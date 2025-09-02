Before society can be free, it must be. —Raymond Aron

It is hard not to feel heartsick watching a bunch of neo-Nazis marching around our cities and towns, as they did on the weekend. Whether their performance achieved anything positive for their cause is doubtful, but even if all they are doing is preaching to the converted rather than recruiting new supporters, you still hate to see them out there.

I’m inclined to err on the side that says such protests should be allowed rather than somehow banned, but I think we need to be careful. Liberal-democratic tolerance is not a suicide note and Goebbels comment from a 1928 article he wrote for the Nazi newspaper, Der Angriff, is always worth bearing in mind: “We enter parliament in order to supply ourselves, in the arsenal of democracy, with its own weapons. We become members of the Reichstag in order to paralyze the Weimar sentiment with its own assistance. If democracy is so stupid as to give us free tickets and per diem for the this ‘blockade’, that is its own affair.”

Maybe twenty years ago we could wash our hands of such matters and congratulate ourselves on our commitment to free speech, but recent history has shown us that there is something compelling in Goebbels sneering comment: there is a slippery-slope effect available and unless we throw down some rubber mats we are likely to find ourselves careering towards the precipice.

If recent American experience teaches us nothing else, surely it is that.

So, what we really should be concerned about is the extent to which the mob who marched on weekend have support from significant sections of the political class, including the media. Not only did the usual suspects—like Pauline Hanson and Bob Katter—show up at the rallies, the News Corp media were at pains to normalise and rationalise what went on.

It is truly disheartening to see a leading New Corp columnist writing trash like this:

We must confront the diversity fetish and recognise that some cultures are more conducive to flourishing than others. Whether we are citizens by birth or because of a conscious decision, Australians overwhelmingly believe our culture is a particularly good one and want to keep it that way.

“…some cultures are more conducive to flourishing than others.” Ffs. You can be proud of your country’s achievements without resorting to this sort of doublespeak. At least tell us who you think these “some cultures” are rather than try to pass off your “analysis” as objective sociological insight.

Historians Stuart Macintyre and Anna Clarke in their book about the 1990’s history wars allowed that John Howard wasn’t a racist, but that “he was prepared to use racial prejudice for political advantage.”

However finely you want to parse this—is it actually a distinction without a difference? —the risks involved in pursuing political advantage by playing to people who are Nazi or Nazi-adjacent should be obvious. As Hannah Arendt notes in The Origins of Totalitarianism, “Race-thinking, rather than class-thinking, was the ever-present shadow accompanying the development of the comity of European nations, until it finally grew to be the powerful weapon for the destruction of those nations.”

Functioning democracies cannot tolerate racism, it’s that simple.

Clearly, one of the biggest problems we have is how these matters are policed, and we are way past time where there must be root-and-branch reform of major police services, especially in Victoria. Eye-witness reports confirm something that has been obvious over many years, that the police are much more likely to police anti-Nazi protesters than the actual Nazis, and this can’t stand.

No slope is slipperier than the one on which extremists skirt the law because the powers that be are either too sympathetic or too frightened to do anything. There must be ramifications for the attack on Camp Sovereignty, which looks like a classic case of aggravated assault with racism as a contributing factor.

Image from SBS . An Aboriginal gathering place and burial ground was attacked in Melbourne on Sunday by participants in the city's anti-immigration rallies. Police are investigating the incident, which witnesses say involved self-proclaimed neo-Nazi Thomas Sewell and up to 100 others.

I am willing to believe there was a spectrum of participants out there on Sunday, from those with what they consider legitimate concerns with no ill-will towards anyone, all the way to full-on Nazis. But I know which end of the spectrum was in charge and which was most represented in speeches and banners and placards, as does anyone being remotely honest with themselves.

At which point it pays to ask: the streets were full of Nazis. Where exactly is the antisemitism envoy? Why isn’t she currently screaming from the rooftops?

Anyway, if you are in a position of leadership, you can’t both-sides the matter, and it was unforgiveable to hear Anthony Albanese come close to doing that. His comments that there were “good people” at the rallies is tone deaf, not least because it almost perfectly replicates comments Donald Trump made after the murderous rally in Charlottsville in 2017.

The broader comments the PM made were better and I’m going to quote them, not to exculpate him, but to acknowledge them and to help explain what is wrong with his approach:

The prime minister told Patricia Karvelas on the ABC…: The tone … of much of the rallies was unfortunate – [that’s the] the best way that you could put it – but hateful in some of the extreme examples. And the idea that an open neo-Nazi was able to give a speech from the steps of the Victorian parliament is something that isn’t the Australian way. He continued that while Australia is a “modern nation that has benefited from our multiculturalism … there will always be people who seek to say, ‘Look, your lot in life could be better, and it’s because of people who don’t look like you.’” He said there had always been “elements” of resentment towards migration, but that social media had made it easier for those views to be reinforced. “The motivation that they have, which isn’t actually about housing or our economy or anything else, it’s about sowing division,” he said.

Albanese seems to have this view that the country is his to manage as he sees fit and he comes across as if he is perpetually annoyed that other people might have views on certain matters. Amy Remeikis wrote the other day about the ways in which this government holds its cards close its chest on issue after issue and prevents we-the-people from knowing what is going on, and she is exactly right.

Her point was that such behaviour erodes trust, and this applies in spades to immigration and related matters.

I can appreciate what the PM was trying to do with his comments about the rally, but it isn’t a matter of being reasonable or nuanced at times like this: giving an inch is giving a mile. This is not an issue a prime minister can manage by being balanced. Nor is it something he can nuance away in some backroom deal.

You can’t manage it at all: you have to defeat it at every level, from the rhetorical to the practical. You have to be a symbol of intolerance of intolerance and leave no room for doubt, and you have to create the material conditions that help overcome the fact that ours is an increasingly unequal society.

That is to say, whatever the range, form or intensity of debates that deal with identity and values, they can’t be considered outside the parallel debate about economic reform. It is the interaction of the two forces that shapes the nation. And just as there is a political economy behind all the matters that are collected under the heading of culture wars, there is a cultural logic underpinning the economic reforms most commonly known as neoliberalism and in whose wake we live.

Responding to what happened on Sunday is ultimately a whole-of-government problem, and the prime minister is sending messages, not just in how he responds to rallies like those we have just witnessed, but in how he responds to thugs like Trump and Netanyahu. How he responds to the thugs in the various lobbying groups who stalk the halls of Parliament House extracting advantage for themselves at the expense of the rest of us.

Social cohesion, to the extent that it means anything, means radical equality.

Albanese’s technocratic approach to governance, and his softly-softly in the handling of foreign relations risks leaving space for populists and demagogues (and worse) to enter the fray. The mob that showed up to rallies on Sunday mightn’t be that, but they are a reminder that we are far from immune to the democratic collapse that is happening elsewhere.

Take the friggin’ hint, prime minister.

