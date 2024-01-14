Empathy means

laying yourself down

in someone else’s chalk lines

and snapping a photo. —Solmaz Sharif

I’m old enough to remember how journalists, various academics and analysts made much of the fact that the Vietnam War was “the first televised war,” that it happened “in people’s lounge rooms” and that this proximity—the visceral reality of death and destruction playing out on people’s television screens—increased pressure on the US government to bring the war to an end.

Those were the days.

In many ways, that war coverage, as well the Washington Post’s work on Watergate, defined several generation’s understanding of what journalism should be, while entrenching the hard-bitten, trustworthy, masculine image of journalists themselves in the public’s mind, elevating the likes of Walter Cronkite, Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein to mythical status.

Those two stories defined an era of news that was unchallenged in its views and interpretations, singular moments collectively experienced and centralised through the nature of the technology and industry economics that brought them to people’s attention.

Lyndon Johnson specifically mentioned the television coverage of the Vietnam war in his resignation speech and pondered wistfully the good old days before technology pulled back the curtain on the state’s ability to wage war:

As I sat in my office last evening, waiting to speak, I thought of the many times each week when television brings the war into the American home. No one can say exactly what effect those vivid scenes have on American opinion. Historians must only guess at the effect that television would have had during earlier conflicts on the future of this Nation: during the Korean war, for example…

An article on the US National Archives website makes no bones about how they thought coverage undermined national resolve regarding Vietnam:

The dramatization of stories in the news distorted the public’s perception of what was actually happening in the field. Since it was visible in their homes, Americans were able to connect and empathize with the soldiers more than ever before. This caused an outcry of public opinion against the war.

Skip ahead to the present day and undoubtedly those in power see coverage of the current Gaza war in the same sort of hostile light, but it is important to recognise how media coverage has changed over the last fifty-odd years. The point I want to make is that what we are seeing in coverage and reaction to Gaza—and other key issues that I will mention—speaks to the bigger problem progressives have in responding to rightwing mis/disinformation more generally. It speaks to the need for a clearer way to understand the relationship between politics and the media.

The consolidating effect of that traditional sort of news is arguably no longer available to us as the political economy of news production has changed over the years. In our new digital dispensation, facts are not enough. Bearing witness is not enough. Truth is not enough. Journalism is not enough, not of the Vietnam/Watergate sort anyway, the sort still spoken of with reverence by “old school” journalists who invoke that period as if it represented an eternal notion of good practice rather than a manifestation of the profession happening under particular social and political circumstances.

Gaza is not just playing out on television screens in people’s lounge rooms, but on their phones and laptops wherever they happen to be. The addition of various streaming services to the media mix and the availability of multiple social media platforms—particularly TikTok—has kept the shocking and soul-destroying imagery front-and-centre in a way that leaves little room for doubt about the scale of the destruction being unleashed upon Gaza after the unconscionable attacks by Hamas on October 7.

And yet, in a sense, this ubiquity doesn’t matter. The Vietnam effect doesn’t apply.

The sheer scale of available coverage has inspired massive public demonstrations against the war in cities around the world, but most Western Governments haven’t budged an inch. UN resolutions are boycotted or abstained from; Congress is ignored in provision of weaponry; and countries like Australia are more concerned about disruption of trade routes than they are about promoting a ceasefire, let alone the genocide case just launched at the International Court of Justice.

As well, many mainstream media outlets have allowed an unexamined (by them) Israeli bias to affect their coverage, with, for example, the ABC banning the use of words like “genocide”, “occupation” and “apartheid”. I mean, how does any serious media outlet ban such words at a moment like this and expect to be taken seriously, let alone not suspected of running an agenda?

As well, both the ABC and the Nine Entertainment group prevent journalists who have signed various public statements about the war in Gaza from reporting on the war while offering no rebuke or restriction to editors and journalists who have availed themselves of junkets to Israel sponsored by various pro-Israeli organisations.

Again, how are we meant to take their oft-stated commitment to objective journalism seriously?

How can we not see the kneejerk bias when, as Dr Ingrid Matthews pointed out recently, network news unquestioningly refers to Gazans fleeing the relentless bombing as availing themselves of “humanitarian corridors.”

The Orwellian obscenity of that phrase is incandescent, but the news organisations pumping it out night after night are either blind or indifferent to its inherent propaganda function.

The effects of all this are chilling for any notion of a free press within a democracy and have led to actions like the ABC firing journalist Antoinette Lattouf for allegedly violating their social media policy regarding the matter (Lattouf has issued legal action for wrongful dismissal, disputing the claim).

Adding to the disquiet at the National Broadcaster occasioned by their war coverage, ABC journalist Nour Haydar, a political reporter in the ABC’s Parliament House bureau has “resigned over concerns relating to the national broadcaster’s coverage of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, as well as its treatment of culturally diverse staff.” Haydar points out that “Commitment to diversity in the media cannot be skin deep. Culturally diverse staff should be respected and supported even when they challenge the status quo. Death and destruction on the scale we have seen over recent months has made me reassess my priorities.”

It is a telling observation.

