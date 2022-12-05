I think it is fair to say that there are two key responses journalists provide when people criticise their work.

The first is to concede some minor error, dismiss it as an aberration, and then assert that they and their colleagues also did lots of good work, and demand that critics acknowledge that. This often comes with a side-order of snark, and an implied, or stated claim that the audience doesn’t really understand journalism and so their criticisms are not only unfair but ignorant.

In the wake of criticism of the coverage of the Victorian election, Age journalist, Chip Le Grand, posted on Twitter a textbook version of this sort of response:

He then went on to list Age articles that he thought worthy, and certainly some of them were.

It is worth noting, though, that this sort of aggressive, bullying response is brand damaging in and of itself—why would any representative of a major organisation speak to their customer base like that and expect those customers to be impressed?—but the key issue, as I will argue below, is that his underlying argument misses a bigger point.

The second common response is for journalists to assert, again, that the audience doesn’t understand what journalism is, and to fall back on some traditional understanding of the work they do as if that understanding explains everything.

A recent example of this sort of response was provided by Nine Entertainment journalist, James Massola, defending a piece he and Anthony Galloway had written about Peter Dutton. The piece was eviscerated on Twitter and other social media for being akin to PR for Dutton, and Massola responded with this tweet:

The problem with the simple assertion of “that’s called journalism” is that it presumes as fact the very thing that is being debated. Clearly, the critics don’t accept that this is what journalism should be, and if you are going to counter their claim, you can’t just say “that’s called journalism”.

The thing is, as far it goes, Massola is right: his piece fits a traditional understanding of what journalism is. But that is the beginning, not the end, of any defence he might want to mount.

The trouble with both sorts of responses is that neither answers the thrust of the criticism that is being levelled, so in asserting these responses, journalists are responding to the criticism without engaging with it.

And for sure, Le Grand makes clear he has no interest in engaging with his critics, and that’s his choice. He obviously believes he has nothing to learn, and I’m not sure why any critic would bother trying to change his mind. He even takes a swipe at a couple of professional journalists in his response, and because he can’t dismiss their response as ignorance of the profession, he must otherwise denigrate their criticism, which he does via personal attack.

The Massola/Galloway article, and Massola’s response, is a more instructive example.

The problem with the sort of journalism the tweet defends—as I have argued many times in the past, most recently here—is that in fulfilling its brief, it effectively works as PR for the subject of the article. I know journalists don’t like to hear this, but I think it would behove them to at least try and understand the concern.

It isn’t that the journalists are necessarily being biased or taking a side, it is that in asking political leaders questions about “their policies and what they will do with political power”, and then simply publishing their answers, they are giving the subject—Dutton and Liberal Party in this case—a free kick, a chance to set out an unchallenged take on their electoral strategy.

A similar thing happened with the Sarah Ferguson’s interview with Steve Bannon. Bannon was given free slaver to “flood the zone” and the journalist barely ever pushed back or challenged him or provided any further context. As Jason Wilson argued at the time:

Ferguson’s mistake lay not in talking to him per se, but in believing that through an interview alone, bound by the normal conventions of civil debate, he could be successfully held to account. But in a standalone interview, without additional context, he was able to make his case in a format that he performs well in, and regularly seeks out. Bannon was able to publicise his activities, have his ideas be presented as worthy of discussion, and allowed to further dissemble about the nature of his political project.

This concept of the decontextualised interview leading to message amplification is now well understood by members of the audience, and it is simply amazing that professional journalists—whose self-stated role is to hold politicians to account—are still in denial about the extent to which they are complicit in this practice.

Steve Bannon gets it. Peter Dutton and his team get it. Why do media outlets remain such a soft touch for this sort of comms strategy? How can they remain so wilfully disinterested in the manipulation of their own medium and platforms?

The Dutton piece is framed favourably for Dutton and the Liberals, right down to the caption on the image.

Words like “ambitious” and “credible” are not neutral terms, and throughout the piece we are treated to comments and opinions that are, at best, self-serving, and at worst, risible:

Dutton said that he had watched the Rudd and Gillard governments “unravel very quickly and we came within one seat in 2010”. While acknowledging that many would be sceptical of his plan to become the first government to return to power after one term since 1931, he argued “the historical comparisons are pretty worthless”. “I think the proposition in 2025 is: are you better off today than you were three years ago under Labor? And I think very few Australians are going to be able to answer yes to that,” he said. “I think they [voters] will be looking for a government that can restore the economic policies that will allow them and their families to build their wealth again, to see a credible path to emissions reductions, to deal with the defence realities of 2025.” … “If we see blackouts under this government over the next couple of years, if we see significant price increases, that will mean manufacturing goes offshore, or that families just can’t turn their conditioners on or pensioners can’t turn the heating on, then I think that the mood of the population is going to shift.” He committed to rebuilding the Liberal Party in Victoria - a state where he is not popular in many areas and the Liberal brand has been on the nose for years, winning just one state election since 1999. “It’s always been difficult for us and it just means I’ve got to work harder in Victoria,” Dutton said. “There are a number of seats there that I think you’ve got a lot of aspiration, and people want to see the Liberal Party standing up for them. And if we do that, and I believe we can, I think we’ll be rewarded for that.” He singled out former treasurer Josh Frydenberg, who lost his seat of Kooyong to teal independent Monique Ryan, as someone he wanted to return to federal politics. “I hope that Josh will run again in Kooyong. I think he’s our best chance of winning that seat,” he said.

I mean, this is most of the article.

The piece is not without some potentially valuable information—the revelation that Dutton would do a deal with the teals if necessary is important—but such information hardly counteracts the overall thrust of the piece as one of Dutton telling his story and beginning the process of positioning his party to return to government. His whole involvement with the piece is part of that strategy, and what critics are saying is that is not what journalism should be.

The entire piece is steeped in another key assumption, namely that of the continued viability of the two-party system, and I think this is an increasingly dated assumption to make. It is especially problematic in an article in which Dutton himself concedes he may have to deal with the crossbench. A truly analytical article might have framed the entire piece around his revelation of a deal, and thus offered the audience a much more compelling insight into “what they will do with political power”.

But it doesn’t do that.

The argument, then, isn’t that The Age, or whoever, didn’t produce some decent stories during the Victorian elections. It is that the net effect of narrative construction— manifested in story choice, prominence, the construction of headlines and a range of other factors—created a misleading impression of the state of play in Victoria and thus didn’t serve the audience well.

With the Dutton story, the argument isn’t that it was openly cheer-squadding Dutton and the Liberal Party, only that that was the net effect. That in allowing Dutton to tell his story with very little pushback or contextualisation, the piece effectively fell into that role. Which is no doubt why Dutton agreed to it in the first place. I’m not saying he had any control over the final piece, just that he knew that he could rely on journalistic conventions—the “that’s called journalism” mindset—to almost guarantee he would get his preferred message transmitted.

And in all honesty, it worked a treat.

Having said that, allow me to anticipate an obvious rejoinder.

Whether the approach by Dutton (or whomever) is an effective strategy or not is not the point. Journalism should be something more than letting a politicians tell their own story, to simply report what they said, what they think, what they say on background, and pretty much leave it at that. That sort of journalistic approach needs to be reimagined and that is the thrust of most of the sort of criticism pieces like this receive.

As I said, the problem with the simple assertion of “that’s called journalism” is that it presumes as fact the very thing that is being debated. Massola’s response was infinitely better than the contemptuous dismissal Le Grand supplied, but it nonetheless ignored the criticism people were offering.

Yes, that’s called journalism. We are just saying, journalism should be better than that.