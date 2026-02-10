The Future of Everything

My 26-year-old son, whose last protest was when we took him along as a toddler to the anti-Iraq war demo in 2003, attended the Sydney event on his own bat and was shocked by the unprovoked police violence he encountered. Fired up at the injustice, he has spent all day today sharing his footage with other people at the event. He came home, clearly upset - not only because he was pepper sprayed but because he saw distraught young girls barely in their teens roughed up by police. This was clearly orchestrated police thuggery by the Minns government, which like governments everywhere has been cowed and bullied by a relentlessly aggressive Zionist lobby. We all rightly condemn the horrific and indiscriminate attacks on Jewish Australians at Bondi, but when we rise up to denounce Israel’s genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza we are essentially told by our elected leaders to shut up. Of course, Israel seized on the Bondi attack to continue its efforts to silence criticism of its genocide - cynically equating the anti-Semitism of Islamic State-fixated radicals with the fact that tens of thousands of Australians, including many Jews, marched over the Harbour Bridge in protest at Gaza. That Albanese did not see that cynical equation, or rather chose not to see it, sends a very, very clear message about the power of the Israel lobby and the twisted agenda of News Corp, which uses concern over anti-Semitism as a shield for its own racist, Islamophobic agenda. On the plus side, it is great to see independent MPs like Sophie Scamps and shafted Labor backbencher Ed Husic calling out the government’s grovelling.

I was there last night and the behaviour of the police was disgusting. From the outset, they appeared pumped up by their new powers and were spoiling for trouble. That much was sadly predictable, as was the asymmetricality: thugs in body armour with batons and pepper spray beating up on old ladies and kids.

But the subsequent compounding rhetoric from bigots like Stefanovic and the pathetic hard man act from Minns (who’s basic just a batty boi for the Zionist lobby) is beyond repulsive.

‘Social cohesion’ was on full display last night: glitzy Herzog-themed war criminal event at the convention centre for the (literally) Zionists with the likes of Howard, Dutton, Morrison, Abbott and (of course) Minns in attendance being protected by a phalanx of the Imperial Guard; kettling, beatings and intimidation for protesting against genocide for the rest.

