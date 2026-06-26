The Future of Everything

The Future of Everything

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Fernando's avatar
Fernando
1d

Jeez Tim - our current system of government is broken - there is no silver bullet - we need to try other options - who says we cannot have a party of independents???? Some key things a Party will provide is access to more money (until they do make the bs donation laws fairer) and a stronger profile to the public. Is this idea 'perfect'? Nope. Will it help to give us a government that will truly REPRESENT THE PEOPLE - I sincerely hope so. I trust they engage flexibly with this party idea and let it evolve - for the betterment of our Society

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1 reply by Tim Dunlop
Mercurial's avatar
Mercurial
1dEdited

Nicolette Boele is right to question what a party structure could deliver that community independents couldn't. And that's fine in the current environment, but what will the picture look like in a couple of years' time? I guess funding will be one thing. The teal candidates will be relying on their record only at the next election, plus the scraps they are allowed under the new funding laws; they won't be able to rely on significant Climate 200 funds, for example - the 'stitch up' between the majors has seen to that. And sure, CSA might not be able to get much funding to start with, but they will have a definite advantage over the true independents - if I'm reading the funding reforms accurately.

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