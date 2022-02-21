The actual town of Deadwood, South Dakota, around 1874

A few years ago, I wrote a piece about the HBO series, Deadwood, about how it uses language as one of the means by which the characters control violence in this ungoverned settlement. Linguists will tell you that in most languages, the length of an utterance is often an indicator of its level of politeness—Good afternoon and what a pleasure it is to see you here today, is more formal and polite than, Hi—but Deadwood takes this sociological truth to a poetic level that few other shows ever attempt, and it is the main thing that sets the show apart. Anyway, I happened to see an interview with show creator, David Milch, in which he talks about the same issues, and I wanted to add his insights to what I had already written, and so I have updated the original piece.

The HBO series, Deadwood, is set in the town of the same name, before it officially became part of South Dakota and the United States itself. It is an actual American town (see the image above), and the show draws on historical events and is peopled with historical characters, though the presentation of both is fictionalised. It was conceived and largely written by David Milch, and he has made it clear that his intent was to investigate the way chaos is made civil when people come to live together.

The show is about what is gained in that process, but also about what is lost, probably best expressed in a comment by Wild Bill Hickok in Episode 3 of Series 1, when he is helping Deadwood shop owner (and future Sheriff) Seth Bullock, build his hardware store.

'Pretty quick you’ll have laws here and every other damn thing,' Bill says as Seth hammers frames together late one night, in a time before building regulations that would now no doubt prevent such a timetable.

'I’ll settle for property rights,' Seth tells him, to which Bill responds sceptically, 'Will you?'

The impetus for the original camp of Deadwood was the discovery of gold. People arrived to make their fortune and were thus thrown together in an informal settlement. It was an illegal settlement from the beginning because the area had been granted to the Lakota people via the 1868 Treaty of Fort Laramie.

As such, it was outside any legal jurisdiction, so there are no rules, no laws, no-one to decide what is right or wrong, what is acceptable or not. There is no recognised authority, no-one to whom justice can appeal let alone be enforced. There is only negotiation. The show is an investigation of how norms of behaviour emerge in such a situation, how they solidify into official governance, government itself, being a way for the powerful to continue to dominate. Milch points out that Al Swearngin, the Deadwood saloon owner and proximate ruler of the town, eventually throws his lot in with the federal government because it helped ‘create an environment stable enough so he could rob everybody.’

Thomas Hobbes described a period of human existence, the 'state of nature', in which

...there is no place for industry, because the fruit thereof is uncertain, and consequently no culture of the earth, no navigation nor the use of commodities that may be imported by sea, no commodious building, no instruments of moving and removing such things as require much force, no knowledge of the face of the earth, no account of time, no arts, no letters, no society, and which is worst of all, continual fear and danger of violent death, and the life of man, solitary, poor, nasty, brutish, and short.

Deadwood is slightly advanced from this, but not much. Leviathan—the sovereign—has still to properly emerge here, though elsewhere and nearby, the United States has fought a civil war (Deadwood is set after that war) and is rapidly consolidating into the fifty states we know today.

As Milch says, it is about a time ‘where there was order and no law whatsoever.’

Needless to say, the primary driver of behaviour in the town is the threat of violence, and Deadwood is a violent show, though not gratuitously so. The threat of violence hangs over every human interaction, and it is often the chosen means of dispute resolution, either in the form of a beating, a shooting, or a hanging. It is a survival of the fittest, of the weak being in thrall to the strong, and so a place where every prejudice—racial, sexual, religious—is given its head.

It reminds us that in political science, following Max Weber, the definition of the state is an area in which some authority has a monopoly of the ‘legitimate use of violence’. Those mere words—authority, monopoly, legitimate—are the thin timber from which civilisation is erected, and Deadwood gives us an insight into their linguistic and political fragility.

This is the narrow line on which the lives in Deadwood are balanced, that between legitimate and untamed violence. It is the line we all live on and why we must always control the state ourselves, lest its monopoly of violence turn illegitimate and despotic.

The town of Deadwood, as it is introduced to us in the series, is more like a narco state or some other criminal enterprise, where a few 'strong men' dominate, and who by force of will, and their willingness to resort to violence, provide an uneasy sort of stability. It is a place where live-and-let-live reigns, right up until the moment it doesn't.