US media outlets impose similar restrictions and double standards, and we know, for instance, that CNN filters all stories about the Gaza war through their Jerusalem bureau:

[Every] CNN journalist covering Israel and Palestine must submit their work for review by the news organization’s bureau in Jerusalem prior to publication, under a long-standing CNN policy. While CNN says the policy is meant to ensure accuracy in reporting on a polarizing subject, it means that much of the network’s recent coverage of the war in Gaza — and its reverberations around the world — has been shaped by journalists who operate under the shadow of the country’s military censor. Like all foreign news organizations operating in Israel, CNN’s Jerusalem bureau is subject to the rules of the Israel Defense Forces’s censor, which dictates subjects that are off-limits for news organizations to cover, and censors articles it deems unfit or unsafe to print. As The Intercept reported last month, the military censor recently restricted eight subjects, including security cabinet meetings, information about hostages, and reporting on weapons captured by fighters in Gaza. In order to obtain a press pass in Israel, foreign reporters must sign a document agreeing to abide by the dictates of the censor.

The Intercept website recently conducted a content analysis of newspaper coverage of Gaza—you can access their data and methodology here—that shows anomalies in everything from the frequency in which Israel/Israeli is mentioned over Palestine/Palestinians, to the nature of the language used to describe what is happening to those on both sides of the conflict:

In the New York Times, Washington Post, and Los Angeles Times, the words “Israeli” or “Israel” appear more than “Palestinian” or variations thereof, even as Palestinian deaths far outpaced Israeli deaths. For every two Palestinian deaths, Palestinians are mentioned once. For every Israeli death, Israelis are mentioned eight times — or a rate 16 times more per death that of Palestinians. … Highly emotive terms for the killing of civilians like “slaughter,” “massacre,” and “horrific” were reserved almost exclusively for Israelis who were killed by Palestinians, rather than the other way around…. The term “slaughter” was used by editors and reporters to describe the killing of Israelis versus Palestinians 60 to 1, and “massacre” was used to describe the killing of Israelis versus Palestinians 125 to 2. “Horrific” was used to describe the killing of Israelis versus Palestinians 36 to 4.

My personal view of what is happening in Gaza, for what it is worth, is that the Israeli response to the criminal acts of Hamas on October 7 is a clear over-reaction, a slaughter that should be stopped immediately, and that whatever the historical complexities of the situation, as John Quiggin noted recently, “You don't need an elaborate theory to be appalled by the murder of thousands of innocent people, regardless of which side is doing it.”

I am sure I will cop some flak for these views, so I will probably give the matter more attention in a future article and set out my arguments more clearly. What I want to stress here, though, is that talk about the way in which media and the war in Gaza are interacting indicates a more fundamental problem with how we think about the role of journalism in a democracy.

In the years since Vietnam entered our lounge rooms, and since digitisation changed the political economy of news gathering and distribution, engaged audiences have become keen observers and critics of journalism in a way that was never possible in the sixties and seventies. In many ways, this is a good thing, but I think we have reached a point where we need to refine our critique.

It is fine to demand “better” journalism or “higher standards”, to call out the media’s shortcomings, or even to demand government inquiries into the institution itself, or particular players within it. But what we really need is a better analysis of the economic and political framework within which news operates.

Victor Pickard made this point on the Nieman Lab media analysis website recently:

American media criticism tends to fixate on the symptoms of the journalism crisis rather than its root causes. Far too often, this amounts to a “bad apples” analysis — insisting that if we rein in this or that media mogul, irresponsible journalist, or Silicon Valley executive, all will be well with the fourth estate. But if our analysis starts with systems and structures rather than individuals and algorithms, the scale of the problems haunting our media comes into full focus and small-bore reforms are shown to be deeply inadequate.

Part of the reason I accept the need for an immediate and unequivocal ceasefire in Gaza is because the televisual data is so overwhelming, a product of the way in which old and new media, brave journalists—and brave non-journalists doing journalism—have brought the war into our lives at a scale much greater than anything that happened during Vietnam.

And yet, the sheer scale of the data provided is undermined by the tendency of that same media to overwhelm us, not just with the volume of information presented, but its tendency to function in a way that leaves us with no accepted source of authority. Or at least, infinitely challengeable sources of authority. It is the muddying of this authority that is central to all righwing mis/disinformation campaigns and it is a feature of digitised media that it tends to disperse rather concentrate information in a way that plays into those sorts of campaigns.

A match made in hell.

The legacy media is still explicable in the terms Chomsky and Hermann set out in Manufactuing Consent thirty years ago (drawing on the work of Australian academic, Alex Carey) in which they detail a system that uses mass media to stabilise the status quo, where the mass media are “effective and powerful ideological institutions that carry out a system-supportive propaganda function, by reliance on market forces, internalized assumptions, and self-censorship, and without overt coercion.”

To some extent, the digitised new-media environment disrupts this propaganda function, this bias towards established sources of economic and political power within our society, but it doesn’t really; and I think this is what a lot of progressive discussion of media coverage of key political issues misses (and I include myself in that criticism).

