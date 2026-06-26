Independent MPs Zali Steggall and Allegra Spender have announced the formation of a new political party that they are calling Community Strong Australia (CSA). I’ve expressed misgivings about the idea of such a party (here and here) but now that the thing actually exists—presuming AEC approval, which is currently being sought—such concerns are pretty much moot.

“A Catalogue of Simple and Mixt Colours”. Ric hard Waller’s “Tabula colorum physiologica . . .” [Table of physiological colours], from Philosophical Transactions , 1686 — Source .

This doesn’t mean I am completely onboard, but let me at least try and accentuate the positive.

From what we can tell, CSA tries to combine the strengths of the community independents movement with the practical advantages that come from being a party in a political system that is clearly designed to favour parties. The most recent changes to campaign financing laws, for example, favour incumbent parties over new independents. There is also the fact that Senate representation is aided by a party structure given that to be installed above the line on Senate ballot papers requires the existence of either a party or an aligned group. Both facts provide a pragmatic justification for the formation of such a party.

Whether the circle of independent vibe and party structure can successfully be squared remains to be seen, though the decision for the party not to have a formal leader (at this stage) should be taken as a good sign. As is the fact that members will retain a free vote. There is also the fact that there is no intention to impose candidates through party pre-selection but continue the system where candidates emerge from community processes.

Another positive can be read into Spender’s observation that the “community independent movement has shown what’s possible when people unite around shared values and practical solutions. Community Strong Australia is about extending that opportunity to more Australians.” This is something I’ve been worrying about since 2022 and it’s an idea I would really like them to develop, because it is certainly true that current model of community independents is difficult to get off the ground in less affluent electorates.

As their website says:

Many communities face significant barriers to participation in politics. New donation laws and the advantages enjoyed by established parties make it harder for grassroots campaigns to compete. We need new pathways that allow more Australians to have a genuine voice, and to extend the community-led movement to the Australian Senate.

I doubt such a party can survive if it is limited to the leafy suburbs, so they need to focus strongly on developing these “new pathways”.

Remember, transitional rules for the recently revised campaign finance laws commence on 1 July 2026. The complete changes take effect on 1 January 2027.

Zali Steggall has been consistently strong in highlighting the shortcomings of these laws, and during the CSA launch reiterated that “Communities are at a huge disadvantage compared to the political parties. We know the majors did a stitch-up when it came to donation reform laws in the last parliament to ensure they could really freeze out competition.”

But this sets up a test for such a party.

Now that they are on the inside, so to speak, and perhaps benefit from those laws, will they continue to fight to change them in the way Steggall and others have suggested is necessary? I presume the answer is yes, and no doubt they would tap the sign that says, “free vote”. And fair enough. But if they did manage to change the laws so that established parties were no longer advantaged as they currently are, then you would be taking away a major rationale for the party to exist at all…wouldn’t you?

I’m not offering this as a gotcha, just as an example of the sort of friction that arises when you try and apply any sort of party structure to a group of candidates who want to retain their independence and who are obviously not hostile to the very idea of independents in the way the legacy parties are.

Anyway, now that a new party is a fait accompli, I’m inclined to look on the bright side of what might be possible. God knows, our politics could do with a shakeup, including a structural realignment away from the two-party system. I’d rather that shakeup be attached to a party like this than the nihilism that underpins a lot of the support currently manifesting for a populist right-wing formation like One Nation. What’s more, we absolutely need to entrench the idea that politics should be conducted at a community level, with as broad a process of deliberation and representation as possible, and if CSA helps normalise that idea, that’s a good thing.

But with all the goodwill in the world, I can’t help but see this as an undercooked attempt at repositioning that risks undermining what was dynamic and innovative in the original community independents movement. I know many people who have put time and effort into those local organisations are not just disappointed by the arrival of this new party, but hurt as well. The fallout from this remains to be seen.

I’m also pretty sure the new party’s centrist messaging is the wrong way to go at the moment. It’s likely a significant section of the population probably do want what CSA call “reason over rage” but they also want something that genuinely challenges the status quo, not something that appears to cleave to it. As Alex Fein puts it, people want politicians who confront the “hostile complexity” people face in dealing with too many aspects of bureaucracy and officialdom, where there is a “sense that our systems have grown so labyrinthine (sometimes deliberately so) that ordinary people cannot navigate them.”

Fein argues that “good intentions and ‘honest’ representation from individual politicians will not be enough” and I’m sure she is right. That’s because this is also about power, and “you do not beat a story about power with a story about technocratic competence. Still less with a costed list of policies. You beat it by projecting power of your own and demonstrating how that power would be wielded to benefit ordinary people: in plain human terms and in ways that are genuinely engaging.”

“Sensible centrism” and its associated technocratic approach is almost the opposite of such projection and messaging.

But here we are.

The bottom line, I suspect, is that someone had to try a “party of independents” and—as discussed—there are solid, practical reasons for taking the chance. Nonetheless, Nicolette Boele, the independent elected in Bradfield in 2025, set the right level of wait-and-see when she said that she was “still working through what this party would allow me to do for the people I represent that I cannot already do as a community independent”.

That’s the test, now that the wheels are in motion.

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