Congratulations to Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull, aka Posey Parker, whose ill-judged attempt to rally anti-trans sentiment in Australia has so spectacularly backfired that it has given a significant boost to the rights of trans people in this country and sent a message to hate-mongers everywhere that their intolerance will be met with greater than equal-and-opposite force.

I don’t want to pretend for a moment that the threats to trans people in this country are even close to be resolved, but there is something encouraging when a professional agitator like KJK can be met with such resistance. Not to mention, mockery.

The Melbourne event was valuable because it made clear what many critics have contended about the militant anti-trans movement: that their concerns are less to do with “making women safe” than with a more general, right-wing agenda that can descend into, not just intolerance, but white supremacy.

This claim was given much credence when actual Nazis showed up at KJK’s rally and not only stood on the steps of the Victorian parliament delivering a Nazi salute, but espoused the same sort of hateful, anti-trans views as the official gathering that brought KJK to this country in the first place.

Rally organisers claimed that they had no connection with Nazis, no sympathy for them—that this was just a coincidence of Nazis—but there was no doubting the parallels in messaging. Especially when footage from the event shows at least some non-hostile fraternising between the two groups.

And honestly, once you are reduced to spending your time insisting that the Nazis aren’t with us, you have probably already lost the argument.

You have certainly lost the PR battle.

Via Yahoo News

The events in Melbourne turned out to be mere prequel to what was arguably an even more spectacular rejection of KJK and her crew by the people of Tasmania the following day.

Not only did a mere dozen or so people show up to support KJK and her organisers, a significant number of others protested her presence and delivered the clear message that she was not welcome. They were so effective at this, in fact, that Posey-Keen went into full Wizard of Oz meltdown, as if someone had thrown a bucket of water over her, which metaphorically, they had.

(PS: someone added a soundtrack to the video below and it is perfect.)

After seeing this performance, Nazis everywhere are likely to have been thinking they may have made a big mistake in associating with her.

The upshot of all this has been significant.

For one thing, the Victorian Liberal Party leadership has been forced to confront at least a part of the intolerance that is infecting their party, and leader John Pesutto, made a decent statement saying that he would seek to expel from his party Upper House representative, Moira Deeming, who attended the KJK rally:

Pesutto released a statement on Sunday night announcing he had met with Deeming to inform her he would move a motion to expel her from the parliamentary Liberal party, after she attended the rally in support of British anti-transgender activist Kellie-Jay Keen, who was speaking as part of a national tour. …Pesutto described Deeming’s position as “untenable” after her “involvement in … promoting and participating in a rally with speakers and other organisers who themselves have been publicly associated with far rightwing extremist groups including neo-Nazi activists”.

For another, Premier Daniel Andrews made a strong statement condemning, not just the Nazis who defiled the steps of Parliament, but the anti-trans rally itself.

On Sunday, Andrews said anti-transgender activists “gathered to spread hate”. “I wish it didn’t have to be said, but clearly it does: Nazis aren’t welcome. Not on parliament’s steps. Not anywhere,” he said on Twitter. “They were there to say the trans community don’t deserve rights, safety or dignity … their evil ideology is to scapegoat minorities – and it’s got no place here.”

Andrews also arranged for the Pride flag to fly outside Victorian Government offices, and there is no doubt about the potency of such symbolism being deployed by the government itself.

danielandrewsmp A post shared by Dan Andrews ( @danielandrewsmp )

Less impressive was Andrew’s commitment to introduce laws outlawing the Nazi salute in public when it would’ve been much more useful and important to instigate an inquiry into the behaviour of Victorian Police at the rally. Many saw them as being more concerned with stopping pro-trans protesters than with doing anything about the Nazis, but Andrews is so far ignoring all calls for such action.

Less impressive still was the statement by prime minister Anthony Albanese who, while condemning the Nazis and anti-trans protesters, did so weakly and with a completely misjudged effort of calling for civility:

People should be able to disagree without having really hostile, nasty relations. In Melbourne on the weekend we saw an anti-trans rally, which is really disrespectful of who people are, and then it was joined by a bunch of people who were essentially doing Nazi salutes and slogans ... That of course should be condemned by all Australians. There is no place in Australia for Nazi salutes, and people basically paying tribute to Nazis, who were responsible for the Holocaust. I sometimes think that politics needs to be civil and we need to learn from history. That’s why I condemn the actions there.

James Baldwin’s famous quote is apropos here: “We can disagree and still love each other unless your disagreement is rooted in my oppression and denial of my humanity and right to exist.”

Still, let’s take the win.

A bunch of hatemongers set out to vilify a minority within our community and they came a cropper. In the process, they raised the profile of important issues, centred the way in which trans people are targeted and abused, and called forth responses in favour of trans rights that might not otherwise have happened.

Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull Posey-Parker claimed to be giving voice to women, and, well, guess what? Mission accomplished.

And they used that voice to tell you to get back in your box.