Social media and newsletters like this are full of smarter people than me pointing out the hypocrisy of our leaders and of other people with power, and it is important to do that. Every time the mainstream media or some politician shows their true colours over whatever the latest outrage is, the platforms light up with sharp, righteous and funny commentary pointing out the hypocrisy—and worse—of the perpetrators. But very little really changes. The Vietnam effect is null.

Platform engagement by ordinary citizens can be important and useful, but it also lacks the power of fundamental transformation. The Gaza war is hardly the only major issue in which this shortcoming reveals itself, and it is worth considering a few recent issues to make the point that exposure and discussion are not enough.

For instance, the absolute complicity of News Corp in providing assistance to the Morris Government in prosecuting their robodebt policy was exposed in forensic detail by the recent Royal Commission, as was the collusion of senior public servants in the scam, but there have been very few repercussions for those people.

Donald Trump may well be on trial for various crimes, but he is still the presumptive nominee for one of the major US political parties, still not in prison, and still happily and relentlessly repeating lie after lie about the results of the last election while promising to seek revenge on all those he deems to have betrayed him should he happen to win the next Presidential election.

To the extent that there is open criticism of this sort of behaviour, we need to ask whether such exposure tends to cause any changes in behaviour? We need to consider whether, on balance, the media is forming a solid front against such incursions into the viability of our democracies, or are they enabling the violators?

In an article in the Jewish Currents magazine, Palestinian American writer Sara Aziza describes the way she forces herself each morning to scroll through the horrors of Gaza dished up in tiny portions by her social media feeds and she says, “Bear witness, we say, yet three months into a livestreamed genocide, we must ask—what does all this looking do?”

She points out that amongst other horrors, the war has seen an unprecedented loss of life amongst journalists, the ultimate form of media censorship, and you can’t help but wonder why every journalist in the world isn’t on strike until something serious is done to protect their colleagues and the freedom such reporting is meant to represent.

The slack is picked up to some extent by amateurs, Aziza points out, creating “content in English…. not simply intended to capture their intimate experience, but to move the unseen audiences of the West.”

But it is not enough.

“As if the scale of violence had shocked even siege-worn Gazans into thinking, this time, surely, Israel has gone too far. Surely this cannot stand,” she writes, but of course, it does stand. Just as Trump still stands, just as the journalists who colluded with Morrison on robodebt still stand, just as the US Congress is still full of members who insist that Trump won the last election and that there never was an attempted coup.

What does all this looking do?

Aziza adds a chilling note that lays bare the sort of power I am talking about here:

Even Israel initially nodded to the idea of red lines, sprinkling flimsy denials over still-smoldering debris—we didn’t strike a hospital, we only kill terrorists, we aren’t using white phosphorus . . . But soon even the thinnest pretense was dropped. Let them watch, the regime seems to say, disseminating its own footage of razed neighborhoods, Palestinians blindfolded and stripped. It has proved to itself that the red line does not exist.

Another observer, the storyteller Biswan Owda, notes that, “I mean we’ve recorded all kinds of massacres, against hospitals, schools, civilians, in the streets, in the shelters, everywhere . . . and nothing has changed . . . I mean we’ve recorded everything, we’ve shown you things you’ve never seen in Hollywood. We’ve recorded them. And nothing has changed.”

The sunlight streams in. Every screen in every room in the house, not just the living room, delivers the news in an endless scroll.

And?

The revolution will definitely be televised

For all of us who put faith in the idea that sunlight is the best disinfectant, that a free press underwrites a free society, that journalism is the cornerstone of a functioning democracy, that social media and all the other new communication platforms provide all of us with the means to speak truth to power, the sheer visibility of the everything from the horrors of Gaza to the enduring popularity of Donald Trump—and a thousand other examples of wrongness hiding in plain sight—are a compelling reminder that in a digitised news environment power is liquid and it flows around almost any obstruction you put in its way.

Journalism is vital, and there are any number of good and dedicated journalists out there doing important work, but if those individuals, and the professional standards that are often thrown around as the defining qualities of their work, were sufficient in-and-of themselves then none of what I’m describing would happen, whether it is the way in which the war in Gaza is being covered, the way in which the invasion of Iraq was supported by the media’s pedalling of the false WMD narrative, or the way in which the likely Republican candidate for President has announced openly his fascistic intentions.

Sunlight has poured onto all these issues, they could not be clearer or more obvious, and yet power flows around them.

Free men

Until there is a fundamental shift in the political economy of society—beginning with a massive realignment of economic inequality—mainstream media is likely to remain a handmaiden to the status quo, part of a mutually reinforcing system of “manufacturing consent”. The new media platforms, which once held out some hope of being an alternative, will continue to lack the organisation and authority to bring about the required structural and political change because they, too, function as tools of a new class of the self-serving rich.

To quote Victor Pickard again, “we can dare hope that our journalistic institutions of the future will look nothing like the past. We can fight to ensure that our media embody the principles of participatory democracy and are dedicated to serving social needs, not private profits. We must replace the always-already failing commercial media system to rescue journalism from the death-spiral of capitalist logics.”

The revolution will be televised in relentless detail, but unless something more fundamental changes, it just won’t matter that much.