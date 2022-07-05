One of the reasons you write a book is find out what it’s about, and I thought I’d take a minute away from my deadline to catch you up on how things are going.

The thing that keeps occurring to me as I think through—and write down—what happened on 21 May 2022, is how lucky we were, not to just get rid of the Morrison Government, but to do it in the way that we did. I am way to the left of the ‘teal’ independents in most respects, but I am nothing but a fan of their KTC—kitchen-table conversation—methodology, their community engagement and bottom-up democracy, and that approach is the key to the whole damn thing.

I said lucky, but luck had nothing to do it, and that is one of themes that has emerged over the past few weeks, and I’m afraid I tip a bit of a bucket on Donald Horne and his “lucky country” thesis. Yes, I know he meant it ironically, but whatever way you look at it, “luck” is a bad frame through which to examine recent politics. Fuck luck. We did this to ourselves on purpose and we should recognise that fact.

In fact, the old powers that be, the pillars of the now-defunct two-party system, will be very happy for you to believe that what happened was luck because that is a way of lowering expectations that something even better is possible at the next election. If we-the-people don’t take credit for what happened and instead pass it off as luck, it makes it that much easier for the old status quo to reassert itself.

Let’s not do that.

I guess you could say it was lucky that we had a preferential voting system, and lucky we had system of compulsory voting, but even that is nonsense. And even if you absolutely wanted to insist that all that was luck, luck had nothing to do with how those tools were utilised to deliver the absolute hiding that was handed out to the Coalition on 21 May.

I don’t think the full scale of their defeat has been digested yet, especially by the mainstream media and the rest of the political class. Watching them try and figure it out is like watching a snake swallowing a cow.

Another thing that is coming through loud and clear as I write is that we need to challenge the self-declared centrism of the independents. Long-time readers will know that I think the whole notion of centrism is a weak way of approaching politics at the best of times, but as we face the threats associated with the ongoing and ever-expanding climate catastrophe, it becomes positively dangerous. There is no sensible centre on a dead planet.

Our annual once-in-a-hundred-year’s floods

So, there is a quite a large section towards the end of the book making the case against centrism and how the crossbench might honour their commitment to their communities, and to their bottom-up approach to democracy, even as they adopt a series of policies that might, at first blush, scare the horses. I set out what those policies are.

I think we also must be careful not to load unrealistic expectations onto a crossbench that still doesn’t have the numbers in parliament, and that, like any political formation, will have to deal with all the things that can go wrong. So much depends upon a teal wheelbarrow, but we can’t expect it to carry all our hopes and dreams of political renewal, and some slack will have to be cut.

What else? I have a nomination for the most important person in the whole “rise of the independents” movement, but that I’ll save that for the book. I’m pretty sure you will be surprised by whom I nominate. I know I was.

PS: Stayed tuned for some more guest posts, and I have a couple of my own in the works too, deadline be damned….