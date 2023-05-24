Whatever other issues Stan Grant has spoken to, can I say, as a consumer of news, that I deeply appreciate him saying this:

"I'm not walking away for a while because of racism - we get that far too often. I'm not walking away because of social media hatred. I need a break from the media. I feel like I'm part of the problem. And I need to ask myself how, or if, we can do it better… “We in the media must ask if we are truly honouring a world worth living in. Too often, we are the poison in the bloodstream of our society. I fear the media does not have the love or the language to speak to the gentle spirits of our land.”

There are far better people than me to talk about the matters of race that Grant raised in this ABC article and in his sign-off from Qanda, and I would point you to this piece by Luke Pearson at Indigenous X as a starting place. As well, this Patreon piece by Sami Shah reminds us of the institutional nature of the racism visited upon Shah himself, Stan Grant, and countless others at the ABC:

I remember asking, again and again, for support, when I was being targeted for racial abuse. Every request I made was ignored. I was also told I could not reply or retaliate to that abuse in any way. The one time I did, calling a neo-Nazi stalker a "a sad incel wank pigeon", Human Resources tried to get me to apologise to him and put a "notice on my file".

Also, Mostafa Rachwani wrote a piece for The Guardian, and this piece by Osmond Faruqi deserves your attention. This one by Pragya Agarwal is good, while First-Nations’ Twitter is always worth dialling into, and, as ever, Amy McQuire is a key person to listen to (on Twitter and at her Substack newsletter).

Such comments and analysis are more important than anything I am going to say here, but I had to acknowledge Grant’s comments about the media, quoted above.

In all the time I have been writing about political journalism and its role in our democracy, I have never ever heard a prominent journalist say as clearly, and with as much humility as Stan Grant does that, “Too often, we are the poison in the bloodstream of our society.”

It’s no exaggeration to say his comments took my breath away and that reaction—my own reaction—made me realise the extent to which so much of my work—the media analysis part of it—has felt like banging my head against a wall.

And I am far from alone.

The relentless refusal of almost anyone within the industry to acknowledge the foundational problems that are destroying the profession and undermining the pivotal role such journalism should be playing in our democracy is—I don’t think it is an exaggeration to say—an open wound for many of us.

To have nearly every journalist not only deny the depths of the problem, but to tip a bucket on anyone who dares point them out; to be constantly told that our complaints reflect an ignorance of how the media actually works, of how the sausage is made, and that we should just shut up; to watch senior, prominent, household-name journalists sniggering and laughing about the “sewer rats” on Twitter and elsewhere while pointedly refusing to engage in any meaningful way with the legitimate complaints of their most engaged audience; and for this to go on year after year as their house burns down around them—and democracy with it—is soul destroying.

The racism Grant and others highlight is the deep, undergirding logic of an industry built on a veritable bedrock of exclusion and turf management. The whole industry is designed—consciously and unconsciously—to limit political debate, to keep out more voices out than it includes, and to constrain and confine discussion within the boundaries decided and enforced by a tiny elite acting as handmaiden (to use Julianne Shultz’s insightful term) to the other sources of power and influence in our land, people who have more say over public policy than anyone else in the country.

Many who try to contribute are simply refused entry, even as our work, our analysis and our thinking is appropriated, unacknowledged and watered down, by those who are allowed inside.

The only sort of recognition of the problems with political journalism you can usually hope for from the industry itself is some variation on, oh yes, well, there are certainly problems, but the media does a lot of good too, don’t you know. Or whatever its shortcomings, journalism remains a cornerstone of a functioning democracy. Or that old chestnut, but there are many good journalists at News Corp.

The endless fucking fobs and excuses. The structural inability to renew and reform. The bloody-minded conviction that they know best. The institutional blindness, deafness, and silence.

As I argued in this recent piece, we have reached the point where the best we can hope for from mainstream political journalism is for those few times where they fulfil their brief as a watchdog of power while we work on building alternatives not mired in their business-as-usual approach and their pig-headed refusal to engage in even the tiniest bit of meaningful reform.

Of course, Grant’s comments aren’t going to make any difference.

I wish they would, but all the evidence suggests there will be a bit of handwringing, some performative solidarity, some genuinely sincere responses, and then the institutional power that got us here in the first place will casually sweep aside the words, the tears, the #IstandwithStan hashtags and continue on its merry way.

Already, the mainstream media are pushing back and—inevitably, predictably, relentlessly—News Corp is leading the charge, denying that they have ever done anything wrong, as Crikey reported on Wednesday morning:

It’s not our fault, The Australian ($) stamps its foot this morning, that former Q+A host Stan Grant felt accosted by the media for his coronation coverage. Meanwhile News Corp Australasia executive chairman Michael Miller slammed “a raft of unsubstantiated claims” from ABC’s director of news Justin Stevens about how News Corp reported the coronation coverage. … Guardian Australia reports Stevens said the slew of coverage was “amplifying and giving agency” to racist trolls, something Miller said Stevens should correct on the record.

Even when they pay lip service to change, nothing much happens. This spiel from David Speers dates to June 2020 and nothing substantial has changed.

That is not entirely Speers’ fault, of course: it is an institutional failure, as ABC news director, Justin Stevens acknowledged in his response to Grant.

Will anything change now? This is me not holding my breath.

As recently as Tuesday this week, in the wake of Grant’s comments, ABC The Drum treated us to an “examination” of the issues, and with their unfailing avoidance technique, lumped all the blame on “Twitter mobs”. It took Munanjahli and South Sea Islander woman, Dr Chelsea Watago, to remind them what Grant had actually said.

She pointed out that she herself was a late inclusion on the panel after people complained to producers about lack of a First Nations’ voice in such a discussion (ffs), and she said:

I do find it bizarre that the conversation starts with racism in online spaces. Looking at Stan's statement, the written statement, and as well as his closing words with Q&A, it was a damning indictment of the racism by the ABC and mainstream media and the silence of his colleagues. So, I find it odd that we are looking at racism as being elsewhere.

The rise of social media has been such a boon for mainstream journalists because they are able to slough off all industry shortcomings onto it, dust their hands, and carry on. Which is not to deny that there are problems with social media—Musk, Zuckerberg and other owners are deeply problematic individuals, for a start—but let’s keep this in perspective.

Social media, to the extent that it deals with political issues, is reactive to the mainstream media, and as I argued in my first book, and you can’t fix what is wrong with social media without addressing the source, the same source that Stan Grant points a finger at in his comments.

I feel like I'm part of the problem. Too often, we are the poison in the bloodstream of our society.

The real reason nothing changes is because most of those who matter within the industry don’t think anything is wrong. They not only benefit from the status quo, deriving their standing, income and power from the way things are, they hold in contempt those who have, over many years, tried to get them to change. They hold their audience in contempt. They think they know better than us about what we deserve and what we should get. They have no interest in listening to the likes of us.

Mere outsiders.

Seriously, thank you, Stan Grant, for saying what you said. If only your bosses had a fraction of that humility and insight.