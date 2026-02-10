By the known rules of ancient liberty. —Milton

I was reading George Orwell’s unpublished introduction to Animal Farm and, as ever, Mr Orwell (or is it his wife?) reminds us that the concerns many of us express about the ways in which power operates in our society are not new.

Orwell’s essay defends a libertarian take on free speech and makes the point that suppression of such speech doesn’t require formal censorship. The powers that be will defend almost anything or anyone if they consider them to be on the same side as themselves and suppress the opposite. In Orwell’s time, the nation that could not be offended—as far as the British ruling class were concerned—was the USSR and Animal Farm was initially refused publication because it was feared the book would do just that.

It takes very few substitutions in this paragraph, for instance, for Orwell’s comments to have a terrifyingly modern ring:

Unpopular ideas can be silenced, and inconvenient facts kept dark, without the need for any official ban. …The British press is extremely centralised, and most of it is owned by wealthy men who have every motive to be dishonest on certain important topics. But the same kind of veiled censorship also operates in books and periodicals, as well as in plays, films and radio. At any given moment there is an orthodoxy, a body of ideas which it is assumed that all right-thinking people will accept without question. It is not exactly forbidden to say this, that or the other, but it is ‘not done’ to say it, just as in mid-Victorian times it was ‘not done’ to mention trousers in the presence of a lady. Anyone who challenges the prevailing orthodoxy finds himself silenced with surprising effectiveness. A genuinely unfashionable opinion is almost never given a fair hearing, either in the popular press or in the highbrow periodicals.

When he says later that “For quite a decade past I have believed that the existing Russian régime is a mainly evil thing, and I claim the right to say so, in spite of the fact that we are allies with the USSR in a war which I want to see won,” how can we not be reminded of the current situation with respect to our own country and its relationship with Israel?

Even since Anthony Albanese chose to invite the President of Israel here we have been confronted with precisely the circumstances that Orwell is writing about, a combination of official suppression and the sort of casual censorship and propaganda to which a significant section of our mainstream media resorts by default.

When Orwell writes, “Uncritical loyalty to the USSR happens to be the current orthodoxy, and where the supposed interests of the USSR are involved they are willing to tolerate not only censorship but the deliberate falsification of history,” the substitutions that would make it about current day Australia are obvious.

Even though the media environment we now live in is vastly different to the one Orwell is presuming in that essay, Orwell would recognise it. He imagined it by carefully observing and recording the present he lived in. In fact, what we live in now is an intersection of the worst of two famous imagined worlds: the surveillance state of violence and oppression that Orwell presented us with in Nineteen Eighty-Four and the narcotised pleasure dome of Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World.

Lucky us.

Having said all this, I wanted to also say that this ABC account of the protests in Sydney against the Israeli President does a reasonable job of allowing a non-orthodox account to emerge. It would be impossible for them to just come out and condemn the police violence but the piece is written in such a way, I think, that the official lies are obvious to anyone who isn’t invested in believing the official lies.

It shows how important decent journalism remains, but in the coverage I saw—and I looked at a lot—this approach was very much the exception.

More than at any other time in history, we are forced to live in a world in which we have never been better able to document the lies of various governments and regimes, while at the same time being subjected—moment by moment—to the most sophisticated propaganda ever developed. The new technologies are both cause and effect and there is a major realignment in how we communicate with each other and how we come to together as communities and nations.

New technologies, almost exclusively owned and operated by the very elites I am talking about, have fundamentally altered any idea of social cohesion and our ability to imagine a share community—or share an imagined community—and we have not figured out how to respond. At the same time, they open up a space in which we can fight back.

But notice what happens.

The ready availability of crowd videos—distributed rapidly on social media—requires the official story, as recited by the Deputy Police Commissioner and the Premier, to be couched in a frame of mitigation. Take this section for instance:

When asked about a video appearing to show a man with his hands up being punched by officers, Mr Minns said all circumstances will be investigated and while some of the footage “doesn’t look good” it needed to be kept in context. “I think it’s important that people not judge the actions of police on 10 seconds or 15 second social media clips,” he said. “It doesn’t take into consideration the immediate situation prior to that confrontation.”

The incredible upshot of the availability of such evidence is NOT that official lies are put to rest but that the police and politicians simply double down on misrepresentation. What Minns does here is incredibly skilful and deeply dishonest in ways that ask us to disbelieve the evidence of our own eyes. (Source)

