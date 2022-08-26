Sneak peek for subscribers
An update on the new book
The new book is close to finished, and we are on track for a release date of the first week of December. I will let you know in advance, but I think the way it will work is that I will publish here, for subscribers, a discount code so you can pre-order at a reduced price.
I still have final edits to do in conjunction w…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Future of Everything to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.