It is a town under the control of an unofficial Mafia, and it is subject to the whims and needs of that Mafia. (Perhaps strangely, what it reminds me of most in contemporary literature is Elena Ferrante's Neapolitan series, where again, a few families are the ultimate source of power in the town she describes, particularly in the first novel of the series, My Brilliant Friend.)

Beyond the gun, though, there is another force that reigns in Deadwood, and that is language.

Although Milch has created a language for his characters that is at least somewhat ahistorical, fictional, itself a dramatisation—no-one ever spoke like this—it nonetheless plays a crucial role in the ongoing project of civilisation as depicted in the show. Almost as much as the gun, language is a tool of protection, an armour against the ever-present threat of violence.

In fact, Milch argues that there is an historical case for this language, pointing out that ‘if you read the newspapers in the time [there is] the most unbearable purple prose because anyone who was educated was educated on the Victorian novels.’ He says there was therefore ‘the cohabitation of the primitive obscene with this kind of ornate presentation.’

In a sense, Milch takes seriously the comment originally made by author Robert Heinlein and that still gets trotted out by gun advocates in the US to this day (as I found out when I lived there): an armed society is a polite society.

But in Milch's Deadwood, the expression is not a rationalisation for the right to bear arms—in Deadwood, that is a given. It is simply a recognition of the fact that in a proto society such as Deadwood, what you say matters, and so perhaps you should find an appropriate way to say it. (A lesson that certain footballers in our own time are yet to learn.)

Milch makes a further telling point:

It's very well documented that the obscenity of the west was striking, but the obscenity of mining camps was unbelievable, and there was a reason for that which had to do with the very fundamental quality of their behaviour. They were raping the land. They weren't growing anything. They weren't respecting the cycles of nature. They were taking. And in order to muscle up for that enterprise in an environment where there were no laws… you know, apes beat their chest a lot, so they don't have to fight twenty-four hours a day. And the relentless obscenity of the miner was a way of announcing the combat, the compatibility of his spirit with the world, in which he found himself.

Caution reigns in Deadwood, and expression is strung out in serpentine sentences because you simply cannot presume that your meaning will not offend. And sometimes, such oblique forms of expression are necessary to bring home a point to the unwary about the violence they face, particularly when such people have no experience of the violence of a town like Deadwood.

One of my favourite scenes in the entire series involves the widow Alma Garret speaking with Bill Hickok. She and her husband have been seeking their fortune, though they come from wealth in New York and stand as a sort of (impotent) royalty in the emerging town. Garrett's husband has been murdered in an attempt to take control of his gold claim, a claim that will turn out to be the richest in the area.

Alma has inherited the claim and has hired Hickok to look out for her interests. For a while he does, but then passes the responsibility to Seth Bullock. As he informs Alma of his decision, he takes the opportunity to warn her of the threat she faces:

ALMA: Thank you so much Mr. Hickok. I'll look forward to Mr. Bullock's contacting me. HICKOK: May I ask Ma'am when you'd expect to leave the camp? ALMA: I'm not certain. HICKOK: Bullock's honorable Mrs. Garret — you can trust him to see to your interests. ALMA: He couldn't come more highly recommended. He studies her for a beat -- HICKOK: You know the sound of thunder, don't you Mrs. Garret? ALMA: Of course. HICKOK: Can you imagine that sound if I ask you to? She bridles a little -- ALMA: Yes, I can, Mr. Hickok. HICKOK: Your husband and me had this talk, and I told him to head home to avoid a dark result. But I didn't say it in thunder. Ma'am, if you linger in this camp, you've got a real good look at getting killed. His voice suddenly takes on a admonitory intensity -- HICKOK: Listen to the thunder. A beat, then he rises -- HICKOK: Very good luck to you.

Whether this recognition of the role of language is an insight Milch reached of his own accord, or through study, I do not know (actually I do know now, and it was both) but it is a legitimate observation, and it is his realisation of this function of language, and it is his invention of a form fit for this purpose that sets Deadwood apart from most television shows, and certainly from most Westerns.

