour set to be the first to gross $1 billion.”

This all made me think about the book events I have done for Voices of Us—not quite on the Tylor Swift scale, omfg—including a couple of writers’ festivals.

One of the most common questions I am asked is why most of the community independents have been women not men, and the answer is that there is a crisis of masculinity that, almost by definition, disqualifies men from the sort of participation from which the community independents emerged.

Women do better at this sort of engagement because too many men are indoctrinated—overtly and covertly, and sometimes with good intentions—into a problem-solving way of thinking that wants to skip past process to outcome.

As one the kitchen-table organisers in Indi, Mary Crooks, told Margo Kingston in an interview I quoted in Voices of Us, “There was quite a palpable tension visible to me as an outsider—that women in particular felt very strongly about the need to engage community authentically, and, with great respect, the blokes as a general rule, despite their passion and enthusiasm, they were sort of tapping the table and rolling their eyes a little bit because they just wanted to flesh out a candidate and go for it.”

The kitchen-table conversations, and the whole model of community engagement that drove the “teals” success—and that will be essential to their continued success and the expansion of the independent crossbench—is another example—along with Barbie and the Matildas and Taylor Swift—of how we are reaching out for community, a coming together, and the joy that arises from it, even amongst defeat.

How different is this politics to the faux consultative process Labor is about to go through at their National Conference, where the party leadership is already signalling it will ignore and ride roughshod over party members on issues from AUKUS to climate change.

How different from outdated notions of father-knows-best that still drive most conservative politics in this country and around the world. Or the top-down colonialism that pervades their attempts to destroy the Voice referendum and maintain white dominance.

All this is a huge concern, not least because there is a genuine need to recognise the problems of meaning and belonging many young people face, many of which problems have an economic base. That Bloomberg article I mentioned earlier also noted that:

Millennials and members of Gen Z are having a hard time becoming financially independent. Only 28% of millennials (ages 27 to 42) and members of Gen Z (ages 18 to 26) answered “not at all” when asked if they still relied on their parents for financial support, according to a recent study from credit agency Experian. And more than half said they were “somewhat or very” dependent on money from their families. At the same time, two-thirds feel ashamed when they have to ask their parents for financial assistance, with 70% of millennials feeling this way, according to the survey.

Shame is the key word here, I think. Sit with it.

There is an additional problem with young men, and I am not minimising the genuine alienation many of them feel when I say that the answer is to not to force upon them outdated notions of male breadwinners and rugged individualism, as many on the conservative right are increasingly doing, but to reinvent what we understand masculinity to be.

James Livingston gives a fine overview of some of the latest conservative thinking on masculinity, and he excavates the origins of their dangerous views, noting that, “the curious thing about the authors of all these texts – reviewers and reviewed alike – is their agreement…that manhood is a trans-historical dimension of human nature that, having somehow become decrepit, stands in need of restoration, rehabilitation, or retirement.”

Livingston rejects this—scathingly—noting, nonetheless, that key aspects of it resonate with the left and the right, and therein lies the risk:

They can’t undo the economic events of the last century, or even the last 20 years, without renouncing the modern, corporate capitalism that they constantly celebrate. But while they have no way of reinstating the social basis of bourgeois society, they can impose its virtues, including male supremacy in the threadbare costume of patriarchy, by political means, as authoritarian regimes elsewhere have done, and as Republican state legislatures are doing in the US.

The urge should be to bring boys, young men, into community, show them there is a way to achieve their individuality that need not be dominating and isolationist. Show them that Ben Shapiro burning Barbie dolls in his backyard by himself for the benefit of a video camera is not going to get you where you need to be. Masculinity, like democracy, must be social. Communal.

The universe, lest it perish, will seek a way, and the Matildas and Barbie are the tools it has lighted on for now. Well, for me, they are the ones that fell to hand.

Last bit, in an attempt to bring all this together.

I’ve been reading the 2022 memoir by TV writer, David Milch, the man responsible for NYPD Blue and Deadwood, amongst many other television shows. It is an incredible document of a fallen angel rerisen, a damaged and damaging man, a reformed addict of heroin, alcohol and gambling, who was nonetheless a genius in his chosen field. I will do a proper review someday—and believe me, it isn’t the usual tale of artistic genius excusing gross male behaviour—but for now, I wanted to hone in on a key aspect of Milch’s philosophy.

As a writer, he is obsessed with the idea of community, of how order arises from chaos, of how we find our way to justice absent laws, of how community is the cure for violence. Deadwood is his dramatic working out of these problems, and if you watch the whole thing, it is an education—as well as an entertainment—sparing you the first couple of years of any political science course you might be tempted to do. (It will at least save you reading Thomas Hobbes.)

I’ve written before about the importance of language as a tool of community in Deadwood, so I won’t go back over that ground. But as we slide back into the sort pre-literate, violent, lawless and authoritarian organisational forms that characterised Deadwood, the town, (Livingston makes a similar point, btw, about this pre-literate turn), we need to short circuit all these equations that link masculinity and politics with an isolating individualism.

Politics is irreducibly social. Democracy is about the people: it says so, right there on the label. Demos. The top-down, male-dominated, we-know-what’s-best-for-you model of representative democracy that is still the preferred modus operandi of the so-called major parties, is way past its use-by date, and the only way it can be maintained is by increasingly authoritarian impositions in the form of everything from outlawing protest to the privatisation of social services.

I’ve been writing about this stuff for a long time, I realise. Back in 2016 I wrote for The Drum that, “Australia, it would seem, is ripe for the appearance of some sort of anti-establishment candidate of the type that has emerged, in particular, in the United States.…Our dissatisfaction [though] is less likely to be reflected…in the emergence of charismatic leaders than in the rise of independents and small parties, and the concomitant dissolution of the Liberal/Labor duopoly. Which is what is happening.”

So, eight years later, nothing new now, but it helps to latch onto these heightened moments and make the point all over again. Besides, we can’t just let consumerism be the only thing that plugs the hole. The whole.

If our democracy is going to survive—let alone thrive—it will need to take a leaf from the book of Barbie, the Matildas, and the community independents’ moments and come together and experience the joys and frustrations of politics together. It’s the only way—the only non-authoritarian way—we are going to fix the problems that face us.

Here come old flat top, he come grooving up slowly.

What is at stake is community in a deep sense, of uncompromising equality, and that means overturning the hold that not only patriarchy, but that capitalism has on our societies. This mindset is what my coauthors and I were aiming towards in this paper positing a liveable income guarantee, and what Christine Sypnowich describes as “a ‘social ethos’, where people undertake a personal commitment to the egalitarian project, contributing as best they can, and displaying a generous attitude to their fellows.”

At another point in his memoir, which was written in the moments of clarity that visit him between periods of memory loss and confusion associated with the Alzheimer’s disease that is currently destroying his brain, Milch produced this final paean to community.

“That sudden onrush, that outgush of joy that each of us has experienced at one time or another and probably posited as a mystery or a miracle, and certainly as transitory, is what comes from indwelling with that spirit which understands that our sense of separateness in every fundamental way is an illusion.”

Sit with that word illusion.