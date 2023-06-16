The announcement by Federal independents that they are convening a citizens’ assembly to discuss the housing crisis has been met with—predictable—derision, especially from my side of politics.

My Twitter feed filled up with scoffing and anger when the plan was announced, insisting that the answer to the problem was already well known—build more houses, take away tax benefits from the sort of people who pursue housing as an investment—and that therefore a citizens’ assembly would be nothing more than a “talkfest”.

What particularly exercised people was that the idea was coming from the community independents who represent the very people who are causing the problems—wealthy people who use housing as an investment vehicle and who benefit from the various incentives, such as negative gearing, which are causing the problems in the first place. The logic goes, how do we expect independents who represent the people creating the problem to fix it?

Look, I get it. And there is some validity in all these claims. And I’ll even allow that the process might fall flat on its face.

But I think these criticisms miss a bigger point about political change in general and about the role of the independents in particular. About the role of citizens in a democracy.

I mean, the critics, in a sense, have nailed the problem. You won’t get anywhere near the serious reform we need—restructuring all the incentives around housing and moving it away from being an investment option—until you convince the beneficiaries of the status quo to give up the benefits that accrue to them under the current system.

Fat chance, right?

Well, maybe. But surely no-one on the left really believes that reform should abandoned just because it is likely to be met with self-interested intransigence from the people who have the wherewithal to invest in “rental properties”?

You keep trying, surely? Isn’t that what politics is, the slow boring of hard boards?

So, stay with me.

Here’s what we know: the Liberals and Nationals don’t care about this, don’t see it as a problem, and have no interest in changing the system. They largely created the problem back in the Howard days, and they are never going to take reform seriously.

We also know that Labor is once-bitten twice-shy on the matter. Bill Shorten went to the 2019 election with options for some well-targeted reform in the area and it led to the predictable scare campaigns from the Coalition and their handmaidens in the media, and in Labor circles, Shorten’s policies are understood as a key reason they lost that election.

Now in office, Labor is running with the neoliberal idea of seeding an investment fund, the profits from which will be used to build social housing. I won’t go into the pros and cons of that—and the argument is currently playing out with the Greens in the Senate—but no-one thinks, even in the best-case scenario, that this is going to solve the real problem of housing in Australia.

And then we have the crossbench, which, in and of itself, can’t solve the problem because they don’t have the numbers in the parliament. What they can do, though—and what they have been good at so far—is bringing pressure to bear and changing the terms of the debate.

A citizens’ assembly is another tool for changing the conversation.

Here’s the thing: the crossbench—the community independents in particular—are uniquely placed to build support for housing reform in exactly the place that we need it to happen, amongst that class of people who are beneficiaries of the current system.

And this is where the potential of the citizen’s assembly model kicks in, and it is all part of the sort of democratic reform that we need more generally.

The relationship between the independents and their electorates is a two-way street, and as long as the independents remain true to their word that they will follow the evidence regarding public policy, they have the potential to be a vehicle for progressive reform in the heartland of the leafy suburbs. They themselves are on a steep learning curve, and as they learn, and change, there is potentially an osmosis transfer of learning and change into their electorates.

I suspect this sort of transformation will be easier for, say, Sophie Scamps in her electorate of Mackellar than it will be for Allegra Spender in hers of Wentworth—let’s not make the mistake of lumping the “teals” in together as if they are “all the same”, they really aren’t—but this process of community engagement, including (especially) with those who have the most to “lose” from reform, is absolutely vital if we are ever going to get change.

This is obvious, right?

It’s easy to be dismissive of the process, of a citizens’ assembly, but what else have we got? Business-as-usual politics has completely failed to shift the dial. In fact, business-as-usual politics is exactly what got us into this mess in the first place and keeps us in it now.

Does anyone doubt that?

The only way—the only way—you are ever going to get real change, with this or any other matter, is to increase the buy-in for the most affected citizens—the beneficiaries and the victims—and given them some ability to hash it out, to tell their stories and make their case to each other.

If you don’t believe that is possible, or even worth the effort, then you don’t really believe in democracy.

The Assembly will be run by the New Democracy Foundation, and as they say in their framing document:

A Citizens’ Assembly asks people to confront trade-offs, and it puts homeowners and renters in the same room and gives them the task of finding agreement. If this group can find agreement, then the fact that these recommendations come from ‘people like us’ can empower political leaders to act.

It’s not a panacea. It’s not a guarantee. It is a tool of democratic reform; one we don’t use nearly enough in a system of government that is dominated by a few big players inside and outside the parliament.

It is about time we normalised this sort of citizen participation and stopped dismissing such undertakings as talkfests. Doing so just plays into the hands of status quo.

There’s an even more important point here and it goes to the heart of why the rise of smaller parties and independents can be such powerful force for positive change.

If you get the crossbench onside, including the representatives of the rich electorates where most of the housing investors live, then you are that much closer to genuine reform. Crossbench representatives convinced of the need for reform are the best advocates for that reform in precisely the places you need to win people over—in their own electorates.

There is no other force in our democracy, our parliamentary system that is likely to affect such change. Labor can’t do it. The Coalition doesn’t want to.

A citizens’ assembly is a tool for at least beginning to build support for change where it is most needed. Sure, it mightn’t work. But in the complete absence of any other way forward, why would you not at least try?