Again, the comparison with the Mafia is relevant, but we might also point to the norms of the Antebellum South, the Japanese and their treatment of war prisoners and the so-called 'comfort women' from Korea, almost any society, or sect, in which violence is close to the surface, threatening to burst forth and overwhelm all other norms.

In such environments, we often see emerge the notion of 'honour', the idea that people involved in such violence and degrading behaviour—the extortions of the Mafia, the slavery of the Antebellum South—are in fact honourable men who have a code that rationalises their behaviour.

It may in part explain why Australians have elevated the military disaster of Gallipoli to the level of national origin story, as a search for honour by a nation founded on the horror of disposition and colonialism.

This faux decency of the criminal class is expressed in their language and has been exploited by other filmmakers who have recognised its necessity and hypocrisy. 'Someday, and that day may never come,' Don Corleone says to the undertaker, Bonesera, in the opening scene of The Godfather, 'I'll call upon you to do a service for me. But until that day, accept this justice as gift on my daughter's wedding day.'

When you are committing abominations, you must see yourself as reasonable. As honourable.

Politeness is a different concept, though both it and honour draw on the need to manage base behaviours in the shared space of society. Polite, honourable and honest behaviour is necessary, but it always have an element of the contingent about it. As Silas Adams says about his boss, Al Swearengen, the man around whose whims and needs much of Deadwood revolves, 'When he ain't lyin', Al's the most honorable man you'll ever meet.'

So, although the series is famed for its constant resort to bad language—fuck and cunt and the eternal, cocksucker—all that profanity is nonetheless embedded in deeply circuitous and loquacious forms of language that are designed to foreclose on the ever-present threat of violence. Comparisons have been made with Shakespeare, but I tend to agree with film critic Matt Zoller Seitz that the relevant resemblance is James Joyce, 'with its spiraling, swooping, constructions and unexpected continuations and stopping points.'

(It seems no coincidence that Deadwood: The Movie, the final instalment of the series, ends with snow falling, as at the end of 'The Dead', the long short story at the conclusion of James Joyce's Dubliners.)

So yes, that, as Seitz says, but with its very own edge of confronting directness in amongst it all.

Share

Deadwood regularly lets its characters debate the nature of governance, and the language itself is imbued with the very puzzle they seek to solve. EB Farnum is not just Swearengen's interlocutor here, but quite possibly in this moment (and eternally), depending on how he responds, his victim too:

Swearengen: Let me pose you a question, E.B., you fucking cunt! Someone comes at you, what are you supposed to do about it? Farnum: And I pose you a question back, Al Swearengen! If a friend, or at least a professional colleague, has a mistaken impression of who's coming at him and who isn't, what are you supposed to do then, huh? Swearengen: You don't think he's coming at me? Farnum: I don't think Hickok's coming at you, Al. No, I don't. I think you're a man with so many different responsibilities, you sometimes get to feeling beset, and, in that frame of mind, take things personal. Swearengen: I'd sooner the cocksucker were dead… Farnum: We don't get to choose the world we live in. Swearengen: Bella Union cocksuckers to worry about, and every other damn thing. Farnum: Well, you got a full plate. Swearengen: I need to fuck something.

Of course, you don't get away with this sort of language without actors up to delivering it, and Milch was blessed with his cast.

Ian McShane, who plays Al Swearingen, notes that the politeness carried over off set too, and this is from an interview conducted by Matt Zoller Seitz with Ian McShane:

