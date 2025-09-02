The Future of Everything

Gavin Miller
3h

Cracking article TD, echoes and condenses my thoughts precisely. Yet again what happened with the Sunday last marches just reinforces for me just how 'off-track' the system is (I was told by my wife not to say it is 'broken' as the nation still functions) and badly need of repair. Again I am astounded that duopoly career politicians are willing for the sake of party unity, short-termism etc to say & do nothing. Egregious in the extreme.

On another note I report on the play 'Julia' which I saw last Thursday in Brisbane. Superb acting and superb script writing, however while I acknowledge Julia Gillard was given a particularly misogynistic and constant haranguing - totally unacceptable, JG was a career politician. It just reinforced that nothing has changed from 2 dceades ago. Can things keep going like this for another 2 decades as we indulge the ingrained entitlements of duopoly career politicians that keep holding this country back?

Elana Mitchell
2h

The horns of the dilemma Albanese is balancing on is, to quote Hamilton “if you stand for nothing, what will you fall for?”

The timid, technocratic managerialist approach from Albanese and his government is proving only that they’re more frightened of upsetting vested interests, including the Coalition, than they have inviolable beliefs they will die defending.

I’m loathe to credit a war criminal genocidist like Netanyahu with anything, but he is correct that Albanese is weak, just not for the reasons he or Newscorp suppose.

