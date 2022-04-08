Politics is mediated. We know what we know about it because of the work journalists do, in the broadest sense. Not just what they report, but the way they report. The alchemy of word and image. It shapes reality. Few of us have independent access.

So, when journalist say voters don't know Anthony Albanese or his program, or that the PM has got away with creating X image, this is a far bigger criticism of their work than anything you see on Twitter. It is an extraordinary self-admission of failure, as is this:

This Katharine Murphy piece is a similar admission, as Ingrid Matthews and others have pointed out:

None of this mediation excuses we voters from applying our own critical facilities, of weighing up the evidence the media and the politicians present, but you'll note journalists (and politicians) aren't fond of us doing that. It’s not something they encourage. It isn't just the PM who prefers his Australians quiet, as the endless stream of articles about the awfulness of social media attests.

Nonetheless, it’s time.

Scott Morrison is an objectively bad prime minister running a government that is doing harm to key sectors of our society as a choice, via a political party that is demonstrably dysfunctional. No other party of government would have been given the leeway the media has given this mob for the past nine years, the past nine weeks.

We could make a list of all the government’s failures, from the literal crime of Robodebt, to the monumentally expensive decision-making around our submarine purchases, to the strollout of vaccines, to the failure to respond to climate catastrophe in the form of fire and flood, let alone their responses to issues to do with domestic abuse and other matters that affect women disproportionately.

How are they even in with a chance?

There is only one answer. They have been kept in the game by a media that haven’t fulfilled their role as watchdogs on political power.

But it’s time. For all of us.

I would encourage you to watch the interview Scott Morrison did with the 14-year-old journalists, the one Channel Nine ⬆️ said provided a tougher set of questions than the mainstream media were likely to (ffs).

In this interview, the PM sets out clearly his plan to win the election, his thinking about it, and his overarching narrative, and it is a reminder that this is far from over.

Basically, Morrison has held off as long as possible to call an election in the hope that the stink surrounding his rotten government on so many fronts burns itself out, that the media tires of reporting it, in their goldfish way, and that he (and they) can reset within the finite constraints of an election campaign.

This is his best and only hope of winning, and the fact that he is in with any sort of chance is an indictment of the way the media covers politics in this country.

Still, the stink coming off the PM and his apostles is so bad, the failure is so obvious, that even the media are starting to report it.

This change is aided and abetted by an extraordinary level of community political activity, most obviously represented by—but not limited to—the independent “Voices Of” movement, which has-and-is providing a way for communities to think about their political choices outside the mediation of the press gallery. Whatever you think of the politics of these independent candidates, they have done our democracy an extraordinary service, and helped put the lie to the lazy presumption of most of the media that people are disengaged from politics.

It is more accurate to say they are disengaged from the way the media covers politics.

Anyway, I remain hopeful that change is coming, and if it does, any postmortem on the last nine years of LNP rule should include a full and frank assessment of the role the media has played.

In the meantime, for the duration of the campaign, will the media continue to carry Morrison aloft, or will Atlas shrug?