It has been interesting over the last few days to see how people have responded to the ruling in the case involving Bruce Lehrmann and Channel Ten. It is one of those moments where it is worth reflecting on what went right.

The relief felt that Lehrmann had been found guilty of rape was no doubt heightened by the fact that such verdicts are rare. As well, Justice Michael Lee’s summation was exhaustive and gave voice to arguments generally ignored. Nonetheless, the verdict needs to be contextualised against the backdrop of a system that routinely traumatises women after the trauma of the initial crime.

As Saxon Mullins, Director of Advocacy at Rape and Sexual Assault Research and Advocacy (RASARA), explained in this excellent piece, relief at the verdict is tempered “[because] while some people had countdowns and shared public excitement about watching the proceedings, there are those of us that know better. Those who remember there is a real person who was put on trial, whose whole life was laid out for us to dissect and judge.”

With this enormous caveat in mind, then—that any good that has come from Monday’s verdict has been won at huge personal cost to a given individual and to women in general—I think there is some value in recognising the importance of the open manner in which the trial was conducted.

Readers here know about my near obsession with the idea that policy should be subject not just to the views of the political class—the politicians, the media, and various experts and vested interests—but to the whole of the public mind, in forums designed to include ordinary voters in the deliberative process. Citizens assemblies and the like.

If we really want to counter mis/disinformation in the public sphere, the way we do that is by involving—institutionally and formally—as many of us as possible in the ratiocination needed to fully understand what is at stake in a given policy debate.

It isn’t enough to try and enforce standards of honesty, objectivity, balance and impartiality on legacy media and social media platforms. Such regulation may have a role, no matter how fraught those concepts are, but such enforcement is an endless game of trying to rein in the algorithmic pursuit of commercial advantage that dominates the media sphere, and regulation is unlikely to ever contain, let alone eliminate, the problems.

Relying on the media, then, isn’t enough. The educative process that denies misinformation purchase must be participative.

The livestreaming of Lehrmann v Network Ten Pty Limited [2024] FCA 369 doesn’t precisely fulfil these criteria but in allowing proceedings, including the verdict, to be livestreamed, the judge provided all of us an insight into a process normally invisible. In so doing, he furnished many with a strong sense of justice being seen to be served. As writer and critic Kerryn Goldsworthy said on social media:

I was startled yesterday afternoon, after watching the whole thing, to register that I was feeling quite emotional in the wake of Justice Lee’s verdict. That was the first time I have ever heard a man articulate, in such a searching and accurate way, his understanding of what it’s like to be a very young woman in an escalating situation…

The livestreaming enabled us to see the strengths and weaknesses of the legal system under which we all live, but it also provided us with an alternative and comprehensive view of the case, one that isn’t normally available. In other words, we were able to watch the case ourselves, have access to the primary material, and not just rely on what the media told us had happened.

Because, God help us, the reporting of this case has been yet another instance of the mainstream media being a less-than-reliable intermediatory.

As journalist Julia Baird argued, “now might be a good time to reflect on how devotedly and brutally mastheads and prominent commentators seek to undermine, discredit and destroy women who allege sexual assault, or report on it.”

We have watched them monster Higgins with an almost maniacal obsession, day after day, for years, despite public knowledge of her fragile mental health — and her then untested claims. It's not just individual commentators: entire media networks exploited and failed her, entire newspaper groups seemed devoted to derailing her, and we were too often complicit, clicking on stories, taking sides, digging in.

Judge Lee’s decision to make the case public hasn’t stopped the media running partial and inflected versions of the story, but his carefully argued judgement was even more compelling because we were able to see, in real time, the information on which he was relying for his verdict and not just be stuck with a mediated version of events.

Sure, not everyone has the time and resources to spend hours watching a trial like this, but we shouldn’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good. Many thousands did watch—around 40K alone watched the verdict livestream—and the social IQ on the matter can be said to have been raised substantially.

My contention here, remember, is that making such processes public—and ideally, including the public in those processes—is a standard democracies should pursue at every turn. But that doesn’t mean I am blind to what can go wrong. Going public with formal proceedings isn’t always a clear-cut positive.