The first time I met you in person was in 2004, at a hotel in Pasadena. The Television Critics Association gave you a special award for your performance in the first season of Deadwood. I remember. We were in a bar full of reporters. You asked me about the monologues. That’s right. Some of the Deadwood monologues were long even by Shakespeare’s standards, and I wanted to know how you were able to memorize them. What did I say? You said, and I think you were busting chops a little bit, “The thing you got to remember is with Mr. Milch” — and you called him Mr. Milch, which I found funny — “… is that you’re never just delivering a monologue. You’re also getting a blow job or addressing a severed head in a box. And sometimes the pages are still hot from the fucking printer.” Oh, yeah, that’s how we sometimes address each other. I’d say, “Well, Mr. Milch,” before I’d answer a question. We call each other Mr. Milch and Mr. McShane as a gesture of mutual respect. As for that detail about the pages being hot from the printers, well, yes. There were times when David would come over and say, “Mr. McShane, I’m sorry to have to tell you this, but I’ve got to change all of this, because I just got a better idea.” And I’d say, “Fine, give me another 20 minutes. What’s another page to learn?” A lot of actors hate last-minute rewrites. Only if it’s shit! Good dialogue ain’t difficult to learn. It’s only the crap, the flavorless expository bullshit, that’s difficult to learn.

There are moments in the show where the duplicity and risks of language are acknowledged openly, as when Jane Canary (Calamity Jane) is speaking with the child Sofia Metz, recently rescued from the place outside the town where her parents have been slaughtered as they fled east. 'I don’t know if you ever should learn English,' Jane tells Sofia. 'But then I couldn’t tell you about Bill sleeping in the hallway out of thought for others.'

Indeed, Sofia's entire story is about not about just the acquisition of a new language but of a voice (something she never quite achieves, even in her grown up form in the final movie), and she spends much of her screen time in silence, too frightened to speak because of what she has witnessed: apart from losing her parents, she was also nearly murdered by Swearengin himself, precisely because he was trying to silence her for fear she could identify the men he sent to kill and rob her parents.

Milch is too good a writer to allow the metaphoric value of Sophia's journey into language stand in for the civilising process itself, but it is there if you want to see it. Or hear it. She is a reminder that silence, too, is a survival tactic, and that it will only serve you up to a point.

In solving the puzzle of how civilisation emerges, Milch is alive to the role of wealth and how it is the real prophylactic against justice, even rough justice, much more so than language or even the gun (though wealth wields the gun to its own purpose and protection). That George Hearst, the magnate who does his best to acquire all the gold claims in Deadwood, survives the entire series (including the final Movie) intact is a testimony to the protection wealth provides.

Towards the end of the Movie, that is, the end of the entire series, Hearst has arranged the arrest of the prostitute Trixie (now Mrs Star), who he has discovered was the one who tried to kill him a decade earlier. (That Trixie was the only one with the courage to pull a gun on Hearst is a story that is worth investigating, but not here.)

As he presides over her arrest, against the protestations of her husband, Hearst is all articulate smugness, and this is really where Deadwood ends and America begins:

Hearst: It seems to me, Mrs. Star, in coming forward to conciliate me, you consign yourself to a misery not unlike a sort of... execution. These two gentlemen are sheriff and deputy from a neighboring town, brought in to represent my interests. Sheriff Laraby from Lead. Laraby: We have a warrant for the arrest of Trixie Star for the attempted murder of Mr. George Hearst. Sol: (stepping forward between Trixie and Hearst) You get the hell outta here. Hearst: Forbear, son, lest you be undone. Sol: I'm not your son, no more than you're the boss of the fuckin' future. Hearst: Why, I believe I am its whole inheritor.

Milch's use of the word 'inheritor' obviously echoes the Biblical incantation that the meek shall inherit the earth, with the effect of showing the opposite to be true. It is a reminder that the Pussy-Grabber-In-Chief who occupied the White House is far from sui generis in American history. (And again, there is probably a whole other thing to be written about the trajectory from the language of Milch's mythical Deadwood, to the speeches of Lincoln and Kennedy and Obama, to the Tweets of Donald J. Trump.)

Perhaps, in fact, Milch's message is that fine words can for a while stave off violence, but poetry is no guarantee of civilisation.

I can't think of another show where the language is not only so mesmerising but completely integral to the show's underlying themes. Perhaps parts of The West Wing, interestingly, another show steeped in politics; or maybe even Mad Men, where language is currency. But neither really replicates the all-encompassing invention that Milch achieves in Deadwood.

As is well-known, creator David Milch is currently in the declining stages of Alzheimer's, a disease that will rob him of, not just language, but the memory on which language relies. It is almost too cruel to contemplate, but it is as one with the hard reality Milch illuminates in this wonderful series.