Seeing the sausage being made can be a horrifying experience, as Dan Andrews’ daily press conferences during Covid made clear. But even then, it was enlightening to see the way in which journalists went about their job and how the incentives they work under are not always conducive to properly informing the public. We got to see how they are sometimes swayed by unexamined biases and unadmitted enmities. Seeing the sausage made, seeing this stage of the journalistic process, bears out Justice Lee’s comments in the Lehrmann/Channel Ten case, quoting Leggat J that

…the best approach for a judge to adopt in the trial of a commercial case is, in my view, to place little if any reliance at all on the witnesses’ recollections of what was said in meetings and conversations, and to base factual findings on inferences drawn from the documentary evidence and known or probable facts.

The best approach for a consumer of news might be to take seriously what is revealed on those rare occasions when we see the sausage being made. The finished sausage can hide as much as it reveals; in fact, it is often designed to do just that.

Question Time (QT) is another example that gives us pause about the efficacy of “going public”. Paul Keating resisted the televising of QT, partly because of fears about his own behaviour. But I think we can say that QT is less an example of the risks involved in seeing the sausage being made than it is of the sausage being shaped into balloon animals by a bunch of clowns trying to distract us and who have lost touch with what their role should actually be in such a setting.

Senator Nick McKim’s grilling of the CEO of Woolworths this week in a Committee hearing has similarly been cast by some as an example of what can go wrong with such publicity, a politician haranguing a witness over an irrelevant point to play to the camera, but I think that’s nonsense. Sure, you can have an argument about the relevance of McKim’s line of questioning, but his basic demand that Brad Banducci answer the question was completely fair.

This raises a key point, and it goes the heart of the success of Lee’s experiment with livestreaming. You can’t just open up such forums without putting guardrails in place, and Lee was very careful to do that, restricting comments on YouTube, blocking people from recording or copying and distributing proceedings, and regularly warning that people needed to be careful how they relayed information about the case on social media. If we are to institutionalise citizens’ assemblies, we need to remember the importance of creating workable frameworks for them. And, contrary to much discussion, this is less about guarding against incivility than about equalising the power imbalance that will inevitably exist when lay people deliberate with experts and other members of the political class.

Still, even with the guardrails in place, you necessarily rely on the basic decency and maturity of the key players, and in this Lee and his associates were exemplary. Mileage obviously varies in other instances.

Where does all this leave us?

Justice Lee’s decision to open the trial and the judgement to public scrutiny hasn’t solved the underlying problems with the ways in which our society deals with accusations of rape, though I think it has made clearer to many of us how flawed the system is. You can’t help but come away from the trial—to the extent that it dealt with the accusation of rape—without thinking that this sort of adversarial approach is inappropriate and dangerous.

Such recognition is a huge positive.

Justice Lee mentioned a few times the notion that it is better for a guilty person to go free than for an innocent person to be locked up, but rape brings this taken-for-granted truism into question. As Jane Gilmore asks in this discussion of how we prosecute rape cases, “What happens though when ten guilty rapists go free? What happens when communities see ten rape victims disempowered, disbelieved and demoralised, while the rapist is the only one with any power? What if there is no resolution to this question in the legal system?”

“Perhaps,” she says, “with all the protections necessarily given to the accused, the criminal justice system is simply not fit for purpose in this particular crime.”

The livestreaming of this case will help inform such debates.

Justice Lee said in his opening remarks on Monday:

…I have attempted to ensure as transparent a process as possible, conscious that a trial conducted in public, accessible to the public, and only upon evidence and submissions made fully available to the public, was the best security for confidence of the fair-minded in the impartiality and efficiency of the justice system.

But the significance of his action goes much further than that. By making the Lehrmann/Channel Ten case available for livestreaming, Lee leant into a form of democratic practice that favours public involvement in such matters, trusting to the educative value of giving people access to the primary material. Such a proof of concept is valuable thing.

Power has a tendency to hide in the shadows, and while it is glib to say sunlight is the best disinfectant—exposure doesn’t always equal remedy—making complex processes transparent strengthens our democracy and helps combat the bane of spin and disinformation that dominates the mediated spaces we otherwise inhabit.

We don’t know what we don’t know.